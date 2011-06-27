Used 2005 Volkswagen Passat Consumer Reviews

2005 Passat drcar1 , 04/23/2012 29 of 29 people found this review helpful To be honest I haven't had any problems with my 2005 VW. It has worked great, it is fun to drive maybe too fun....I get a lot of speeding tickets in it and I've been pulled over several times going like 5-10 over so maybe it looks fast too!? As for everything else I get regular inspections on the car and it works great. Just have to take car of it. Take it to the dealership at least once a year to run diagnostics and you're good to go. Report Abuse

Very Fine Automobile Dennis J , 11/29/2015 GL TDI Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I bought my 2005 GLS TDI new after test driving a base gas model. At the time, the gas and diesel models were the same price, the diesel mileage was far superior, and the cost of diesel was quite a bit less than gasoline so this was a no-brainer. Now, diesel is often more expensive than gasoline, and sometimes even 15-20% more, so the diesel advantage is not what it once was. Still, I like being able to go almost 600 miles on a fillup, and I love the power, reliability and longevity of this engine. I have 175,000 miles on my Passat and have not had a single repair bill outside of scheduled maintenance. The most expensive maintenance is the timing belt replacement every 80-100K miles. The car has excellent pickup, not as peppy as the gasoline Passat, but much better than most cars that I've driven, including V8s. The 10,000 mile interval for the synthetic oil change offsets the higher costs associated with changing the oil. This service, like most, is best performed by the owner, the dealer, or a shop specializing in German autos. Maintenance costs are slightly more expensive and servicing establishments more limited than Japanese, American, Korean or other cars, but the Passat spends very little time in the shop. I think that this has been an extremely economical car, but it drives as well or better than cars costing quite a bit more to purchase or maintain. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Car But..... jtmma , 06/22/2013 23 of 25 people found this review helpful Purchased this car in 2010 with 67,000KM from VW as a pre-owned certified vehicle with a 40,000KM or 2 year bumper to bumper warranty. It has been exceptional for me during this time. I am now at 200,000KM and have serviced it regularly as required. I still enjoy the drive as I commute up to 2-3 hours daily doing sales. However, just had a major recent issue. My transmission quit completely out of nowhere. It is a self sealed unit and very difficult to service, nor does it say it requires any routine maintenance. This is a $4500 issue to get a factory repaired/replaced transmission from VW. Luckily I had a friend who rebuilt and swapped it for considerably less.

2005 Passat GLX Wagon Experience ZoomZoom718 , 05/06/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful After looking at a variety of upscale wagons (Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jaguar X-Type, Volvo, Audi, and VW Passat), we chose the VW. The Passat handles well, accelerates smoothly and the interior appointments are on par with the finest luxury wagons. The heated leather seats are incredibly comfortable. Its cargo space is more than adequate for shopping trips or travel. The rear passenger seating and leg room are great and you can actually fit three adults in the backseat. The GLX trim comes with a Monsoon stereo system that puts the Bose system we had in our former car to shame.