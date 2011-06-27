  1. Home
Used 1997 Volkswagen Cabrio Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Cabrio
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2424
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/420.5 mi.304.5/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG2424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5400 rpm115 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room46.5 in.46.5 in.
Measurements
Length160.4 in.160.4 in.
Curb weight2701 lbs.2701 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.8 cu.ft.7.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.4.4 in.
Height56.0 in.56.0 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.97.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Autumn Red Metallic
  • Alusilver Metallic
  • Stormy Black Pearl
  • Casablanca White
  • Kaktusgruen Pearl Metallic
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Memory Red Pearl Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sequoia Green Metallic
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
  • Ming Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Tornado Red
Research Similar Vehicles