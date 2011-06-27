Used 2011 Volkswagen CC Consumer Reviews

hard to beat jbaril , 12/16/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my candy white over black CC Lux a week ago. It's a great car to look at and to be in. Typical VW tight build quality. Due to the many lease offerings at year's end, I looked at M-B C300 Sport Sedan, Saab 9-3, Cadillac CTS, Lincoln MKZ. Just got out of a 2011 Sonata Limited, nice car, but....I miss the German!! The Caddy is too small, especially the center console to the accelerator pedal, not enough room, plus, along with the Lincoln, cheap interior materials. The Saab is still good looking but just plain old. The Benz is nice but to get the lease deal it really is the el cheapo version. None of them hold a candle to the CC with its beautifully finished interior. Get one. Report Abuse

An athlete in an Armani jeshl , 01/15/2011 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I'm kind of a nerd when it comes to comparing the cars I am looking at. Took my time, did the comparisons, and chose the CC. SO GLAD I DID! Absolutely love this car. Total head-turner at lights. Comfort, and sporty. Has looks that let people take you seriously yet doesn't look like I own stock in Ben-Gay. Every aspect of this car is fantastic.

Can't stop staring at it jspeith , 12/22/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We recently bought a used 2009 CC VR6. Our main goal was to find a sedan that had comfortable seats, good fuel economy, and excellent reliability. I also wanted to find a car that was not so common that it would be on every street corner. We got that and more! The design team for this car deserves an honor equivalent to the nobel peace prize - I can't stop staring at it. The exterior of the car has lines I've never seen before even on cars five times the price. The interior is laid out so simply it is genius. Coming from a RX330 it was an adjustment dipping down to get in but once inside the room is more than adequate even with only four seats and it is a blast to drive!

Fun - but Expensive to maintain Eric Hemmendinger , 03/04/2015 Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 18 of 22 people found this review helpful Had the car for 4 years, and have about 80K miles on it. Its a pleasure to drive - when everything is working correctly - and that's the issue. I've had to replace the steering column lock, have the heads cleaned, and several other lesser items - but these are things that should not crop up until the car has well over 100K miles. So.. Its expensive to maintain. I've also learned that its fragile. I put it into a snow bank at the bottom of the driveway - going about 8 miles/hour. the damages are in excess of $4K. To me that means its fragile. I've enjoyed driving it, but am about to replace it in order to obtain a more cost-effective vehicle.