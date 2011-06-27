Used 1992 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Consumer Reviews
VW
With 300 miles to the tank of gas who could complain. besides basic maintenace two the car it will get you from point A to B without any problems.
Everything but Electric
Overall, it has been a fairly reliable vehicle. Only minor repairs were necessary.
Best Car I Could Buy
10 years and going, this car has NEVER left me on the road stranded. Never. Provided there is good maintenance, the car can run forever.
Vee-Dub
This is a great base for tuning on the VW platform....there are hundreds of products for customization, and tuning through the web, and in localized shops...if you are looking at one in decent condition....I tell you to buy it! Legend
Relaxing Drive
I recently bought a 1992 Jetta GL, automatic. It is so easy to drive and very relaxing. The only problem I have had with it is a single spark plug lead. We have had three offers for it so far, most of them double or triple the price we paid for it.
