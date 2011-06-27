  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf GTI
  4. 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI
  5. 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Golf GTI
5(0%)4(50%)3(0%)2(50%)1(0%)
3.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Golf GTIS for sale
MSRP Starting at
$28,595
Save as much as $4,093
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

car with zip

jan, 03/12/2020
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
8 of 11 people found this review helpful

Quick off the mark. To accommodate the 4 doors, the trunk is quite small. In comparison to my 2008 GTI, the interior styling is not as sporty. However, it is just as speedy, good gas mileage, and fun to drive

Report Abuse

Still love hot hatches but this model not it

Sully, 04/21/2020
S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
3 of 24 people found this review helpful

I have had hot hatchbacks for years. Some more techy as less hot. The GTI just falls way behind in many areas, tech, style, mpg, and interior materials.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Golf GTIS for sale

Related 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars