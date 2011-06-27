Used 1998 Volkswagen New Beetle Consumer Reviews

3rd owner 98 beetle TDI Hadyn , 12/14/2015 2dr Hatchback 7 of 7 people found this review helpful If you can buy one used these days, do it. I got mine for under 3k and it has 180k miles on it. I got it because I found it at such a great price and VW mechanic owned. I never expected I'd ever like owning a new beetle and just saw it as a cheap, clean car that gets incredible gas Mileage. Being 6'2" I usually would never have bought a car this small but I do have a good 6 inches of headroom between the top of my head and the headliner. It's not fast, but it's quick. The torque is a lot for that little bug and it really does get around. Overall I'm very happy with my second hand purchase and maybe I just got a good one by the looks of the mixed reviews here. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Rough around the edges but never one to let me down :) koypond , 08/26/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought this car to go back and fourth to university with. Its a pretty good little car for one person if you ask me, it drives smooth and is easy to maneuver. the interior is a bit vexing, but easy to accept given the lovable exterior :) would never wanna sell it! its become my partner in crime.

It's worth the few flaws!! kassidyheath , 08/02/2012 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this car last year with 100,000 miles on it, and throughout the additional 16,000 miles i've driven, the problems have been minor, few, and far between. I felt confident buying it with so many miles already on it because Volkswagen engines seem to be bulletproof. Initially when idling, the engine would have a tendency to overheat in the Florida summers but having a mechanic for a father and adjusting the cooling system there haven't been any problems since. The transmission is a little rough during acceleration and deceleration, but it's 14 years old. I rear ended a pickup once pretty hard and the truck suffered a lot worse than the Beetle! Very safe, love this car.

My very 1st Car !!! jjnj , 02/22/2016 2dr Hatchback 4 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is a great 1st car . I'm in love with my Red Buggy! Having to refill the gas tank can be kind of hectic but it's a very cute and enough room for me and my friends to ride in comfortably. It's not for a group of 5 at all, I love the long dashboard and how I can adjust the seat just right so I can get comfortable. My car is 18 years old my parents bought it through a friend and when we got it , it barely worked now it runs as good as any car on the road today just needs tint and a paint job and she'll be back to good. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value