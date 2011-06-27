Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews
Compares with cars that cost $10K more!
**UPDATE** This is an update to my original review posted below. Now that I have owned the car 2 1/2 years I can offer a "post-honeymoon" perspective. Overall I have to say that I am VERY satisfied with this car. I have driven it hard in L.A. traffic everyday for over 2+ years and it is holding up well. Unless you have driven in this type of traffic you cannot appreciate how this can wear down a car. The V-6 has plenty of power when I need to pass and the wide wheel base makes for a comfortable ride. Having said this, there have been some issues along the way that were all covered by the warranty but I felt I should still mention them. I should also mention that I bought the car with 8K miles as a VW Certified Pre-Owned which extended the warranty up to 60,000 miles. 1. 18K Miles, Fuel Door Stuck - For some reason the fuel door would not unlock and I could not put gas in the car. VW roadside assistance towed the car to the dealer and provided a loaner while this was being fixed. 2. 56K Miles, Fuel Sensor - This caused the check engine light to come on and was affecting the car's acceleration. VW repaired it and provided a loaner car while it was being fixed. 3. 58K Miles, Nav/Entertainment System Replaced - The Nav system would sometimes shutoff and reboot itself for no reason. This was an ongoing problem that I complained about multiple times at the dealership. They could not duplicate the problem and thought a software update would solve it but it did not. I was able to video this happening once and took the car to a different dealer. After seeing the video, they immediately diagnosed it as a hard drive problem and replaced the entire unit. I have had no problems with it since then. The only issue that some people may not like is the system does not read your text messages in the 2013 and 2014 models. I thought this was odd since it does everything else but I don't really miss it, and it was corrected on the 2015 model. Overall I am still very satisfied with the car and will probably give it to my son when he gets his license next year. **ORIGINAL REVIEW** I just bought a top of the line V-6 SEL Premium and I am loving it. I was looking for a luxury sedan with reasonable gas mileage and had driven almost everything under $45K. I was prepared to get the Cadillac ATS 2.0T Luxury with an MSRP of about $44K. I leased a new Passat for my wife back in '02 and remembered it was a reliable car so I thought I would stop at the VW dealer on my way to get the Cadillac. Needless to say I never made it to the Caddy dealer. This car blew me away with it's price and performance. The ride and interior space is comparable to the Mercedes E350 or Acura RL. For less than the price of a base model Cadillac ATS, I was able to get a fully loaded Passat V-6 SEL.
First VW ever
My wife and I bought a 2013 Passat a few week ago and we love everything about it. We just switched from a 2004 Camry ( Great Car) but not as much fun to drive. We are long time Toyota fans but we feld this car had alot more to offer. We love this car (so far).
new to me cpo passat 2.5 s
i traded my cpo benz glk for a passat s. i wanted german driving at lower cost. i found it. i tested automatics jetta and passat, 2.5, 1.8 and diesel. the 1.8 really livens up the jetta, passat not so much. diesel with dsg is sluggish in town and costly at 40k service. i was most pleasantly surprised by the passat 2.5. not alot of driving difference with passat 1.8, $4k cheaper (both cpo), 2.5 online reputation is bullet proof while 1.8 is too new, i prefer cloth to fake leather seats. my 2.5 gave me 27mpg suburban dc area and 38mpg i95 and i64 dc to va bch, at or just above speed limits, hand calculated, almost unbelievable. my advice: try the passat in 2.5, great cpo deals now. update jun 2016. two years later, now 42,000 mostly highway miles, 25/36mpg. no mechanical issues except for one flat tire. 40k service at dealer was most expensive so far but only $170. cpo warranty still active and cannot find any reason to trade in my 2013. only complaint is poor visibility when reversing, but 2016 passat has a backup camera. very happy with it. would i get another passat? why not, except i dont really need such a big car, jetta is more tossable.
Very balanced car
Very balanced, with excellent mileage for a larger gas powered car. (I confess to being hooked on the computer's fuel consumption feature, short of being a hyper miler. Best on my 30+ mile commute on country roads has been 34.7 mpg.) The 5 speed is well matched - the engine turns at 2000 rpm at 60 mph. Very quiet at 80 mph, with 30+ mpg even at that speed. Nice radio, simple to use.
Well Designed
I just purchased the gas model Passat 2.5 SE and have been very delighted with the car. highway mileage has ranged from 36.5 to 39.7 based on travel. Trunk storage is amazing. The seating is comfortable and extremely roomy. I do agree that the stock tires are a bit noisy, but that has nothing to do with the high quality of the car and i would highly recommend this car to anyone.
