Used 1997 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews

I love my vdub Taryn , 04/19/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful All I really need to say is drive the car and then you would just get it. Its performance is great, wonderful and they are only getting better. I have an older one but it still runs like new. Saying that it is fun to drive is an understatement with this car. I find unnecessary trips to take now just so I can drive, even with the gas prices. I might not travel far for work and errands, but this car gets GREAT! It gets great gas mileage! It's only a 2.0L which is part of it, but even so I think that it is wonderful on gas. Its build quality is strong and you can't expect anything less from German engineering. I have always loved VW's and now it is crazy love. I would NEVER trade it for anything else! DRIVER FOUND.

First Car cao12 , 01/20/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This was (and still is) my first car that I got in high school. I got it with 68,000 miles in 07 and have put on about 30,000 since then. Even with only 4 cylinders I have no problems getting up to speed on the highway and passing people. The gas mileage is ok around town but between 50-75 it really rocks. The interior was cheaply made, and there are a lot of cheap plastic pieces, but at 15 years old I'm not surprised that most of it is deteriorating. The biggest problem I had was with an intermittent speedometer, but I plan on running this car into the ground. If you can find one, you will not be disappointed.

This engine won't die! 3stateVW , 06/26/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful After having my first VW at age 17, I went to a new VW at age 22. The Golf was an affordable first car and now, after three kids, I can't get this car to quit. The engine is true VW form as it goes as long as the electronics will let it. The zippiness is a blast on curvy hills. The time in the shop was plenty (two clutch cables, new transmission, and alarm system malfunction) in the first 3 years and then, nothing but regular maintenance for 7 years. Now the seats and door locks are failing, but it still gets 29 mpg after 11 years, 135,000 miles and moving 3 states. As much as we want a new car, this one could keep the gas bills down for years to come.

Last of the bad designs? GKnight17 , 04/01/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Overall, the Golf III is a decent car. The body rigidity has held, so no squeaks or strange noises from the depths of the dash. However, the locks freeze solid VERY EASILY and this causes your key to bend in unnatural ways. Also, they obviously cut corners in numerous places - the battery died after two years (a cell in the battery died - it couldn't be jumped). Also, the spark plugs coked-up 20K miles early - no warning, just died. Dealer "service" consists of numerous checks for $200-$300. To actually fix/replce something costs extra - not at Honda though. For Hondas, that price includes scheduled part replacement. Could be a dealer-specific issue, though.