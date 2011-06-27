Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Fun electric commuter car John Heyer , 01/19/2017 SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I wanted to get a second car for electric commuting to supplement my old Subaru. After looking extensively at the Volt, Soul, Focus, i3, and 500e, I felt the e-Golf was the best option to handle my twisty Highway 17 commute and it was the right decision. The design is solid, the ride is quiet and comfortable, and handling is good, although front tires will spin if the accelerator is hit hard. Range is generally 80 miles, even with mostly highway driving using the A/C. I generally charge at home on a standard outlet and recover the 60 miles used in about 15 hours (fortunately I only drive it every other day). Updated infotainment system on the 2016 models is really nice and does CarPlay, although I was disappointed to realize the base SE has no steering wheel button to activate Siri. The SE also lacks cruise control. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love This Car Loves This Car , 02/19/2016 SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Using the heater will take away from the battery. I will get a good 60 miles with the heater running. When I want to see that i'm doing better on mileage, i turn off the heater. I use regeneration stage 1 and gain some mileage. When i am in traffic and is not accelerating, i use no battery power. The only other things using the high voltage battery are the AC and heater. If i think that i need more time on the battery as i drive around town, i slow down. That's why this car give more miles in the city than on the highway. My only issue at this time is the capacity of the battery. I will buy a car with better battery capacity soon. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car M , 03/04/2016 SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I bought the 2016 SE as a commuter and being my first electric, I was surprised how fast the acceleration was. The interior has a lot of room, XM radio controlled by the wiper control, and the range has been great. I am averaging about 100 miles range. I have only been charging at night with the Level 1 charger and can recharge my 60 mile commute in about 11-12 hrs on a 110v outlet. iPhone app and carnet software has some nice features, but there are some glitches here and there. The lower rate charger on the SE has not been an issue for me as i just charge at night and have a pretty predictable commute. I also have other cars, so if this were my only car, I'd get the higher model with the higher rate charger. Performance Report Abuse

Definitely 5 stars overall Richard Zimmer , 05/20/2018 SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful A comment about each of the two single-star reviews from other owners: 1. If the software to time the charging is spotty, then simply make it a pattern to check on the car once during the night to ensure it is charging. Make it a routine, just like taking the dog or cat outside. While having to drive the car without heat in 45F is chilly, it is definitely not "freezing". Have you noticed the many electric car reviews (of any make) in the winter, the driver is bundled up? 2. For the owner who moved from California to Georgia: Yes, the dealer should have mentioned that VW dealers in GA cannot service the car, but that should be a negative rating on the dealer and not on the car itself. Anyway, the maintenance on E-Golf is pretty much limited to tire rotations, 12-volt battery check, windshield wash fluid fill, and other things which you or your local mechanic can do, and don't worry about violating warranty. I really think VW dealers' service of E-Golfs are just money makers to pad their own pockets - - there's no oil to change, no spark plugs, no radiator. Brakes last twice as long. And yet they charge more than they would charge for regular Golf maintenance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse