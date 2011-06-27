  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen EuroVan
  4. Used 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(37)
Appraise this car

2003 Volkswagen EuroVan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy second- and third-row seats, lots of headroom inside the cabin, responsive steering, capable brakes, MV model's flexible cabin arrangements.
  • Handles like a delivery van around corners, lots of wind noise on highway, awkward driving position, outdated cabin ergonomics, rear seats are hard to fold, no driver-side sliding door or side airbags.
Other years
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1997
1995
1993
Volkswagen EuroVan for Sale
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$6,281 - $10,233
Used EuroVan for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The EuroVan is unique among minivans, but it lacks the easy handling and user-friendly design embraced by its peers. Unless you plan to use this VW for camping, wait for the Microbus.

2003 Highlights

Volkswagen makes no changes to the EuroVan for 2003. Keep in mind that if you want a VW-branded minivan to go with the family Passat, the all-new Microbus isn't too far away -- it's supposed to arrive by the 2005 model year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan.

5(70%)
4(22%)
3(5%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
37 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I Love My Eurovan...My Third!
Scott Mastrocinque,11/26/2005
This is my third Eurovan (two 1993's and this 2003) and I have loved them all, but this 2003 is my favorite. The fit and finish of this vehicle is excellent and exceeds anything else out there. It provides wonderful, balanced power. Its solid feel and excellent road manners make this van a true joy to drive. In all honesty, I looked at all of the new vans available to make sure I wasn't missing anything. True, I don't have in-seat DVD players and I couldn't care less. What I do have is SPACE, huge quantities of it and functionality galore. We have enjoyed many road trips in our Eurovans. It defines Farfegnugen! Everybody who rides in my van loves it! I've gotten 25,000 miles of trouble free operation from this one so far.
What will I do without my Eurovan ?!?!
Eurofan,10/02/2010
I gave this van 10/10 for design, though i realize many people wouldn't think this way. This van was built for practicality, not faux luxury, and that is why it didn't survive in the American market. We bought this van 3 years old, with a pretty hefty number of miles on it, while stationed overseas. It racked up a ton of miles, and the only two problems it ever gad, were, suprise it's a volkswagen, electrical: not terribly expensive, and totally manageable if you know what you're doing. No mechanical problems whatsoever at 7 years old, and almost 125,000 miles ! We were rear-ended and totalled this weeked at a very high speed: van didn't collapsee in toward us at all ! Nothing like it :o(
Best Van on the road today
Greensboro NC,01/08/2009
Purchased this van to replace our 93 MV with 193,000 miles. This Eurovan has been exceptionally reliable with 132,000 miles, everything works on this van virtually no problems. Only replaced tires and brake pads, 19 MPG on REG gas, By far the best van in the world bar none.Family of 5, son is 6' 2" and fits with ease. Lots of space, comfortable, fast, handles like a VW known for, great visibility, sit up high, fit and finish still like new, cloth on seats show very little wear, AC is awesome, love overhead AC vents, Has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned, wife loves it, kids love it, friends say it is cool and will ride in ours but not in minivans. I would buy again and again!
Love my weekender it's fun to drive
JB,11/21/2015
MV 3dr Minivan (2.8L 6cyl 4A)
Wish they would bring it back to the states. Great for weekend getaways and a portable office while parking along the California coast on highway 1 near Big Sur. I bought a 2016 Mercedes Benz Metris cargo for the heavy work but, it's not as nice. I'll never get rid of the European Weekender.
See all 37 reviews of the 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan features & specs
More about the 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan

Used 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan Overview

The Used 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan is offered in the following submodels: EuroVan Minivan. Available styles include GLS 3dr Minivan (2.8L 6cyl 4A), and MV 3dr Minivan (2.8L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Volkswagen EuroVans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan.

Can't find a used 2003 Volkswagen EuroVans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen EuroVan for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,617.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,681.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen EuroVan for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,149.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,096.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen EuroVan lease specials

Related Used 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles