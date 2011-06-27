Used 2010 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon Consumer Reviews

Great Little wagon wagon wheels , 03/02/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great Wagon without looking too much like a wagon. Feels sporty, very comfortable, awesome touch screen stereo. Has the new Jetta look inside and out. Feels very solid. Excellent gas miles, just enough room without having to get a huge SUV. Do not over looked this hidden gem. Report Abuse

Practical and Fun MIJetta , 06/19/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful They had me at the heated seats and panoramic sunroof. With the roof all the way open and windows down, it feels like a convertible--without any of the hassle. Would have liked TDI mileage without the added expense, but have gone from 25 MPG new to 30 MPG overall at 8,000 miles. It is sporty yet spacious enough to seat 5 people, or a bicycle, with the rear seats folded down. The right-angle holders with Velcro bases for the matted cargo area -- very clever! They hold things in place and can be tailored to whatever you put there--not one size fits all. Many well-considered details make the car a pleasure to own. Report Abuse