Used 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio Consumer Reviews
Love this car!
I bought this car a year ago with 100,000 miles on it expecting that with mileage like that, it may need some maintenance and repairs. I have driven it about 17000 miles and all I have had to do is change the oil and give her a tune up. It really hasn't given me any major trouble and it is so much fun to drive. My advice would be to shop carefully and find one that appears to have been well taken care of. I looked at at least 10 of these before I chose this one. It seems to be one of those cars that young drivers beat the heck out of and can't or don't take care of them properly so there are a lot of used/abused cabbies out there. But when you find a good one, grab it. You won't regret it
Awesome!
This car is great! It gets great gas mileage, the CD player doesn't skip, the truck is pretty roomy for a small car, and easy to park/maneuver. I bought this car used, but it only had one owner who had all the routine maintenance preformed on time at a VW dealership, so I'm loving it!! There are no mechanical problems and it has almost 70k miles on it now. Great car for the money!! (And it's cute!)
Buyer be mindfull it's 10 yrs old
I've had my car for 5 years just paid it off a year ago. Now the problems have started. Everything was wonderful, at first. 3 days before christmas the window fell down and i couldn't bring it back up.The cost to fix it was $500. My starter gets stuck sometimes i have not fixed it yet it will cost me $450. Now this week my air went out and it cost me $650. Then the back window came off the convertible and no one can just fix it, i need a new top and window which is going to cost me $1400. Very bad week. I love my car but its costing me a lot right now and i wonder what will break next?
STAY AWAY
this is the worst car i have ever encountered. i bought mine used less than a year ago with 89K miles, now at 94K and i have put almost $3000 into this car. Tie Rods, axels, timing belt, windows, distributor, engine coils, & spark plugs have been replaced, power steering fluid leaks badly, engine heats up and needs new coolant all the time. car runs out of time often and it costs about $70-90 for a vw specialist to work on the car. this thing is a death trap, i wouldnt even take a free one. BUYER BEWARE. glove box and rear upholder breaks easily and front upholder only big enough for a soda can. Also now i need to use fully synthetic oil to keep the engine from misfiring/ coils going bad.
Love that Vdub!
I love this car because the seats, pedals, dash are all the perfect size and adjustability in relation to each other in my opinion. There are many cars that don't adjust to comfortably accomadate shorter people. The headrests are actually usable. The dash and hood are in the perfect spots to maximize visibility. So is the gear shift. I have a bad back, but I could drive this car for hours. I also love how it looks! It's very reliable and runs quietly. Love it!
