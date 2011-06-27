  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 1995 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Volkswagen Golf Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Golf
Overview
See Golf Inventory
See Golf Inventory
See Golf Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242424
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg21/29 mpg21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/420.5 mi.304.5/420.5 mi.304.5/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG242424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5400 rpm115 hp @ 5400 rpm115 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.32.8 ft.32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.53.8 in.53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.31.5 in.31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Measurements
Length160.4 in.160.4 in.160.4 in.
Curb weight2697 lbs.2697 lbs.2548 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.4.3 in.4.3 in.
Height56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Wheel base97.3 in.97.3 in.97.3 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flash Red
  • Sequoia Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Pearl Red Metallic
  • Violet Metallic
  • Bright Surf Green Metallic
  • Classic Green Metallic
  • Suede Silver Metallic
  • Dusty Mauve Metallic
  • Mulberry Metallic
  • Viola Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Violet Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Bright Surf Green Metallic
  • Flash Red
  • Dusty Mauve Metallic
  • Mulberry Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Viola Metallic
  • Suede Silver Metallic
  • Sequoia Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Pearl Red Metallic
  • Classic Green Metallic
  • Flash Red
  • Sequoia Green Metallic
  • Bright Surf Green Metallic
  • Classic Green Metallic
  • Pearl Red Metallic
  • Suede Silver Metallic
  • Violet Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Mulberry Metallic
  • Viola Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Dusty Mauve Metallic
  • Black
See Golf InventorySee Golf InventorySee Golf Inventory

Related Used 1995 Volkswagen Golf info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles