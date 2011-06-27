Used 2003 Volkswagen GTI Hatchback Consumer Reviews
2003 vw gti 1.8t manual
i have this car since 05 and now has 175k never had any issues if u take good care will take good care of you. this is very good quality vehicle best one so far i owned and i had few BMW's Mercedes but nothing compares to this baby.parts are same price as for any other vehicle if not cheaper now if u do some basic stuff your self will save you money.
2002.5 GTI VR6 6 speed
Fun car. Bought it from VW in 2002 and have love every mile in it. I installed a set of Eibach sport srings shortly after purchase and that improved the handling and stance. Great gas mileage (if you're driving like Miss Daisy) about 29 mpg, however if you haven fun it drops quick. Lots of power and broad range of torque. Stereo sounds good for a stock setup. Interior in good, but the plastic or rubber on some of the panels are rubbing off. With some suspension mods and really good tires this car will handle better than anything out there. As far as the engine- Is good for front wheel drive. Rated at 201 hp stock. anything over 300 hp is too much for this car. TIRES SPIN
Just bought a '03 VW GTI VR6...
Well I just purchased a 2003 Volkswagen GTI VR6 and I must say so far this is the best car I've ever owned. I just bought it Tuesday of this week and have only driven it for two days but before this car I was driving a 2000 VW Golf and other than the engine and the 6th gear it's pretty much the same car as I had before(with a bunch more power!!!). I honestly plan on keeping this car for a very long time like my Golf (which met it's untimely demise when a Harley ran a red light a totaled it). Excellent car all around.
My favorite car i've driven
Looked at several cars in this class and finally settled on this instead of a Dodge SRT-4 because i felt that the interior of the SRT-4 was sooooooooo junk and the overall its still a riced out neon. This car is quick, fun, cheap on insurance (for me) and gets great gas mileage.
Not bad, but not great
I owned my '03 VR6 GTI for just over 2 years, putting around 32K miles on it. Overall it's a fun car to drive, but I had quite a few quality issues, especially with the paint (pearl indigo blue). The VR6 has great low-end torque, but it is very heavy which is really noticeable when cornering at high speeds. The car handles fantastic at high speed on the highway, with very little cabin noise even at 85+ MPH. The Monsoon stereo system is fantastic, the heated seats are great because you can adjust the heating level, and the cruise control is much more user friendly than on other cars I have driven. Overall, it's a fun, versatile car that is a good deal for the price.
