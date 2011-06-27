Used 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan Minivan Consumer Reviews

I Love My Eurovan...My Third! Scott Mastrocinque , 11/26/2005 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This is my third Eurovan (two 1993's and this 2003) and I have loved them all, but this 2003 is my favorite. The fit and finish of this vehicle is excellent and exceeds anything else out there. It provides wonderful, balanced power. Its solid feel and excellent road manners make this van a true joy to drive. In all honesty, I looked at all of the new vans available to make sure I wasn't missing anything. True, I don't have in-seat DVD players and I couldn't care less. What I do have is SPACE, huge quantities of it and functionality galore. We have enjoyed many road trips in our Eurovans. It defines Farfegnugen! Everybody who rides in my van loves it! I've gotten 25,000 miles of trouble free operation from this one so far. Report Abuse

What will I do without my Eurovan ?!?! Eurofan , 10/02/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I gave this van 10/10 for design, though i realize many people wouldn't think this way. This van was built for practicality, not faux luxury, and that is why it didn't survive in the American market. We bought this van 3 years old, with a pretty hefty number of miles on it, while stationed overseas. It racked up a ton of miles, and the only two problems it ever gad, were, suprise it's a volkswagen, electrical: not terribly expensive, and totally manageable if you know what you're doing. No mechanical problems whatsoever at 7 years old, and almost 125,000 miles ! We were rear-ended and totalled this weeked at a very high speed: van didn't collapsee in toward us at all ! Nothing like it :o( Report Abuse

Best Van on the road today Greensboro NC , 01/08/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Purchased this van to replace our 93 MV with 193,000 miles. This Eurovan has been exceptionally reliable with 132,000 miles, everything works on this van virtually no problems. Only replaced tires and brake pads, 19 MPG on REG gas, By far the best van in the world bar none.Family of 5, son is 6' 2" and fits with ease. Lots of space, comfortable, fast, handles like a VW known for, great visibility, sit up high, fit and finish still like new, cloth on seats show very little wear, AC is awesome, love overhead AC vents, Has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned, wife loves it, kids love it, friends say it is cool and will ride in ours but not in minivans. I would buy again and again! Report Abuse

Love my weekender it's fun to drive JB , 11/21/2015 MV 3dr Minivan (2.8L 6cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Wish they would bring it back to the states. Great for weekend getaways and a portable office while parking along the California coast on highway 1 near Big Sur. I bought a 2016 Mercedes Benz Metris cargo for the heavy work but, it's not as nice. I'll never get rid of the European Weekender. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse