Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Consumer Reviews

Traded my nightmare Audi A4 Avant for a Jetta SE. Christopher David S. , 10/30/2017 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I recently traded my A4 Avant for a brand new 2017 Jetta SE. I bought my Jetta during a great promotion that my dealer was having, and I really feel that it was a great value. I bought it with 8 miles on the odometer and have put 17,000 on it in 10 months. ZERO problems, so far. The gas mileage is a big plus for me. With all of my highway driving, I see high 30's, every day. One day, I was on a long road trip and was using hyper-mileing techniques, and got over 40MPG. I love this car so much that I do not know where to start. Let's start with the engine. I was a bit worried that the tiny 1.4 Turbo would be too small and pathetic for being a daily highway driver. Boy, did the test drive prove me wrong. The 1.4 is a very snappy little motor with great acceleration. It is insanely torquey for such a small displacement engine. This car has neglibile, if any at all, Turbo lag. Compared to my old A4, this car has a very responsive Turbo. The transmission is very smooth, but on occassion decides to shift hard. Maybe once or twice a month, it will act like it can't figure out where it wants to shift. Resulting in a bit of a jerk when it shifts. The tires on this car are noisy. I cannot wait to wear them out, and put some new tires on it. VW needs to drop Bridgestone. Utter garbage tires, in my opinion. As for cabin and interior, this car is VERY spacious. I am 6'0", and weigh 280 pounds. I do not ever regret buying this car. It is comfortable, and has a great amount of leg room. I like the height adjustable seats with a handle to pump them up and down. The trunk is incredibly large. I am not sure how VW engineered the car to have such a large trunk, while maintaining enough leg room that my 6'7" friend can ride in the back seat without cramping up. I live on the ocean and am constantly at a beach with this car. That means lots of sand and salt water on my clothes. The vinyl seats and the nice rubber floor mats are great for this enviroment. Very durable interior, and easy to lift out the deep tray floor mat and just dump the sand out. The seats wipe right off, and clean up easily. For an economy based car, the electronic amenties make it a great commuter. I use the Blutooth every day. Google Maps are used for my GPS. The backup camera is a great feature that I love. USB ports are handy, as well. For the money, you get a lot of features. And, did I mention that it is a great looking car, as well. I wish the warranty were a bit longer, and the oil changes were still free, but so far the maintenance visits have been painless and the service has been great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Don't Overlook the VW Jetta Carroll Baldwin , 12/24/2017 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I had a 2008 VW Jetta, and really liked it, but the 2017 certainly shows 9 years of improvements over my old car. I got another Jetta for several reasons - I loved my previous one, the price was fantastic, and the 2017 had many more features and extras over the former one. In my new Jetta, I feel like I'm riding in a luxury car, without the luxury car price. It was a much better deal than the 2015 Toyotas I found, and it was new! I'm sold, and have had enough experience with VW that I can highly recommend them. This time, don't go with Consumer Reports - you won't be sorry. I have had my Jetta almost 8 months now, and still love everything about it. As you can see above, it is my second Jetta, and I would not hesitate to get another one in the future. My grandson now has my 2008 Jetta, and loves it - still running great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Roomy yet Small footprint, Fast yet Efficient T.M. Kane , 01/20/2018 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 26 of 28 people found this review helpful I have a 1.4 liter manual - the cheapest car VW sells. I think it's a matter of taste. This car has a classic, form follows function, understated yet poised and handsome design while the Japanese are going to a transformers/exotica style school of design that appears juvenile to my eyes, nor do I think that it will age well. The Jetta is a compact with back seat legroom exceeding 38 inches - enough for even large adult passengers to be comfortable - which is nice if you occasionally drive coworkers or clients to lunch. It also has an enormous trunk space. I have the 1.4 bottom end but it has the same torque as the 1.8 top end. This car will go from 0 to 60mph in under 8 seconds - traditionally the very definition of a fast car (that's v-6 performance) yet it gets over 40mpg on the highway if you drive 70mpg or under, and in excess of 42mpg if you drive at 65mph or less. This quite simply is a car that exceeds the performance of its classification in all perimeters: interior/trunk size, acceleration and efficiency. It also has more cache than most other compacts. It neither looks nor drives like cheapo. I think buying the 1.8 liter is unnecessary. It cost more, gets slightly less gas mileage and has the same torque (pulling power/accelaration) which means its only real advantage comes if you are going to be routinely driving over 90mph. There might be a practical performance advantage if you buy the automatic, my is manual, but I'm not sure its worth the increased cost and loss in economy. This car was a remarkable achievement for VW. The interior is practical and handsome and logical but I'd prefer a more driver focused layout. Also the car came with nice steering wheel controls with a sophisticated and highly accurate cruise control that allows me to set my speed right at the maximum allowed for my long highway commute to work. My feeling, when I was shopping for a car was that the Jetta offered the most car and most substantial car for the money. Chevy actually has a competitive model. Mazda is the gold standard, but it is more crampt and has the transformer design, the Toyota is less crampt but less mpg and worse performance characteristics. Whenever I see a compact I think "that guy could have bought a Jetta", though if its a Mazda, I can understand, different taste and perhaps better quality - though I have had no quality issues, I have owned Japanese makes before and their quality reputation is well deserved in my opinion. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Very Pleasant Surprise! J. Johansson , 03/25/2018 1.8T Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful In 2016 I was reorganizing my life. I traded in a newish Volvo, for this a brand new Jetta Sport 1.8 Turbo. It was the most intriguing car at this price point. (It was important that I purchased within my means, still having a new, dependable car with warranty - but that was within my budget.) Everything else seemed cheap. I really was expecting to not like it and to be very unhappy. But to my surprise, this Jetta sports model with larger, turbocharged engine, revised suspension, wheels and tires, and 2 tone seating - drives like a sports car. It has great acceleration, tight steering and great interior with seat bolsters that hold you in place! It feels A LOT more like an Audi than a Volkswagen! My friend calls it a poor mans Audi. I agree. It also has a sleeker appearance sitting lower to the ground on larger sport wheels and tires. For the price, it's amazing and a bonafide secret. Seriously, if you strap on one of these sports models you will be sold! Oh, and it has a huge trunk! This review is for the Sport model with the 1.8 liter turbo. I can't vouch for the regular 1.4 liter turbo models. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse