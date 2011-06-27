Used 2010 Volkswagen Eos Convertible Consumer Reviews
Love my Eos
I wanted a convertible, but in WA state, it can get a bit cold, so a soft top was not the best choice. I test drove a couple other vehicles, but for the money, the Eos was the best choice. I have enjoyed every minute of my car! It has all the speed I need, and enough get up and go to merge nicely into traffic. It handles very well. The sunroof is amazing, and the convertible top works like a dream. The back seat is a little tight, and I can't carry golf clubs in the trunk. There are big blind spots, so one needs to be very aware of what is around them. Otherwise, I couldn't be happier with this car.
Fun fun fun, buy it
Missed the German feel of previously owned Audis. TT was too small and expensive and the didn't want a soft top A4. Drove this car at the beginning of the summer and considered the Volvo C70 and a BMW 1 Series. In the end, the EOS's smooth turbo, smooth ride, DSG transmission and tranformer like hard top couldn't be beat. Gas mileage as high as 35 on the highway, averaging 27 mpg while having a lot of fun. Have LUX with 17" wheels, sport suspension and IPOD hookup. It's now my Kid's favorite IPOD accessory. Front drive will spin the wheels especially in the sport mode. Touch screen won me over, sometimes is slow to react and hard to see in bright sunlight.
Still smiling......
Wanted a convertible. Had shopped these earlier but ended up testing other soft tops. A few months passed and I was able to get an excellent year-end deal. I've had the car 8 months and 5K miles. No issues. Blast to drive and the size is great for my needs. Still don't see that many around and I like that. I didn't know anyone that had one, so had to rely on owner input to decide to buy one. That's what I am hoping this will do for those who are shopping. I'm very happy with the car and hope to keep it for a long while. My insurance co. offers a great extended warranty so I'm covered for 7 years, 100,000 miles.
Love it
Just returned from a trip to my homeland, Chicago, from Daytona Beach, I was truly surprised what a great road car this EOS is. Bought it for a second car and love that aspec too but highway manners and excellent fuel mileage along with not a squeak with 12 thousand miles on it is great. Got 33.7 mpg for just over 3 thousand miles of mixed but mostly highway driving. Nothing like the top down through the Smokey Mts. early morning. Other than appearance, a much better car in every way from the 04 Thunderbird I traded on it.
Thumbs Up my Friends!
Reliable! Comfortable! Fun! Sexy! Well, its so far far the perfect car !!! Please continue VW! My first VW!
