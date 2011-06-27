Used 2003 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews

Needed at least one review for diesel rcplaneman16 , 04/11/2014 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Looked through some of the reviews and noticed not one for a diesel and everyone main complaint being MPG. Well just wanted to state that the TDI Wagon for my family has reliably gets 35-38 mpg depending how one drives on the highway and has had no major problems for 225k miles. Only things replaced was 2 alternators, original died and its replacement died while under warranty and had to clean the carbon out once so far out of the engine. everything about driving is like the gasoline that everyone has talked about. Report Abuse

250k Mile Review bluebirdfan , 08/06/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Original owner of a great commuter car. Have had no major problems mechanically. Still get 44 mpg overall with 80/20 hwy/city. Ride and drive a re still surprisingly good despite having 250,000 miles. Bought the car to be able to haul cargo and get good gas mileage after using a 1/2 ton truck. Still on original clutch, brakes, transmission, etc. Very impressed with the car overall and would not hesitate to buy again when this one dies. Report Abuse

Diesels Yes, Gasoline No irwin , 06/16/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have 73,000 miles on the car and have had no maintenance needed other than the standard periodic checkups and oil changes. I have better than 50 mpg'total (I have not added it up since 50K but at that time it averaged 50.83). I have own 5 V.W. diesels and put on nearly 150K on three at 10, 12 and 17 years old. I would stay away from the gas version of the cars but I intend to keep this one and would purchase a diesel again. Report Abuse

TDI Rocks Clay Brechter , 07/29/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I work at Bob Lewis VW. In March I bought a Jetta GLS TDI 5-speed. I love it. It gets about 47.88 miles per gallon and I drive about 80 miles per hour. The torque is 155 meaning I usually don't even have to down shift when going up hills. The car is a diesel so I won't have to get it smogged every 2 years and I smile everytime I pass a gas station. I am getting about 600 miles per tank. If you would like to contact me you can e- mail me at ClayAtBobLewisVW@aol.com. Report Abuse