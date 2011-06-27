  1. Home
Used 1996 Volkswagen GTI Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 GTI
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length160.4 in.
Curb weight2557 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flash Red
  • Bright Surf Metallic
  • Black
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
  • Sequoia Green Metallic
  • Suede Silver Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
