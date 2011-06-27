Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car
I bought my passat in 2008 with 140,000 miles on it. It was at a used car lot and I liked everything about it. The exterior/interior were in great shape and after the test drive i was sold. I drive 106 round trip miles per day to work so I needed a car that was good on gas and the passat fit the bill. As of today I have over 250,000 miles on the passat and drives like the day I purchased it. I have had to put minor repairs as well as regular scheduled maint. (oil changes,battery,headlight,wiper relay) but you will have this with any car. Do yourself a favor-do not get repairs done at a dealership. With any car they will charge you 3x more then what a good local mechanic would.
looks can be deceiving...
Bought this car with 100K mile on it. car looked good. ran fine. the little 1.8 turbo engine really runs good. great handling at high speeds. now for the cons... after about two months the ignition coil packs started going out one by one. have replaced some twice. then its the crank position sensor. then the exhaust. next was the windshield. no dings in it but is just cracked for no ryme or reason. when i first saw the car it was love at first sight but that didnt last long... expensive repairs that never stop.
Leaving is a bitter sweet emotion
Traded in 1 01 Malibu, for an 01 Passat. I'm from the UK, and driven a new VW Polo..no problems, and loved the build quality. 64K at purchase, and no problems for a year. Then a CEL..which I ignored..found out to be a MAF sensor, then coil ignitor issues(recall), tie end rods, vacuum hoses, oil cooler went at 120K, and had to flush entire system. With premium fuel, expensive oil changes, brakes, annual coolant flushes, the constant worry of a blown head gasket or turbo failure was not far off. Excellent when new, but get sell after 5 years and don't look back. I was on first name terms with all the mechanics at the local garage. Do NOT buy a used Passat, simple advice.
Reliable
I love this car. It's such a gem of a car. If you simply take care of it, change the oil (full synthetic) every 3,000 miles (it does gum up fast in this car, unfortunately. Just don't go over 3,000 without changing it), put premium gas in it, and generally just take care of it and it will last you forever. I bought mine at 171,000 miles from an owner who took great care of it and it drives like it's brand new! Yes, repairing a VW is generally more expensive, but you get what you pay for and you fix it far less often. I'm confident I will take this car to 250,000 miles easily. It is so reliable. I wouldn't hesitate for one second to recommend this vehicle to anyone!
Drives above 250,000 mils
Not only Forbes rank VW 1.8 Turbo 2001.5 New Passat as one of the top 10 makes and models that can drive reliably above 250,000 miles, but my owner experience point in this directions. This year model is the only one in the VW Passat history that the power train was built entirely on the Audi platform. While the chassis was extended from A4 and is shorter than A6, Passat the engine and transmission are one of the best power train Audi built ahead of its time. Many experts, not the jealous German auto-haters in America, called 1.8L turbo engine with torque and acceleration that beats smaller V6 engines - engineering Marvel. The Best Audi powertrain built my Passat keep going strongly, and adding mileage with flying colors. For 127,000 miles driven understandably I needed to replace only wear and tear parts like twice the battery, front headlights, the alternator and of course - the belt, water pump and some other. This small turbo engine has remarkable performance and gas mileage and requires premium gasoline. The optimal economic speed is reaching 70 mpg and above when on cruise control achieved long trip average gas consumption of 34-35 mpg. On steep and long Altamon pass off Hwy 580 the driver need to only press a bit the accelerator engaging the turbo kick and this Passat/Audi engine takes you on the ride passing all vehicles in a short distance. This is how powerful is this engine marvel is. Drive handling is much better than competing Toyotas, Hondas, Mazdas and other mid-size sedans. 1.8Turbo Passat is much better performing car than the previous I own mid size cars from the most popular makes.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Passat
Related Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner