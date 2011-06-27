2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Golf GTI Hatchback
Rabbit Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,482*
Total Cash Price
$32,045
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$55,717*
Total Cash Price
$43,041
Rabbit Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$57,343*
Total Cash Price
$44,298
S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$56,123*
Total Cash Price
$43,355
Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$42,296*
Total Cash Price
$32,674
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,669*
Total Cash Price
$31,417
Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$58,970*
Total Cash Price
$45,555
S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,669*
Total Cash Price
$31,417
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Golf GTI Hatchback Rabbit Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$828
|$857
|$887
|$918
|$951
|$4,441
|Maintenance
|$86
|$449
|$527
|$1,101
|$1,741
|$3,904
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,162
|$1,162
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,327
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,494
|Financing
|$1,724
|$1,385
|$1,026
|$643
|$232
|$5,009
|Depreciation
|$7,950
|$2,582
|$2,109
|$2,364
|$2,067
|$17,072
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,497
|$6,944
|$6,271
|$6,796
|$7,974
|$41,482
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Golf GTI Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$1,192
|$1,233
|$1,277
|$5,965
|Maintenance
|$115
|$603
|$708
|$1,478
|$2,339
|$5,243
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,560
|$1,560
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,782
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,007
|Financing
|$2,315
|$1,860
|$1,378
|$863
|$311
|$6,728
|Depreciation
|$10,678
|$3,467
|$2,833
|$3,176
|$2,776
|$22,930
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,128
|$9,327
|$8,423
|$9,128
|$10,711
|$55,717
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Golf GTI Hatchback Rabbit Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,145
|$1,184
|$1,227
|$1,269
|$1,314
|$6,139
|Maintenance
|$118
|$620
|$729
|$1,521
|$2,407
|$5,396
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,606
|$1,606
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,834
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,066
|Financing
|$2,383
|$1,915
|$1,418
|$888
|$320
|$6,925
|Depreciation
|$10,990
|$3,569
|$2,916
|$3,268
|$2,857
|$23,599
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,657
|$9,599
|$8,669
|$9,395
|$11,023
|$57,343
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Golf GTI Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,159
|$1,201
|$1,242
|$1,286
|$6,009
|Maintenance
|$116
|$607
|$713
|$1,489
|$2,356
|$5,281
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,572
|$1,572
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,795
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,022
|Financing
|$2,332
|$1,874
|$1,388
|$869
|$313
|$6,777
|Depreciation
|$10,756
|$3,493
|$2,854
|$3,199
|$2,796
|$23,097
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,260
|$9,395
|$8,484
|$9,195
|$10,789
|$56,123
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Golf GTI Hatchback Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$844
|$874
|$905
|$936
|$969
|$4,528
|Maintenance
|$87
|$458
|$538
|$1,122
|$1,775
|$3,980
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,185
|$1,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,353
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,524
|Financing
|$1,758
|$1,412
|$1,046
|$655
|$236
|$5,107
|Depreciation
|$8,106
|$2,632
|$2,151
|$2,411
|$2,107
|$17,406
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,761
|$7,080
|$6,394
|$6,930
|$8,131
|$42,296
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Golf GTI Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$812
|$840
|$870
|$900
|$932
|$4,354
|Maintenance
|$84
|$440
|$517
|$1,079
|$1,707
|$3,827
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,139
|$1,139
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,301
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,465
|Financing
|$1,690
|$1,358
|$1,006
|$630
|$227
|$4,911
|Depreciation
|$7,794
|$2,531
|$2,068
|$2,318
|$2,026
|$16,737
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,232
|$6,808
|$6,148
|$6,663
|$7,818
|$40,669
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Golf GTI Hatchback Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$1,262
|$1,305
|$1,351
|$6,313
|Maintenance
|$122
|$638
|$750
|$1,565
|$2,475
|$5,549
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,652
|$1,652
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,886
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,124
|Financing
|$2,451
|$1,969
|$1,459
|$914
|$329
|$7,121
|Depreciation
|$11,301
|$3,670
|$2,999
|$3,361
|$2,938
|$24,269
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,186
|$9,872
|$8,915
|$9,661
|$11,336
|$58,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Golf GTI Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$812
|$840
|$870
|$900
|$932
|$4,354
|Maintenance
|$84
|$440
|$517
|$1,079
|$1,707
|$3,827
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,139
|$1,139
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,301
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,465
|Financing
|$1,690
|$1,358
|$1,006
|$630
|$227
|$4,911
|Depreciation
|$7,794
|$2,531
|$2,068
|$2,318
|$2,026
|$16,737
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,232
|$6,808
|$6,148
|$6,663
|$7,818
|$40,669
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI in Virginia is:not available
