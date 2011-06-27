Used 1997 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews
Update to Hope it lasts forever!
Well, we're headed towards 2011, and my trusty Passat now has 138,000 miles. This car STILL drives like the day I bought it over ten years and 100,000 miles ago. I'm bored and want something newer, as the plastic trim pieces are falling off and the door handles / window regulators continue to be flaky. However, from an economic AND enjoyment standpoint, I simply cannot beat this car.
Hope It Lasts Forever!
I have owned nothing but VW's. They all have been reliable and great to drive. In 2000 we needed a bigger car as we were expecting our first child. We drove the new Jetta, and but it seemed small and sort of cheap. Then we saw the beautiful Indigo Passat GLX. It is a big, roomy sedan which drives and handles like a dream. The VR6 engine is the best thing VW has ever designed. The check engine or ABS lights have NEVER been on in this car. I bought it with 38,000 miles on it, now it has 96,000 miles and drives like the day I took it home. The first owner probably neglected a few things. It needed brakes, rotors, battery, etc. that first year, but the dealer covered everything. Find a good mechanic, do your maintenance, and this car will last!
German for "Piece of Junk"
This car was really nice for about the first 3 years that we owned it. Ever since that point, it has had many nagging, expensive, and repetitive failures. (Among those too numerous to mention - Door Handles, Controller, O2 Sensors, Belt-tensioner) The Yellow light has been on more than it has been "off". Were it not for the fact that I was unemployed on & off for most of the past 4 years, we would have "dumped" it on some other poor sap. Have talked to several other GLX owners - most had same problems. Their highly-touted "German Engineers" should all be fired, and replaced by the guys from GM. (I've never had to replace all 4 door handles on a Buick twice!)
still runs, but i"m mechanical
Bought used for cheap, needed clutch, bad A/C. The clutch was 600.00 from the clutch guy I know. Heater core went out at 120k this is typical i guess. Here's what I did: disconnected heater core, ran heater hoses to A/C heat exchanger, (A/C bad anyway...) Now heats ok. Needed water pump at 130k. Runs strong, handles great for big car. Nice leather interior. Huge inside area. Easy to work on compact vr6. Have done all work myself except clutch.
Great car
I purchased this car at a auction. I had no idea what it was like. I kno it sounds dumb. But I got it and it ran great! (even though it has almost 200,000 miles on it) but its my first car and I have little problems with it. The main problems consist of the two passenger doors, the back which does not open at all nor does the window work, and the front that only opens from the inside. But im not too worried about those... Seeing how I don't sit there. Overall its a great first car. I even raced a 1999 eclipse and blew it away.
