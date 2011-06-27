  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 2014 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Used 2014 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Golf
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Golfs for sale
List Price Range
$12,980 - $14,898
Used Golf for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

If FUN to DRIVE is high on your list of priorities!

skater69, 03/13/2014
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

My 2.5 doesn't have Bluetooth/phone capability nor a touch screen. But it has what matters most to me; a huge fun to drive personality. I put sticky 225/45/17/wheels on the car shortly after buying it. Highly recommended as it handles insane now and looks way better. The stock rubber/wheels need to go straight to Craigslist. Driven 2500 miles since new. My impressions so far: -Prefer to now drive it all the time in manual mode except on the freeway. I find manual shifting the automatic to be a lot of fun and the shifts are responsive. I also like downshifting when coming to a stop. All this with while getting to rest my left leg. -While it's not blazing "fast", it's far from slow eith

Report Abuse

A great little car

sudie cunnane, 05/12/2018
2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

A lot of overpricing

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Golfs for sale

Related Used 2014 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles