2019 Volkswagen Golf R Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Golf R Hatchback
2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$55,190*
Total Cash Price
$43,648
2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$56,294*
Total Cash Price
$44,521
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Golf R Hatchback 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$928
|$961
|$995
|$1,029
|$4,810
|Maintenance
|$84
|$440
|$517
|$1,079
|$1,705
|$3,825
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,255
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,788
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,952
|Financing
|$2,347
|$1,888
|$1,398
|$874
|$316
|$6,823
|Depreciation
|$10,025
|$4,880
|$3,987
|$4,470
|$3,905
|$27,267
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,885
|$9,973
|$8,754
|$9,364
|$10,214
|$55,190
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Golf R Hatchback 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$947
|$980
|$1,015
|$1,050
|$4,906
|Maintenance
|$86
|$449
|$527
|$1,101
|$1,739
|$3,902
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,280
|$1,280
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,824
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,991
|Financing
|$2,394
|$1,926
|$1,426
|$891
|$322
|$6,959
|Depreciation
|$10,226
|$4,978
|$4,067
|$4,559
|$3,983
|$27,812
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,223
|$10,172
|$8,929
|$9,551
|$10,418
|$56,294
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Golf R
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Volkswagen Golf R in Virginia is:not available
