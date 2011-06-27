Used 1992 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Consumer Reviews

VW VW's are the best , 04/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful With 300 miles to the tank of gas who could complain. besides basic maintenace two the car it will get you from point A to B without any problems. Report Abuse

Everything but Electric Edmund , 04/22/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Overall, it has been a fairly reliable vehicle. Only minor repairs were necessary.

Best Car I Could Buy dalina , 05/07/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful 10 years and going, this car has NEVER left me on the road stranded. Never. Provided there is good maintenance, the car can run forever.

Vee-Dub Legend , 05/28/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a great base for tuning on the VW platform....there are hundreds of products for customization, and tuning through the web, and in localized shops...if you are looking at one in decent condition....I tell you to buy it! Legend