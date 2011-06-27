  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 1995 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Used 1995 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Golf
5(64%)4(14%)3(18%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.4
22 reviews
Write a review
See all Golfs for sale
List Price Estimate
$764 - $1,804
Used Golf for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fun For a Big Guy

1995Golf, 10/10/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought is car to run errands and bang around in saving my primary vehicle from those lovely people who ding your doors and scrap your bumpers. I wanted something very small but big enough for me to fit in. Well this car is small , fun to drive around the city and as for me ,a 6 foot guy, I got 6 inches of head room. It is like my own little street legal Go-Kart. Now I want a new one!!!

Report Abuse

think it is great

Hans, 11/07/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I am the third owner of my 95 golf lll gl when I got the car it had 165,000 miles on it ... I have had it now 4 yrs and put about 80k miles on it myself. Yes I have had some Major repairs, but considering the shape I got it in, really was BASIC maintenance. It has its quarks, and in time you learn to "love" them ... Wish I was able to get the car new instead of being the third owner ... I would with out doubt recommend this model and yr to any one looking for a car - even used!

Report Abuse

Pooper

bobf, 05/21/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Sluggish, no zip - was peppy at first!

Report Abuse

No More VW

No More VW, 07/20/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I loved this car when I bought it. It is really fun to drive, but that's where the excitement ends. A lot of things break on this car. Hoses, electronics, gauges, door locks, the list goes on. And nothing is cheap to fix or replace. I've heard that VW parts are more expensive than Mercedes Benz, and I wouldn't be surprised if it were true. Quality is not great either: the mouldings on the doors are discoloured, it's making a lot of little noises, and the seats aren't very stable.

Report Abuse

value engineered

charles , 11/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

this car if kept up in maintenance, there is some wear and tear.and parts are expensive but, they aren't major i had no vehicle failure so it is reliable but you can only appreciate it over a long period of use.style is not too dated but paint and finish are still fresh in appearance.the bilstiens and alloy wheels add appearance and crispness to the original squishy ride.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Golfs for sale

Related Used 1995 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles