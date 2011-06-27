  1. Home
Used 1993 Volkswagen Fox Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Fox
5.0
10 reviews
Best Small Car!

DMS, 10/09/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I actually had 2 Vw Fox's an 87 and a 93 .I totalled both but came out alive,is was one great little car, it handled great, while every one were buyin sentras and corolla's I bought a Vw Fox, and it was a great car, with only 81hp it still was very dependable and If they would have continued makin the car I would have kept purchasing one .

Still One of the Best

YSSMAN, 07/17/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My 1993 Fox was indeed my first car and a good one at that. Although what she may have lacked in beauty (she was a little rough around the edges), she made up for in character. Of course everyone is going to be in love with their first car, and for me, there was no question about it. The car was surprisingly safe as well, as it was taken away from me in a 45 MPH head-on collision with a young woman in a Cavalier. I still miss my Fox every day when I drive to school or work, as my Jetta simply cannot fill the void left by that car. It was certainly not a Honda Civic, but it was something that no-one else had. If you have one, hold on to it, as they are very special cars indeed.

My Fox

My_Claw, 04/15/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love this car! I bought it from my brother who loved it and worked on it allot. I have yet to find something that my fox couldn't do. I pulled out a tree stump with it!! I can climb with it! I raced a 1994 civic with a turbo and won!

the best

shwad, 10/17/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

its just great no one should gi with out having one of these cars there great

We love our car.

jjones, 12/04/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We have had this car for 7 years and we love it. Volkswagen rocks!

