2003 Volkswagen EuroVan Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy second- and third-row seats, lots of headroom inside the cabin, responsive steering, capable brakes, MV model's flexible cabin arrangements.
- Handles like a delivery van around corners, lots of wind noise on highway, awkward driving position, outdated cabin ergonomics, rear seats are hard to fold, no driver-side sliding door or side airbags.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$6,281 - $10,233
Used EuroVan for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The EuroVan is unique among minivans, but it lacks the easy handling and user-friendly design embraced by its peers. Unless you plan to use this VW for camping, wait for the Microbus.
2003 Highlights
Volkswagen makes no changes to the EuroVan for 2003. Keep in mind that if you want a VW-branded minivan to go with the family Passat, the all-new Microbus isn't too far away -- it's supposed to arrive by the 2005 model year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Scott Mastrocinque,11/26/2005
This is my third Eurovan (two 1993's and this 2003) and I have loved them all, but this 2003 is my favorite. The fit and finish of this vehicle is excellent and exceeds anything else out there. It provides wonderful, balanced power. Its solid feel and excellent road manners make this van a true joy to drive. In all honesty, I looked at all of the new vans available to make sure I wasn't missing anything. True, I don't have in-seat DVD players and I couldn't care less. What I do have is SPACE, huge quantities of it and functionality galore. We have enjoyed many road trips in our Eurovans. It defines Farfegnugen! Everybody who rides in my van loves it! I've gotten 25,000 miles of trouble free operation from this one so far.
Eurofan,10/02/2010
I gave this van 10/10 for design, though i realize many people wouldn't think this way. This van was built for practicality, not faux luxury, and that is why it didn't survive in the American market. We bought this van 3 years old, with a pretty hefty number of miles on it, while stationed overseas. It racked up a ton of miles, and the only two problems it ever gad, were, suprise it's a volkswagen, electrical: not terribly expensive, and totally manageable if you know what you're doing. No mechanical problems whatsoever at 7 years old, and almost 125,000 miles ! We were rear-ended and totalled this weeked at a very high speed: van didn't collapsee in toward us at all ! Nothing like it :o(
Greensboro NC,01/08/2009
Purchased this van to replace our 93 MV with 193,000 miles. This Eurovan has been exceptionally reliable with 132,000 miles, everything works on this van virtually no problems. Only replaced tires and brake pads, 19 MPG on REG gas, By far the best van in the world bar none.Family of 5, son is 6' 2" and fits with ease. Lots of space, comfortable, fast, handles like a VW known for, great visibility, sit up high, fit and finish still like new, cloth on seats show very little wear, AC is awesome, love overhead AC vents, Has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned, wife loves it, kids love it, friends say it is cool and will ride in ours but not in minivans. I would buy again and again!
JB,11/21/2015
MV 3dr Minivan (2.8L 6cyl 4A)
Wish they would bring it back to the states. Great for weekend getaways and a portable office while parking along the California coast on highway 1 near Big Sur. I bought a 2016 Mercedes Benz Metris cargo for the heavy work but, it's not as nice. I'll never get rid of the European Weekender.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan features & specs
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 6200 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the EuroVan
Related Used 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack
- 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf
- 2020 Volkswagen Jetta
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf