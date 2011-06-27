Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat Diesel Consumer Reviews

Best car we've ever owned longstreet , 04/20/2012 41 of 43 people found this review helpful We traded our beloved 2007 Jeep Commander gas hog for the TDI Passat hoping to average 35 to 38 mpg's. (As an engineer, I could not bring myself to buy a hybrid). So far, after 8000 miles, we are averaging 44 mpg with a few tanks over 50. The torquey TDI almost never downshifts (max torque is at 1750 rpm) even in the hills and mountains of Western PA. In addition, and unlike the Ford Fusion we test drove, the bluetooth, electronics, voice dialing, etc. all work! The first time, and every time. The car has plenty of power, and will chirp the tires from a standing start if you are a bit too heavy on the gas. Handling is very European, with predictable steering and confident roadhandling Report Abuse

Great Highway Sipper - First VW & First TDI ricknlaser , 08/01/2012 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I researched and negotiated a great deal over the internet with a local dealer. Got the color and interior that I wanted in the SEL (Opera Red with Black interior). Took over a month to get from the factory but has been well worth the wait. So far I have 2700 miles and have only filled (16 gal) the tank 3 times (first one on the dealer!). Great driving and handling. I have a 90 mile per day commute in busy highway with a reasonable amount of slow down and speed up type driving. So far - averaging 46 mpg in my 3 fill ups. It is really FUN to drive! Better than any Hybrid I test drove.

Passat! Love it! sigjuliussen , 12/03/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I'm 6'4" and over 300 lbs and the car fits great. Can stretch out my legs all the way. Drove 400 miles round trip to my cabin and with studs and snowy Alaska mountain conditions the car still go 41 mpg. 3 fill ups so far with all Anchorage city driving and twice it got over 30 mpg, and one time with lots of snowy cold days and still got 27.5 mpg. Can't wait ti see what it gets with summer tires and no snow (I have a few months to god lol) Car handles great in the snow and drives like a dream.

My third diesel, 2012 Passat TDI SEL Premium. rfb70 , 06/18/2012 20 of 21 people found this review helpful My wife and I have driven it approx. 3,400 miles and have no rattles, squeeks or any other problems. We use it almost all open road and average 43 mpg. We drove from Pa. to Fl. and back, 2400 miles, got to try almost every gadget in the car. The Bluetooth was very easy to set up to our cell phone, also the seat memory settings and the remote key memory. The radio and nav. took quite a bit of reading up on, but operate very well after using them on the trip. I did'nt baby the car, drove with the traffic, about 75 mph with the air on and still averaged 43 mpg.