Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle Hatchback Consumer Reviews
awesomeness
You can cause pain just by driving it. Punch buggy is still popular, right?
To Buy or Not to Buy a Limited Edition VW ?
I have been a VW fanatic since "small kid daze". When the 2010 VW New Beetle (Gen. I) was announced, I then was driving a 2007 VW New Beetle convertible, Triple White Edition (also a Limited edition, but not a NUMBERED limited edition as is the 2010 Final Edition). I immediately sold my 2007 Triple White, and sought out a 2010 Final Edition. I bought 1361 / 1500. I wrongly thought it would have the great features of the 2007 Triple White. It didn't. Sadly, it does no have the "red (LED)-light" door lock indicator on both door locks (only on the driver's side -- CHEAPENS the 2010 Final Edition. The 2007 Triple white, with the same "all white interior seating, had headrests with the great VW Beetle logo (same one that appears on the floor mats). Classy. The 2010 Final Edition does not have the logo embossed on the headrests. AGAIN, the 2010 Final Edition is CHEAPENED. Other bad things, at least to me: A) Parts simply don't withstand the test of time - the windshield wiper motor has already died (after only 5 years), and it's about $700.00 to replace & repair. Also, the headlamp covers crack easily, and have already started to fog; B) the promotion of this car was terrible. The 2007 Triple white had fantastic catalogs and brochures about the car. Yet, the 2010 Final Edition spend no promotion money at all. NO catalogs. NO brochures. NOTHING an owner, like me, can retain as part of the car's history. Comparitively speaking, the 2007 Triple White put lots more money into it than the 2010 Final Edition, and it shows.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Vivian the Volkswagen
My car has been nothing short of AMAZING! I absolutely fell in love from the moment I saw this car, & here I am 3 years later & I am still in love. People can say what they want, German cars aren’t for everyone. Sure, they are a little more to upkeep, but as long as you take care of them, how you should ANY car anyways, they are very reliable cars. Never have I EVER been left on the side of the road from ANYTHING. I will always be a Volkswagen girl, my next car will also be a jetta!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the New Beetle
Related Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner