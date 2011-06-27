Used 2016 Volkswagen Eos Consumer Reviews
It's Like My Drivable Apple
I enjoy this car tremendously - and just about everything about it. Living in a four-season climate, the hard top/convertable/sunroof gives me maximum flexibility to enjoy the car regardless of the conditions outside. I love when the roof is down however and the mechanism providing control over the roof is something out of a Transformer movie (the kids love watching it go up and down as do the adults). I would never own a soft-top as the conditions in Colorado are too severe. When the roof is up, the car does not look like a convertible - which I like. It is not an in-your-face car. Instead, it is a sleeper. It's only when the roof is down do people go wow. The vehicle handles like a sports car and I love that. Power when I need it, otherwise the ride is silk. The controls and cockpit in general are low-fi for the most part and again, I like that. Rotating knobs that have a tactile feel to them. Useful readouts across the cockpit and excellent positioning of controls make it a pleasure to use. I would have like more USB support but am happy with the Bluetooth which I use all the time. Storage in the trunk both with and without the hood down is ample. I have made many a run to Costco and am able to (carefully) place a lot of stuff in the back. I do not as a rule drive the car in the snow - mostly because it is my baby and have an SUV for those snowy days. It handles well otherwise in all other conditions. Having four seats is another huge bonus for a small convertible. My daughter and her friends love a drive to the ice cream shop in the back with the hood down. The EOS is a gem. Few people have seen it and when they do, the compliments flow (always). There is little not to like about this little car. If you are looking for brand recognition or super speed, this isn't your car. If you want something that makes you happy when you drive (all the time), this is it.
A Steal in 2016
Everyone says this car isn't sporty, but I think it is. My wife has an Audi Q4 and that car wants to speed, its engine is always hungry for faster. The Eos is also hungry for speed. Not quite as hungry as the Audi, luckily, but it's not for racing (and I'd argue the Audi is too fast to the point of being dangerous.) I love the Eos. The hard top means I can actually leave a car seat in there in the city and not worry about it getting stolen. My Wrangler soft top was constantly robbed. The car will fit me, the wife, the baby, the dog, and a weekend getaway's luggage with the top up, so we fill it up, go to the coast, unload, and we're set for top down cruising. The Eos is fun to drive, comfortable, sporty, and I feel like I got way more features than the price tag suggests. I got it in black and it looks a little like the Batmobile with the top up. The interior finishes are gorgeous. The handling is tight and responsive. The sound system is great and with Spotify streaming to the speakers, perfect. The nav doesn't show traffic, I wish it were Google maps - but I just use my phone for navigating heavy traffic. This leaves my Wrangler in the dust in every way. Ease of dropping the top, handling, mileage, safety, trunk space, and comfort. The Audi is comparable but not a convertible! I've driven their soft tops but I love the Eos' hard top. Anyways, I think the discounted Eos is a steal and recommend driving one and if you like it, get it while you can!
Peppy EOS
Engine very responsive, Transmission is faster than manual. Convertible top is unique in that you have panoramic sunroof that opens and the entire top goes down if you want, only known car of with this design. Extra heavy because of convertible hard top but powerful with the turbo and 2.0 engine. Handles very well.
I love Veronica!
I had to give my shiny red convertible a name because it is adorable and awesome to drive! Haven't had this much fun in years. I don't even mind getting stuck in traffic because having the top down keeps me smiling.
DO NOT BUY AN EOS!....DO NOT BUY A VOLKSWAGEN!
If you're thinking of buying a Volkswagen, DON'T! Do yourself a HUGE favor and go look at other manufactures. THE WORST car I've ever had. Between personal cars and company cars I've driven Pontiac, Chevy, Oldsmobile, Ford, Chrysler and Mazda. And NEVER had problems with them. Enter Volkswagen. We're talking about an EOS Lux. The rear view mirror fell off the windshield shortly after purchasing the car. If only I had recognized the omen. The clear coat started peeling off the hood of the car. Have to replace a headlight bulb every 3 months. They constantly burn out. The passenger seat will not move forward or backwards in cold weather. The passenger side window stopped working and the motor had to be replaced. The car alarm went off and could not stop it. The door lock cylinder, ignition switch and battery were replaced. 2 days later the car alarm went off again and could not stop it. Was told that the driver's side window motor would have to be replaced for the problem because of a "module" that's attached for the alarm system. The intake manifold on the engine got a hole in it and had to be replaced. I was told that while the intake manifold was off the valves should be cleaned of carbon buildup. The convertible top leaks. The convertible top stopped working. Was told the entire roof would have to removed in order to find out what was going on. The car was in the shop for 3 days and a technical expert was called in. I was told the roof was just "out of sync" and there was no real problem with it. And then was charged $1,400 for no problem found. Since they removed the top, the top does nothing but creak. The "exchanger" on the engine had to be replaced. The car started leaking oil. They found not ONE or TWO but THREE places where oil was leaking from. The gasket between the engine and transmission has to be replaced. The gasket for the timing cover has to be replaced. And some part for the turbocharger has to be replaced. I was told by the service manager that the oil leaks are a COMMON problem. But they normally don't all happen at once. So, oil leaks ARE TO BE EXPECTED. It's NORMAL for a Volkswagen. A control arm has a crack in it. One of the rear shocks has a leak. The windshield washer reservoir leaks. I probably forgot some things. I was hoping that the car would burst into flames and I'd watch it burn to the ground with a huge smile on my face. No such luck. The car is in the shop having the oil leaks taken care of. ONLY $1,800 more dollars put into the piece of garbage. A total of $5,832 have been put into it since 2/2014. I told them to fix the oil leaks and I'm DONE WITH VOLKSWAGEN. The car will be GONE as soon as I get it back. DO NOT BUY A VOLKSWAGEN! Here’s an update. Traded the EOS in October 2017. Got a Jeep. Love the Jeep! Celebrated dumping the worse car I’ve ever owned by going out for margaritas!
