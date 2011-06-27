Used 1993 Volkswagen Fox Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Drive Type: Front wheel drive
Cylinders: Inline 4
Combined MPG: 25
Drivetrain
Drive type: Front wheel drive
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 272.8/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 12.4 gal.
Combined MPG: 25
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque: 93 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size: 1.8 l
Horsepower: 81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle: 31.5 ft.
Base engine type: Gas
Cylinders: Inline 4
Safety
head airbags: Not available
side-mounted airbags: Not available
Front Seats
Front head room: 36.6 in.
Front leg room: 41.1 in.
Front hip room: 52.8 in.
Front shoulder room: 51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room: 35.4 in.
Rear hip Room: 47.6 in. / 49.3 in.
Rear leg room: 30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room: 52.1 in. / 51.1 in.
Measurements
Length: 163.4 in.
Curb weight: 2172 lbs. / 2238 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place: 9.9 cu.ft.
Height: 53.7 in.
Wheel base: 92.8 in.
Width: 63.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Diamond White
  • Daytona Red
  • Huron Blue Metallic
  • Moondust Silver Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Diamond White
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Moondust Silver Metallic
  • Daytona Red
  • Huron Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond White
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Black
  • Moondust Silver Metallic
  • Daytona Red
  • Huron Blue Metallic
Research Similar Vehicles