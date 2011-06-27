Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Beetle Convertible Diesel
TDI w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$49,433*
Total Cash Price
$22,608
TDI w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,274*
Total Cash Price
$19,334
TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$43,297*
Total Cash Price
$19,802
TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,979*
Total Cash Price
$20,114
TDI w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,070*
Total Cash Price
$21,985
TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,797*
Total Cash Price
$23,232
TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$35,456*
Total Cash Price
$16,216
TDI w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,229*
Total Cash Price
$18,399
Beetle Convertible
R-Line w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$34,774*
Total Cash Price
$15,904
R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$46,706*
Total Cash Price
$21,361
R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$48,070*
Total Cash Price
$21,985
1.8T w/Technology 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,092*
Total Cash Price
$15,592
R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$47,047*
Total Cash Price
$21,517
R-Line w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$35,456*
Total Cash Price
$16,216
R-Line w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$34,092*
Total Cash Price
$15,592
R-Line w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$38,524*
Total Cash Price
$17,619
R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,274*
Total Cash Price
$19,334
R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,569*
Total Cash Price
$18,554
R-Line w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,001*
Total Cash Price
$20,581
R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,320*
Total Cash Price
$20,270
1.8T w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,138*
Total Cash Price
$16,528
1.8T PZEV w/Technology 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,933*
Total Cash Price
$19,178
R-Line w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,183*
Total Cash Price
$17,463
R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,774*
Total Cash Price
$15,904
R-Line PZEV w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,274*
Total Cash Price
$19,334
R-Line PZEV w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$42,274*
Total Cash Price
$19,334
R-Line w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,729*
Total Cash Price
$21,829
R-Line w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,411*
Total Cash Price
$22,141
1.8T PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,115*
Total Cash Price
$16,060
R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,956*
Total Cash Price
$19,646
1.8T Classic 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,524*
Total Cash Price
$17,619
R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$37,842*
Total Cash Price
$17,307
1.8T PZEV w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,206*
Total Cash Price
$17,931
R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,115*
Total Cash Price
$16,060
1.8T w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,342*
Total Cash Price
$20,737
1.8T w/Technology, Prod. end 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,910*
Total Cash Price
$18,710
1.8T PZEV w/Technology, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,047*
Total Cash Price
$21,517
1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,342*
Total Cash Price
$20,737
1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,910*
Total Cash Price
$18,710
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible Diesel TDI w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$5,726
|Maintenance
|$1,763
|$1,070
|$310
|$2,852
|$2,498
|$8,494
|Repairs
|$834
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,322
|$1,543
|$5,797
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,244
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,482
|Financing
|$1,217
|$977
|$724
|$452
|$164
|$3,534
|Depreciation
|$6,467
|$2,765
|$2,362
|$2,013
|$1,718
|$15,325
|Fuel
|$1,710
|$1,760
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$9,076
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,313
|$8,710
|$7,544
|$9,745
|$9,121
|$49,433
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible Diesel TDI w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$4,897
|Maintenance
|$1,508
|$915
|$265
|$2,439
|$2,137
|$7,264
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,064
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,267
|Financing
|$1,040
|$836
|$619
|$387
|$140
|$3,022
|Depreciation
|$5,530
|$2,365
|$2,020
|$1,721
|$1,469
|$13,106
|Fuel
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,597
|$1,645
|$7,761
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,240
|$7,449
|$6,452
|$8,334
|$7,800
|$42,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible Diesel TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$5,015
|Maintenance
|$1,544
|$937
|$272
|$2,498
|$2,188
|$7,440
|Repairs
|$730
|$847
|$991
|$1,158
|$1,351
|$5,077
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,090
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,298
|Financing
|$1,066
|$856
|$634
|$396
|$144
|$3,095
|Depreciation
|$5,664
|$2,422
|$2,069
|$1,763
|$1,505
|$13,423
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,536
|$7,629
|$6,608
|$8,536
|$7,988
|$43,297
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible Diesel TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$5,094
|Maintenance
|$1,569
|$952
|$276
|$2,537
|$2,223
|$7,557
|Repairs
|$742
|$860
|$1,006
|$1,176
|$1,373
|$5,157
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,107
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,318
|Financing
|$1,082
|$869
|$644
|$402
|$146
|$3,144
|Depreciation
|$5,753
|$2,460
|$2,101
|$1,791
|$1,529
|$13,634
|Fuel
|$1,521
|$1,566
|$1,614
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$8,074
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,734
|$7,749
|$6,712
|$8,670
|$8,114
|$43,979
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible Diesel TDI w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$5,568
|Maintenance
|$1,715
|$1,041
|$302
|$2,773
|$2,429
|$8,260
|Repairs
|$811
|$940
|$1,100
|$1,286
|$1,500
|$5,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,210
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,441
|Financing
|$1,183
|$950
|$704
|$440
|$159
|$3,436
|Depreciation
|$6,289
|$2,689
|$2,297
|$1,957
|$1,671
|$14,902
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,918
|$8,470
|$7,336
|$9,477
|$8,869
|$48,070
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible Diesel TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,109
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$5,884
|Maintenance
|$1,812
|$1,100
|$319
|$2,931
|$2,567
|$8,728
|Repairs
|$857
|$994
|$1,162
|$1,359
|$1,585
|$5,957
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,278
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$1,523
|Financing
|$1,250
|$1,004
|$744
|$465
|$168
|$3,631
|Depreciation
|$6,645
|$2,841
|$2,427
|$2,068
|$1,766
|$15,748
|Fuel
|$1,757
|$1,809
|$1,864
|$1,919
|$1,977
|$9,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,708
|$8,950
|$7,752
|$10,014
|$9,372
|$50,797
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible Diesel TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$870
|$4,107
|Maintenance
|$1,265
|$768
|$223
|$2,046
|$1,792
|$6,092
|Repairs
|$598
|$694
|$811
|$948
|$1,107
|$4,158
|Taxes & Fees
|$892
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,063
|Financing
|$873
|$701
|$519
|$324
|$118
|$2,534
|Depreciation
|$4,638
|$1,983
|$1,694
|$1,444
|$1,232
|$10,992
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,266
|$6,247
|$5,411
|$6,990
|$6,542
|$35,456
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible Diesel TDI w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,660
|Maintenance
|$1,435
|$871
|$253
|$2,321
|$2,033
|$6,912
|Repairs
|$679
|$787
|$920
|$1,076
|$1,256
|$4,718
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,012
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,206
|Financing
|$990
|$795
|$589
|$368
|$133
|$2,876
|Depreciation
|$5,263
|$2,250
|$1,922
|$1,638
|$1,398
|$12,471
|Fuel
|$1,391
|$1,433
|$1,476
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$7,386
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,648
|$7,088
|$6,140
|$7,931
|$7,422
|$40,229
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$4,028
|Maintenance
|$1,240
|$753
|$218
|$2,006
|$1,757
|$5,975
|Repairs
|$587
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$875
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,042
|Financing
|$856
|$687
|$509
|$318
|$115
|$2,486
|Depreciation
|$4,549
|$1,945
|$1,662
|$1,416
|$1,209
|$10,780
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,068
|$6,127
|$5,307
|$6,855
|$6,416
|$34,774
