2001 Kia Optima Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2001 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$976$1,417$1,658
Clean$857$1,247$1,459
Average$619$907$1,061
Rough$381$566$664
Estimated values
2001 Kia Optima SE V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,280$1,863$2,183
Clean$1,124$1,640$1,921
Average$812$1,192$1,397
Rough$500$745$874
Estimated values
2001 Kia Optima LX V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,074$1,454$1,665
Clean$943$1,280$1,465
Average$681$930$1,066
Rough$420$581$667
Estimated values
2001 Kia Optima SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,124$1,720$2,046
Clean$987$1,513$1,800
Average$713$1,100$1,310
Rough$439$687$819
Estimated values
2001 Kia Optima SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,264$1,753$2,022
Clean$1,110$1,542$1,780
Average$802$1,122$1,295
Rough$494$701$810
Estimated values
2001 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,146$1,580$1,818
Clean$1,007$1,390$1,600
Average$727$1,011$1,164
Rough$448$632$728
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Kia Optima on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Kia Optima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,007 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,390 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Optima is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Kia Optima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,007 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,390 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Kia Optima, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Kia Optima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,007 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,390 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Kia Optima. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Kia Optima and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Kia Optima ranges from $448 to $1,818, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Kia Optima is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.