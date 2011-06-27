Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf R Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Golf R Hatchback
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,023*
Total Cash Price
$25,458
w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$43,883*
Total Cash Price
$25,967
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$58,942*
Total Cash Price
$34,877
w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$60,662*
Total Cash Price
$35,896
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Golf R Hatchback 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$4,763
|Maintenance
|$2,225
|$1,229
|$1,094
|$422
|$2,631
|$7,601
|Repairs
|$556
|$643
|$751
|$877
|$1,025
|$3,852
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,371
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,535
|Financing
|$1,369
|$1,101
|$815
|$510
|$185
|$3,980
|Depreciation
|$5,504
|$2,022
|$1,797
|$1,612
|$1,470
|$12,405
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,596
|$7,684
|$7,226
|$6,271
|$8,246
|$43,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Golf R Hatchback w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$942
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$4,858
|Maintenance
|$2,270
|$1,254
|$1,116
|$430
|$2,684
|$7,753
|Repairs
|$567
|$656
|$766
|$895
|$1,046
|$3,929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,398
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,566
|Financing
|$1,396
|$1,123
|$831
|$520
|$189
|$4,060
|Depreciation
|$5,614
|$2,062
|$1,833
|$1,644
|$1,499
|$12,653
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,868
|$7,838
|$7,371
|$6,396
|$8,411
|$43,883
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Golf R Hatchback 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,343
|$1,384
|$6,525
|Maintenance
|$3,048
|$1,684
|$1,499
|$578
|$3,604
|$10,413
|Repairs
|$762
|$881
|$1,029
|$1,201
|$1,404
|$5,277
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,878
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,103
|Financing
|$1,876
|$1,508
|$1,117
|$699
|$253
|$5,453
|Depreciation
|$7,540
|$2,770
|$2,462
|$2,208
|$2,014
|$16,995
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,627
|$10,527
|$9,900
|$8,591
|$11,297
|$58,942
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Golf R Hatchback w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$6,716
|Maintenance
|$3,137
|$1,733
|$1,543
|$595
|$3,710
|$10,717
|Repairs
|$784
|$907
|$1,059
|$1,237
|$1,445
|$5,431
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,933
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,164
|Financing
|$1,930
|$1,552
|$1,149
|$719
|$261
|$5,612
|Depreciation
|$7,761
|$2,851
|$2,534
|$2,273
|$2,073
|$17,491
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,170
|$10,834
|$10,189
|$8,842
|$11,627
|$60,662
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Volkswagen Golf R in Virginia is:not available