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$5,410
|Maintenance
|$1,666
|$1,011
|$293
|$2,695
|$2,361
|$8,025
|Repairs
|$788
|$914
|$1,069
|$1,249
|$1,458
|$5,477
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,175
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,400
|Financing
|$1,149
|$923
|$684
|$427
|$155
|$3,339
|Depreciation
|$6,110
|$2,613
|$2,232
|$1,902
|$1,623
|$14,480
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,523
|$8,230
|$7,128
|$9,208
|$8,617
|$46,706
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$5,568
|Maintenance
|$1,715
|$1,041
|$302
|$2,773
|$2,429
|$8,260
|Repairs
|$811
|$940
|$1,100
|$1,286
|$1,500
|$5,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,210
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,441
|Financing
|$1,183
|$950
|$704
|$440
|$159
|$3,436
|Depreciation
|$6,289
|$2,689
|$2,297
|$1,957
|$1,671
|$14,902
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,918
|$8,470
|$7,336
|$9,477
|$8,869
|$48,070
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T w/Technology 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$3,949
|Maintenance
|$1,216
|$738
|$214
|$1,967
|$1,723
|$5,858
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$858
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,022
|Financing
|$839
|$674
|$499
|$312
|$113
|$2,437
|Depreciation
|$4,460
|$1,907
|$1,629
|$1,388
|$1,185
|$10,569
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,871
|$6,007
|$5,203
|$6,721
|$6,290
|$34,092
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,027
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$1,678
|$1,018
|$295
|$2,714
|$2,378
|$8,084
|Repairs
|$793
|$920
|$1,076
|$1,259
|$1,468
|$5,517
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,184
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,410
|Financing
|$1,158
|$930
|$689
|$431
|$156
|$3,363
|Depreciation
|$6,155
|$2,632
|$2,248
|$1,915
|$1,635
|$14,585
|Fuel
|$1,627
|$1,675
|$1,726
|$1,777
|$1,831
|$8,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,622
|$8,290
|$7,180
|$9,275
|$8,680
|$47,047
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$870
|$4,107
|Maintenance
|$1,265
|$768
|$223
|$2,046
|$1,792
|$6,092
|Repairs
|$598
|$694
|$811
|$948
|$1,107
|$4,158
|Taxes & Fees
|$892
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,063
|Financing
|$873
|$701
|$519
|$324
|$118
|$2,534
|Depreciation
|$4,638
|$1,983
|$1,694
|$1,444
|$1,232
|$10,992
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,266
|$6,247
|$5,411
|$6,990
|$6,542
|$35,456
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$3,949
|Maintenance
|$1,216
|$738
|$214
|$1,967
|$1,723
|$5,858
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$858
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,022
|Financing
|$839
|$674
|$499
|$312
|$113
|$2,437
|Depreciation
|$4,460
|$1,907
|$1,629
|$1,388
|$1,185
|$10,569
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,871
|$6,007
|$5,203
|$6,721
|$6,290
|$34,092
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$841
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$4,462
|Maintenance
|$1,374
|$834
|$242
|$2,223
|$1,947
|$6,620
|Repairs
|$650
|$754
|$881
|$1,031
|$1,202
|$4,518
|Taxes & Fees
|$970
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,155
|Financing
|$948
|$762
|$564
|$353
|$128
|$2,754
|Depreciation
|$5,040
|$2,155
|$1,841
|$1,568
|$1,339
|$11,943
|Fuel
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,414
|$1,455
|$1,500
|$7,073
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,154
|$6,788
|$5,879
|$7,595
|$7,108
|$38,524
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$4,897
|Maintenance
|$1,508
|$915
|$265
|$2,439
|$2,137
|$7,264
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,064
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,267
|Financing
|$1,040
|$836
|$619
|$387
|$140
|$3,022
|Depreciation
|$5,530
|$2,365
|$2,020
|$1,721
|$1,469
|$13,106
|Fuel
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,597
|$1,645
|$7,761
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,240
|$7,449
|$6,452
|$8,334
|$7,800
|$42,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$885
|$912
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$4,699
|Maintenance
|$1,447
|$878
|$255
|$2,341
|$2,050
|$6,971
|Repairs
|$684
|$794
|$928
|$1,085
|$1,266
|$4,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,021
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,216
|Financing
|$998
|$802
|$594
|$371
|$134
|$2,900
|Depreciation
|$5,307
|$2,269
|$1,939
|$1,652
|$1,410
|$12,577
|Fuel
