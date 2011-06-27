Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf Diesel Consumer Reviews
My dream car but better
I was in the market for something that was a) more fuel efficient than my 2002 Civic, b) had more power than my 2002 Civic, c) have something more environmentally conscious, and d) drive something more fun. The VW Golf does all of this, but does it better than I could have imagined. The clean, simple exterior belies the well assembled interior and its turbo diesel engine. Getting where you need to go should not be as fun as this car makes it (but I'm not complaining =p)! DISCLAIMER#1- For me, this car is totally worth its premium price, but it is nearly the same price as a GTI (budget beware!). DISCLAIMER#2- Diesel can be a task to find, but VW has a locator on their site.
Love the mileage
Had a problem the first week with a sensor that required a tow to the dealer to have replaced, ("never saw anything like this before") and a recall to replace a minor part a few weeks ago. Thus the 4 vs 5 for depedability. Otherwise, this has been a wonderful car. Bought it with gas mileage in mind, and get 38 around town, 48 - 52 on the highway, depending on how far I drive. I'm a conservative driver. When needed, it has plenty of power. Fits both me (5'10") and my 6'2" husband comfortably. Only thing I'd do differently is get a 4 door. So much easier for passengers.
Best Car I have ever owned...
Summary: I own an '09 M3, but prefer to drive this '11 Golf TDI. Great exterior style, very comfy seats (I am 6'4") with great side support for back and hips. Audio quality is great... get the Dynaudio option. Very fun to drive... the torque hits like a 2 stroke motocross bike... at all RPMs. Very fun to corner around free way ramps... Holds family of four quite comfortably. I had a significant collision within weeks of buying it... and the front end got crushed, but the engine was 100% OK, and the subframe wasn't touched. So the VW front end collision system absorbs hits very well.
A little expensive but worth it.
For those wanting a small car without the typical small car cheapness, this is one of the best cars out there! Ever notice how most large cars get the decent materials, features, etc but small ones just get an extra helping of cheap? Not here! You get all the material quality, features, and overall feel of large cars with this one. It also drives like a much more substantial car as well. The 6spd MT doesnt seem to be near as touchy as people let on with the 2010's, and also adds hill holder. The diesel is great feeling like a strong V6 while getting 40mpg+. In fact combined MPG is higher then the EPA rated 42hwy. Costs more then other similar cars, but well worth it.
All the praise is true!
I have owned my TDI 4-dr manual for two months (2500 miles), and it has been a delight to say the least. The fuel economy is unsurpassed (averaging 36 mpg city/hwy). The ride is firm but very compliant (soaks up bumps). The handling is sports car like (very little body roll). There's plenty of acceleration. The exterior styling is simple yet elegant, sporty yet practical. I've gotten compliments from pedestrians when I'm parked. The interior is very upscale (feels like I'm in a BMW/Mercedes). Despite its short wheelbase and length, there's plenty of leg room front and rear. This car is worth every penny!
