Used 2014 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews

skater69 , 03/13/2014

My 2.5 doesn't have Bluetooth/phone capability nor a touch screen. But it has what matters most to me; a huge fun to drive personality. I put sticky 225/45/17/wheels on the car shortly after buying it. Highly recommended as it handles insane now and looks way better. The stock rubber/wheels need to go straight to Craigslist. Driven 2500 miles since new. My impressions so far: -Prefer to now drive it all the time in manual mode except on the freeway. I find manual shifting the automatic to be a lot of fun and the shifts are responsive. I also like downshifting when coming to a stop. All this with while getting to rest my left leg. -While it's not blazing "fast", it's far from slow eith