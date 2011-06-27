Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Not so good after 5 Months englander1 , 01/25/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Well I blame myself for not doing my homework, but reliability has been less than poor. Three times in the shop for Oil Separator, Water Pump and Oil Pressure Sensor. Like many state VW Customer Service is terrible. When its not in the shop its a great car. Handles well, fuel consumption is also a big plus. I don't tend to keep cars long but this may be a record even for me, may be gone for the first oil change. Report Abuse

Best car I ever owned new11gti , 06/24/2011 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I am one of those types of people that buy a new car every year. To name a few of my favorites I owned, Honda Prelude, Suburu STI, Jeep Wrangler, Honda Accord. My 2011 GTI is by far my favorite. The look, the feel, the performance..I could go on for days. If you are thinking about getting one, take it for a test drive and you will not regret it.

Looking of something fun? DR007 , 10/06/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I purchased my 4dr GTI Autobahn about 2 weeks ago. In this time, it has continued to surprise me in every way possible. I traded my Infiniti G37s coupe on this, looking for something that was sporty, fun and bigger. It is a blast to drive and has all the features most of us could ever need.

1 year with the GTI vincevw329 , 05/10/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I live in the NE and use my 2011 VW GTI, DSGwSunroof as a daily commuter and recently drove a 250 road trip with it. Overall it's been a very likeable car. Appearance is still very new with just over 8000 miles on it. I notice some slight wear in the left hand side bolster on the drivers seat from entering/exiting. No squeaks or rattles or any other hickups in my year of driving. The interior is in great shape and I have become accustomed to all the controls. I don't care for the round knobs on the sunroof control and climate controls, more on that later. Also a feature I'm not fond of is the tiny rear-view mirror. I especially like the bluetooth, very easy to use. Back seat access is fair.