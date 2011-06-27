  1. Home
Used 2003 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon Consumer Reviews

146,000+ Miles, Lots of Fun, but Headaches Too

pjkportland, 07/26/2013
I have owned my 2003 1.8T 5A GLS wagon since new and now have over 146k miles. It really is fun to drive and has amazing cargo hauling space. But . . . expensive to maintain and gets only about 21 mpg on premium. Make sure you have a good mechanic. Mine is one of the best, and I still have a funky/random issue - a beep, blinking dash lights, then a power drop, as if the tranny disconnected with the engine. As much as I like driving the car, I think I'm going back to Honda when old blue bites the dust.

The yellow is starting to show

Sandra Bartlett, 10/16/2015
GL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
Bought in Feb last year and can't make a yr with it.I have replaced multi things catalytic converter.2 batteries abs battled check engine light for 6 months .Now there's an electrical drain the no one can find. Fed up here.MY UPDATE-UNLOADED this crap vehicle no one ever could figure out what was draining the battery

This one is a heart breaker...

jahshwa, 07/16/2011
What can I say? I've poured money into this little beast, and everything is still breaking. If its not a circuit board, its a vacuum hose or an oxygen sensor... Everything just falls apart on this car, and there seems to be no stopping the decline. I just rebuilt the transmission, replaced two axels, two boots, the A/C circuit board, the windshield washer pump, the windshield... you name it I'm replacing it. It drives great, and I loved it for a while... but this thing is high maintenance & annoying. Not worth the fun drive at all... I've already dumped an extra $6000.00 into this car, and that's what its worth now.... :(

Fun, small wagon

eapj, 01/15/2010
So far, so good with my '03 1.8T manual wagon. I have had other VWs and wanted a small but sporty wagon and I picked this one up certified pre-owned in September 2006 with 34k miles on it. I have had to replace wear and tear items (brakes, etc.) but I have get to have a mechanical problem with it. Sure, it has quirks (sunroof sometimes opens by itself; cupholders are useless but I don't use them anyway; sometimes te rear hatch doesn't like to open). To me, these are minor annoyances that don't impact my love of the car. I plan to run it into the ground since there aren't any fun, small wagons on the market I like (new Jetta too large). So far, so good at 82k miles.

Excellent Safety

TMack, 06/22/2004
After my wife got a new car, a 2001 VW Jetta VR6, I got a little jealous. So when it came my turn to buy a new car I bought a Loaded 2003 VW Jetta GLS 1.8T. Unfortunately I just got into a major car accident on Fathers Day (2004) that ended up totalling my Jetta. And after everything was over, I walked away with very minimal injuries, a little cut on my wrist from the front air bag, and I hit my knee on the dash. All six air bags went off, and this car saved my life. And guess what, I'm going to buy another one! Great gas mileage, and a blast to drive!

