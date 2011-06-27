2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Jetta GLI Sedan
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,146*
Total Cash Price
$25,971
Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$37,889*
Total Cash Price
$26,490
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$50,890*
Total Cash Price
$35,580
Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,376*
Total Cash Price
$36,619
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Jetta GLI Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$792
|$819
|$848
|$878
|$4,102
|Maintenance
|$67
|$421
|$494
|$1,050
|$1,076
|$3,108
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$445
|$683
|$1,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,084
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,248
|Financing
|$1,397
|$1,123
|$831
|$521
|$188
|$4,060
|Depreciation
|$6,299
|$2,255
|$2,133
|$2,503
|$2,371
|$15,561
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,107
|$6,172
|$5,905
|$7,042
|$6,920
|$37,146
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Jetta GLI Sedan Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$808
|$835
|$865
|$896
|$4,184
|Maintenance
|$68
|$429
|$504
|$1,071
|$1,098
|$3,170
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$454
|$697
|$1,151
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,106
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,273
|Financing
|$1,425
|$1,145
|$848
|$531
|$192
|$4,141
|Depreciation
|$6,425
|$2,300
|$2,176
|$2,553
|$2,418
|$15,872
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,329
|$6,295
|$6,023
|$7,183
|$7,058
|$37,889
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Jetta GLI Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,122
|$1,162
|$1,203
|$5,620
|Maintenance
|$92
|$577
|$677
|$1,439
|$1,474
|$4,258
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$610
|$936
|$1,545
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,485
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,710
|Financing
|$1,914
|$1,539
|$1,138
|$714
|$258
|$5,562
|Depreciation
|$8,630
|$3,089
|$2,922
|$3,429
|$3,248
|$21,319
|Fuel
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,174
|$2,239
|$2,306
|$10,876
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,217
|$8,456
|$8,090
|$9,648
|$9,480
|$50,890
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Jetta GLI Sedan Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,079
|$1,117
|$1,155
|$1,196
|$1,238
|$5,784
|Maintenance
|$94
|$594
|$697
|$1,481
|$1,517
|$4,382
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$627
|$963
|$1,590
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,528
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,760
|Financing
|$1,970
|$1,583
|$1,172
|$735
|$265
|$5,725
|Depreciation
|$8,882
|$3,180
|$3,008
|$3,529
|$3,343
|$21,941
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,661
|$8,703
|$8,326
|$9,929
|$9,757
|$52,376
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Jetta GLI
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI in Virginia is:not available
