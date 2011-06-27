2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Hatchback Consumer Reviews
jan, 03/12/2020
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
8 of 11 people found this review helpful
Quick off the mark. To accommodate the 4 doors, the trunk is quite small. In comparison to my 2008 GTI, the interior styling is not as sporty. However, it is just as speedy, good gas mileage, and fun to drive
Still love hot hatches but this model not it
Sully, 04/21/2020
S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
3 of 24 people found this review helpful
I have had hot hatchbacks for years. Some more techy as less hot. The GTI just falls way behind in many areas, tech, style, mpg, and interior materials.
