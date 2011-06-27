Used 2003 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews
Needed at least one review for diesel
Looked through some of the reviews and noticed not one for a diesel and everyone main complaint being MPG. Well just wanted to state that the TDI Wagon for my family has reliably gets 35-38 mpg depending how one drives on the highway and has had no major problems for 225k miles. Only things replaced was 2 alternators, original died and its replacement died while under warranty and had to clean the carbon out once so far out of the engine. everything about driving is like the gasoline that everyone has talked about.
250k Mile Review
Original owner of a great commuter car. Have had no major problems mechanically. Still get 44 mpg overall with 80/20 hwy/city. Ride and drive a re still surprisingly good despite having 250,000 miles. Bought the car to be able to haul cargo and get good gas mileage after using a 1/2 ton truck. Still on original clutch, brakes, transmission, etc. Very impressed with the car overall and would not hesitate to buy again when this one dies.
Diesels Yes, Gasoline No
I have 73,000 miles on the car and have had no maintenance needed other than the standard periodic checkups and oil changes. I have better than 50 mpg'total (I have not added it up since 50K but at that time it averaged 50.83). I have own 5 V.W. diesels and put on nearly 150K on three at 10, 12 and 17 years old. I would stay away from the gas version of the cars but I intend to keep this one and would purchase a diesel again.
TDI Rocks
I work at Bob Lewis VW. In March I bought a Jetta GLS TDI 5-speed. I love it. It gets about 47.88 miles per gallon and I drive about 80 miles per hour. The torque is 155 meaning I usually don't even have to down shift when going up hills. The car is a diesel so I won't have to get it smogged every 2 years and I smile everytime I pass a gas station. I am getting about 600 miles per tank. If you would like to contact me you can e- mail me at ClayAtBobLewisVW@aol.com.
You'll Have to Pry My Hands Off of It
I bought this car "slightly used" with about 7K miles on it. I absolutely love it. I regularly get over 40 mpg and have gotten a few tanks over 50! One was 55 mpg! It's fun to drive, quick enough and looks good. My wife would have liked a little more interior room and an automatic but I plan to keep driving it a lot longer. Only significant repair has been the timing belt at 100K, as recommended. Fun to cruise along knowing I'm getting 40-50 mpg passing jacked up 4WDs getting single digits!
