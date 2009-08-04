Used 1997 Volkswagen Cabrio for Sale Near Me

Just got the Cabrio 97 convertable for the wife, at 125K miles, she loves it. I'm already doing work on it, and seen records of work from previous owner, which concerns me and the costs(online purchases are the way to go.) The side trims have come off, the cloth top is torn (heard the cloth is prone to that)..so got viynl online, which I heard takes awhile to install..10hours? For a 4 cylinder, it runs nice and tight. I'm getting around 30mpg, more than the 24 stated. I have to get used to the reverse being in the same spot as 1st. Nice seats, but have problems with the back seat folding down completely..would be better for a dog and storage. High dash with low front seats. Fun to drive!

Read more