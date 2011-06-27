This is my third Eurovan (two 1993's and this 2003) and I have loved them all, but this 2003 is my favorite. The fit and finish of this vehicle is excellent and exceeds anything else out there. It provides wonderful, balanced power. Its solid feel and excellent road manners make this van a true joy to drive. In all honesty, I looked at all of the new vans available to make sure I wasn't missing anything. True, I don't have in-seat DVD players and I couldn't care less. What I do have is SPACE, huge quantities of it and functionality galore. We have enjoyed many road trips in our Eurovans. It defines Farfegnugen! Everybody who rides in my van loves it! I've gotten 25,000 miles of trouble free operation from this one so far.

