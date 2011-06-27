  1. Home
Used 2010 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon Consumer Reviews

Great Little wagon

wagon wheels, 03/02/2010
Great Wagon without looking too much like a wagon. Feels sporty, very comfortable, awesome touch screen stereo. Has the new Jetta look inside and out. Feels very solid. Excellent gas miles, just enough room without having to get a huge SUV. Do not over looked this hidden gem.

Practical and Fun

MIJetta, 06/19/2010
They had me at the heated seats and panoramic sunroof. With the roof all the way open and windows down, it feels like a convertible--without any of the hassle. Would have liked TDI mileage without the added expense, but have gone from 25 MPG new to 30 MPG overall at 8,000 miles. It is sporty yet spacious enough to seat 5 people, or a bicycle, with the rear seats folded down. The right-angle holders with Velcro bases for the matted cargo area -- very clever! They hold things in place and can be tailored to whatever you put there--not one size fits all. Many well-considered details make the car a pleasure to own.

So disappointed I traded it in within a month

greyhounds3, 03/16/2011
I am a 4-time VW owner (Fox, old Jetta, new Jetta, Touareg), so I was eager for a reasonably priced wagon that gets great fuel economy. The vehicle was not fully explained to me at the dealership and I never would have bought it if it had been. The transmission is so incredibly jerky and when the car shifts gears, you actually jerk along with it. The brakes are so tight that they are shockingly sudden. I never had this before in my VWs. The seats are so uncomfortable that I feel like I am sitting on rocks, which could have been less expensive. I have needed to see a massage therapist and chiropractor due to these seats. I am petite-maybe someone taller can tolerate these seats.