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,489
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$7,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,746
|$7,148
|$6,192
|$7,998
|$7,485
|$40,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$5,213
|Maintenance
|$1,605
|$974
|$282
|$2,596
|$2,274
|$7,733
|Repairs
|$759
|$880
|$1,030
|$1,204
|$1,404
|$5,277
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,133
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,349
|Financing
|$1,107
|$890
|$659
|$412
|$149
|$3,217
|Depreciation
|$5,887
|$2,517
|$2,150
|$1,832
|$1,564
|$13,951
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,602
|$1,651
|$1,700
|$1,752
|$8,262
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,030
|$7,929
|$6,868
|$8,872
|$8,303
|$45,001
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$967
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$5,134
|Maintenance
|$1,581
|$959
|$278
|$2,557
|$2,240
|$7,615
|Repairs
|$748
|$867
|$1,014
|$1,186
|$1,383
|$5,197
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,115
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,329
|Financing
|$1,091
|$876
|$649
|$406
|$147
|$3,168
|Depreciation
|$5,798
|$2,479
|$2,118
|$1,804
|$1,541
|$13,740
|Fuel
|$1,533
|$1,578
|$1,626
|$1,674
|$1,725
|$8,137
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,832
|$7,809
|$6,764
|$8,737
|$8,177
|$44,320
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$812
|$836
|$862
|$887
|$4,186
|Maintenance
|$1,289
|$782
|$227
|$2,085
|$1,826
|$6,209
|Repairs
|$610
|$707
|$827
|$967
|$1,128
|$4,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$909
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,083
|Financing
|$889
|$714
|$529
|$331
|$120
|$2,583
|Depreciation
|$4,728
|$2,021
|$1,727
|$1,471
|$1,256
|$11,203
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,326
|$1,365
|$1,407
|$6,635
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,463
|$6,367
|$5,515
|$7,124
|$6,667
|$36,138
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV w/Technology 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$942
|$970
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$4,857
|Maintenance
|$1,496
|$908
|$263
|$2,419
|$2,119
|$7,205
|Repairs
|$707
|$820
|$959
|$1,122
|$1,309
|$4,918
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,055
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,257
|Financing
|$1,032
|$829
|$614
|$384
|$139
|$2,998
|Depreciation
|$5,486
|$2,346
|$2,004
|$1,707
|$1,458
|$13,000
|Fuel
|$1,450
|$1,493
|$1,539
|$1,584
|$1,632
|$7,699
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,141
|$7,389
|$6,400
|$8,267
|$7,737
|$41,933
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$911
|$937
|$4,423
|Maintenance
|$1,362
|$827
|$240
|$2,203
|$1,930
|$6,561
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$874
|$1,021
|$1,192
|$4,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$961
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,145
|Financing
|$940
|$755
|$559
|$349
|$127
|$2,729
|Depreciation
|$4,995
|$2,136
|$1,824
|$1,555
|$1,327
|$11,837
|Fuel
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$7,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,056
|$6,728
|$5,827
|$7,528
|$7,045
|$38,183
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$4,028
|Maintenance
|$1,240
|$753
|$218
|$2,006
|$1,757
|$5,975
|Repairs
|$587
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$875
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,042
|Financing
|$856
|$687
|$509
|$318
|$115
|$2,486
|Depreciation
|$4,549
|$1,945
|$1,662
|$1,416
|$1,209
|$10,780
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,068
|$6,127
|$5,307
|$6,855
|$6,416
|$34,774
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$4,897
|Maintenance
|$1,508
|$915
|$265
|$2,439
|$2,137
|$7,264
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,064
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,267
|Financing
|$1,040
|$836
|$619
|$387
|$140
|$3,022
|Depreciation
|$5,530
|$2,365
|$2,020
|$1,721
|$1,469
|$13,106
|Fuel
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,597
|$1,645
|$7,761
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,240
|$7,449
|$6,452
|$8,334
|$7,800
|$42,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$4,897
|Maintenance
|$1,508
|$915
|$265
|$2,439
|$2,137
|$7,264
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,064
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,267
|Financing
|$1,040
|$836
|$619
|$387
|$140
|$3,022
|Depreciation
|$5,530
|$2,365
|$2,020
|$1,721
|$1,469
|$13,106
|Fuel
