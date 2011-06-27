Used 1992 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews
Surprising
I bought the car for work and class. To be honest, I bought it as a junker for the winter, but after driving it 100+ miles 3 days in a row it surprises me. I am getting about 40 mpg and it's 18 gallon tank seems endless during the week. A lot of space for passengers and cargo to sit comfortably. Engine still running strong with almost perfect compression in each cylinder. Maybe I got lucky but this car for $800 was a steal. Runs great, drives better, and it's ready to tackle the NY Winter.
Unfit for the US
Mine was a wagon with the 5-spd manual. Drove it a lot. The fan relays blew out every 18 months, the muffler cost $600 and had to be replaced even if you just needed the pipe done, and they wanted to swap the steering rack too, not just the entire front end. It was cheaper to just buy new tires every year. The drivetrain became misaligned, creating an interesting dogleg in the shift pattern. It decided it had had enough of Cleveland and just started to fall apart at age 8. Wax sealant dripped out of every orifice during summer months.
Sponsored cars related to the Passat
Related Used 1992 Volkswagen Passat Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner