2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Hatchback Consumer Reviews

jan , 03/12/2020 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Quick off the mark. To accommodate the 4 doors, the trunk is quite small. In comparison to my 2008 GTI, the interior styling is not as sporty. However, it is just as speedy, good gas mileage, and fun to drive