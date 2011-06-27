Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf Diesel Consumer Reviews
Audi quality at discounted price
I absolutely love my Golf TDI. I do wish VW had kept the independent rear suspension, but I honestly don't notice that much of a handling difference. The solid quality build structure I think really helps the handling. VW can get away with the inferior suspension and it still drives like a car built for the Autobahn. I love the torquey diesel, and I've been getting 38 mpg city, which is awesome. On the highway, I have gotten 55 mpg under 70 mph. If the GTD had been available I would have bought that, but this little diesel is an awesome second choice. I've wanted this car for over two years...it's been worth the wait. I'll probably never go back to a gas engine or a non European car.
Reviewing the car and not the corporate lies
Lets get the emission out of the way. I traded in a later model Mustang GT in on my TDI. I was obviously losing power, but I was gaining quality. A more balanced ideal for the urban jungle. The day we bought it, I bought a mid-size chest freezer. I didn't even hesitate, I just shoved it in my car. If you can buy one, get the manual. You MPG will amaze you sometimes. My engine is still breaking in and I am seeing 57+ on the highway. The DSG/Auto get about 47mpg, and is costly to maintain in comparison, so get the manual and it will reward you. My little smog-box hugs the road, makes a unique grumble that the diesel provides and has minimal turbo lag. Interior is better than anything under $30k from the USA, and more well-rounded than anything from Japan. Maintenance will be more, but I prepaid that and extended the warranty as far as I could. It was bitter sweet handing over the keys to my Mustang, that straight axle petro guzzling neighbor waking machine, but I have no regrets. Handling is amazing, the mileage makes Prius owners look like... well Prius owners. I would buy it again, even with the dieselgate drama. It is also a ton easier to load our camping gear into it. Though I will miss the funny looks we got when unpacking our belongings from the mustang.
From BIG to small
I was tired of pumping gas for my LX570 2 times per week so i made a big move or shall i say a small move.I always liked my daughters 2008 rabbit and have loved diesels in the past so i sold the suv and bought the golf. What a great car to drive. it is so responsive and fun. I am 6''5" and cannot have the seat all of the way back. I have more legroom than in the big LX. Go drive one, you will love it. my first tank took me 500 miles of mostly city and some highway driving. I am impressed. They look great too.
Best car I ever owned. It will be my last
2015 VW Golf, DSG TDi Tungsten Silver. Stunning MPG. My best trip was 61.1 MPG going over, and 58.5 coming back. Excellent handling. Hugs the road, with no "over steering" on lane changes. Easy entering and exiting doors. Air conditioner is cold in seconds. However Heater takes a little time to warm up! Auto trans is a dream. Great resale value. Torque for passing is outstanding. I bought mine in 2015 (July). Dealers are now selling *new* 2015s, but I would not get one of those, as some were *stored* in abusive conditions. via the "stop sale" of VWDIESELGATE.-- VW has done buy backs on GEN 3 (MK7 - GOLF) , and are available. But the best of the lot will be private owners who may be selling their used units. If you can fine one with the emissions modification, it comes with a 11 year 162,000 mile VW warranty. 100% transferable to all new owners. IMO, best warranty on the planet. My local dealer (staff) are professional and friendly. ~~ UP-DATE for EDMONDs Still the best car I ever owned. via dieselgate, I can sell it back to VW for $25,625 (more than I paid for it.) or do the "fix."I have (approx) 8 months to make a choice. HARD CHOICE. My car is perfect for me. And low mileage, prime condition, TDi used VW are holding great NADA-KBB values.
Great car
Got my '15 TDI S used with just under $14K miles. Far less than a new one. Drove the manual first and it wasn't bad but the DSG feels faster and easier to keep in the power band. Plus it shifts really quick. Golf TDI is a joy to drive. Handles great, awesome torque, very good acceleration. Never feels underpowered. I average about 34-35mpg overall with not much highway and I don't baby it. I'd get much better mileage if I drove it more conservatively. The S model has everything I need. Stock stereo is very good. Headlights are just OK. Black leatherette can cause a sweaty back on long drives. May get a sheepskin seat cover. But this car is built like an Audi. It's like a tank. I don't notice the cheaper suspension either. Feels similar to my '14 Jetta which has the upgraded rear supension. The steering in the Golf is better though and it handles a little better. No regrets.
