Estimated values
2001 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$976
|$1,417
|$1,658
|Clean
|$857
|$1,247
|$1,459
|Average
|$619
|$907
|$1,061
|Rough
|$381
|$566
|$664
Estimated values
2001 Kia Optima SE V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,280
|$1,863
|$2,183
|Clean
|$1,124
|$1,640
|$1,921
|Average
|$812
|$1,192
|$1,397
|Rough
|$500
|$745
|$874
Estimated values
2001 Kia Optima LX V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,074
|$1,454
|$1,665
|Clean
|$943
|$1,280
|$1,465
|Average
|$681
|$930
|$1,066
|Rough
|$420
|$581
|$667
Estimated values
2001 Kia Optima SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,124
|$1,720
|$2,046
|Clean
|$987
|$1,513
|$1,800
|Average
|$713
|$1,100
|$1,310
|Rough
|$439
|$687
|$819
Estimated values
2001 Kia Optima SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,264
|$1,753
|$2,022
|Clean
|$1,110
|$1,542
|$1,780
|Average
|$802
|$1,122
|$1,295
|Rough
|$494
|$701
|$810
Estimated values
2001 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,146
|$1,580
|$1,818
|Clean
|$1,007
|$1,390
|$1,600
|Average
|$727
|$1,011
|$1,164
|Rough
|$448
|$632
|$728