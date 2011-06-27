2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Consumer Reviews

Phenomenal!!! MrNord , 05/12/2020 Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Something like this only comes around in the industry once every few years. VW nailed it with the new GLI. The fun factor is off the charts, especially in this price range. They struck a perfect balance between sporty and luxury, practical and exciting. Except for adding vents and a couple of USB ports in the rear seat area there isn’t anything I would change about this vehicle. If you are in the market for a sporty sedan do yourself a favor and check out the VW GLI. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

All the Tech You need & Fun to Drive JTT , 05/13/2020 Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Alot of reviews say the interior is and tech is behind but that is incorrect. The 2020 Autobahn gives you plenty of it tech you need in a performance sedan and unlike the others in the segment there are ZERO rattles on the interior and cabin is silent down highway. It is what made me choose the GLI over over all the others I test drove. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Everything you could want Javel123 , 04/16/2020 Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love my new gli autobahn it's fun to drive and also great on gas I avg 40mpg in eco mode and when I want to have a little fun sport mode gives the car that extra power Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

