2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Consumer Reviews
Phenomenal!!!
Something like this only comes around in the industry once every few years. VW nailed it with the new GLI. The fun factor is off the charts, especially in this price range. They struck a perfect balance between sporty and luxury, practical and exciting. Except for adding vents and a couple of USB ports in the rear seat area there isn’t anything I would change about this vehicle. If you are in the market for a sporty sedan do yourself a favor and check out the VW GLI.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
All the Tech You need & Fun to Drive
Alot of reviews say the interior is and tech is behind but that is incorrect. The 2020 Autobahn gives you plenty of it tech you need in a performance sedan and unlike the others in the segment there are ZERO rattles on the interior and cabin is silent down highway. It is what made me choose the GLI over over all the others I test drove.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Everything you could want
I love my new gli autobahn it's fun to drive and also great on gas I avg 40mpg in eco mode and when I want to have a little fun sport mode gives the car that extra power
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Better than expected
Love my GLI! Glad VW still offer cars with a stick. Not only is comfortable to drive it’s fun to drive. With the turbo it’s got Way more power than I expected, fun when it kicks in. 33mpg rated on the highway is a huge understatement! I’m getting closer to 38. So much fun to drive!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Jetta GLI
Related 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2016
- Used Honda Accord 2011
- Used Mazda 3 2010
- Used Toyota Camry 2006
- Used BMW X1 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2006
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1999
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- Volkswagen Passat 2019
- 2019 Beetle
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ghibli
- BMW M5 2020
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 XF
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2020 Clarity
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6