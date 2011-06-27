Used 1992 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews

I bought the car for work and class. To be honest, I bought it as a junker for the winter, but after driving it 100+ miles 3 days in a row it surprises me. I am getting about 40 mpg and it's 18 gallon tank seems endless during the week. A lot of space for passengers and cargo to sit comfortably. Engine still running strong with almost perfect compression in each cylinder. Maybe I got lucky but this car for $800 was a steal. Runs great, drives better, and it's ready to tackle the NY Winter.

Roger , 03/27/2008

Mine was a wagon with the 5-spd manual. Drove it a lot. The fan relays blew out every 18 months, the muffler cost $600 and had to be replaced even if you just needed the pipe done, and they wanted to swap the steering rack too, not just the entire front end. It was cheaper to just buy new tires every year. The drivetrain became misaligned, creating an interesting dogleg in the shift pattern. It decided it had had enough of Cleveland and just started to fall apart at age 8. Wax sealant dripped out of every orifice during summer months.