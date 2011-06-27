Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Owned SAAB Turbos - CC Much Much Better

chowchow, 06/12/2011
42 of 42 people found this review helpful

Having drivern Mercedes and Audis, the CC compares very favorably to both in terms of ride, handling performance and interior features but it tops both in terms of uniqueness and looks and affordability/value. If you are in the market for a Audi A 4 or a Merceders Benz C Class - and you do not care about the emblem on your ride - this car blends looks, ride, comfort and performance. The 2.0 turbo coupled with the DSG auto is far better than any SAAB turbo - I owned a 99 SAAB 9-5 2.3 LPT and a 99 SAAB 9.3 2.0 and while the 9-3 was fun to drive - it rode like a pick-up truck and offered few lux amentiies and while the 9-5 offered a refined ride and lux amenities, it was not much fun.

CC burns oil

oldlawyer, 09/19/2012
40 of 42 people found this review helpful

I have had this car for 13 months and was enjoying its ride comfort, power and fuel economy when I discovered that it was burning oil at about 15,000 miles. I complained and VW tested it then confirmed that it is burning 0.29 quarts every 1000 miles which translates to 2.9 quarts between recommended change intervals. VW says that is okay, but automotive engineers state that it is evidence of an engine defect. The car is a marvel in many ways, but watch out for the oil burning: VW does not disclose this to buyers until after they have bought the car which I think is a bit sleazy.

Simply Outstanding

johnnyforensic, 07/09/2011
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I've owned an Acura TL, Toyota Camry Hybrid, Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland, and more, but the CC has quickly become my favorite of them all. It has more and better tech than the Camry (and that's saying something), it's more fun to drive than the Acura TL, and it has a richer interior than the Jeep Overland. Truly, this is a vehicle that is more than the sum of its individual parts. It's quick, smooth, comfortable, and offers the technical amenities a geek like me prizes. My real world gas mileage on the hybrid was 38.5 MPG, and my CC is routinely hitting 33-36 MPG and does it with a LOT more vigor and style.

2012 Lux Plus

ron1945, 09/18/2011
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Don't pay attention to the reviews claiming a hard ride. The shocks smooth out around 1500 miles in this car and it's smoother than the BMW 550 and Infinity M. Friends have both and I've been in them on the same bad roads. I have 6000 miles now and it keeps getting smoother. I've experienced that in other good cars too. Very good build quality. The seats are very comfortable and adjustable. Power is adequate, gas mileage averages 27 mpg with half on the freeway. The 19" wheels and tires improve handling and steering and are worth the extra money in my opinion. You'll be happy with this car.

Nearly 80k miles, and a new issue everyday.

wscott1, 11/09/2014
24 of 26 people found this review helpful

I bought the car about 2 years ago as a commuter vehicle, and after putting over 50k miles on this car, I can confidently say this is one of the worst cars I've ever owned. The speedometer is 5 mph off (something VW told me was acceptable in their vehicles), the trunk opens when putting the car into gear unless you lock the doors before hand, the car idles incredibly rough when first started, the small engine paired with a turbo makes pulling out into any sort of traffic a game of roulette (due to the lag before the engine responds to the gas pedal), and the air conditioner sensors have gone out twice. The list continues, but the point is this is my first and last VW.