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,597
|$1,645
|$7,761
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,240
|$7,449
|$6,452
|$8,334
|$7,800
|$42,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,072
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$1,172
|$5,529
|Maintenance
|$1,702
|$1,033
|$300
|$2,754
|$2,412
|$8,201
|Repairs
|$805
|$934
|$1,092
|$1,277
|$1,490
|$5,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,201
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,431
|Financing
|$1,175
|$944
|$699
|$437
|$158
|$3,412
|Depreciation
|$6,244
|$2,670
|$2,281
|$1,943
|$1,659
|$14,797
|Fuel
|$1,651
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$1,858
|$8,763
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,819
|$8,410
|$7,284
|$9,409
|$8,806
|$47,729
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,120
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$5,608
|Maintenance
|$1,727
|$1,048
|$304
|$2,793
|$2,447
|$8,318
|Repairs
|$817
|$947
|$1,108
|$1,295
|$1,511
|$5,677
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,218
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,451
|Financing
|$1,191
|$957
|$709
|$443
|$160
|$3,461
|Depreciation
|$6,333
|$2,708
|$2,313
|$1,971
|$1,683
|$15,008
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,017
|$8,530
|$7,388
|$9,544
|$8,932
|$48,411
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,067
|Maintenance
|$1,252
|$760
|$220
|$2,026
|$1,775
|$6,034
|Repairs
|$592
|$687
|$803
|$939
|$1,096
|$4,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$884
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,053
|Financing
|$864
|$694
|$514
|$321
|$116
|$2,510
|Depreciation
|$4,594
|$1,964
|$1,678
|$1,430
|$1,221
|$10,886
|Fuel
|$1,214
|$1,250
|$1,289
|$1,327
|$1,367
|$6,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,167
|$6,187
|$5,359
|$6,923
|$6,479
|$35,115
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$4,976
|Maintenance
|$1,532
|$930
|$270
|$2,478
|$2,171
|$7,381
|Repairs
|$725
|$840
|$983
|$1,149
|$1,341
|$5,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,081
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,288
|Financing
|$1,057
|$849
|$629
|$393
|$142
|$3,071
|Depreciation
|$5,620
|$2,403
|$2,053
|$1,749
|$1,493
|$13,317
|Fuel
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$1,672
|$7,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,437
|$7,569
|$6,556
|$8,468
|$7,925
|$42,956
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T Classic 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$841
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$4,462
|Maintenance
|$1,374
|$834
|$242
|$2,223
|$1,947
|$6,620
|Repairs
|$650
|$754
|$881
|$1,031
|$1,202
|$4,518
|Taxes & Fees
|$970
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,155
|Financing
|$948
|$762
|$564
|$353
|$128
|$2,754
|Depreciation
|$5,040
|$2,155
|$1,841
|$1,568
|$1,339
|$11,943
|Fuel
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,414
|$1,455
|$1,500
|$7,073
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,154
|$6,788
|$5,879
|$7,595
|$7,108
|$38,524
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$826
|$850
|$876
|$902
|$929
|$4,383
|Maintenance
|$1,350
|$819
|$238
|$2,183
|$1,913
|$6,502
|Repairs
|$638
|$740
|$866
|$1,012
|$1,181
|$4,438
|Taxes & Fees
|$952
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,134
|Financing
|$931
|$748
|$554
|$346
|$125
|$2,705
|Depreciation
|$4,951
|$2,117
|$1,808
|$1,541
|$1,315
|$11,732
|Fuel
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$1,389
|$1,430
|$1,473
|$6,947
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,957
|$6,668
|$5,775
|$7,460
|$6,982
|$37,842
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$856
|$881
|$907
|$935
|$963
|$4,541
|Maintenance
|$1,398
|$849
|$246
|$2,262
|$1,981
|$6,737
|Repairs
|$661
|$767
|$897
|$1,049
|$1,224
|$4,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$987
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,175
|Financing
|$965
|$775
|$574
|$359
|$130
|$2,803
|Depreciation
|$5,129
|$2,193
|$1,873
|$1,596
|$1,363
|$12,154
|Fuel
|$1,356
|$1,396
|$1,439
|$1,481
|$1,526
|$7,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,352
|$6,908
|$5,983
|$7,729
|$7,233
|$39,206
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,067
|Maintenance
|$1,252
|$760
|$220
|$2,026
|$1,775
|$6,034
|Repairs
|$592
|$687
|$803
|$939
|$1,096
|$4,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$884
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,053
|Financing
|$864
|$694
|$514
|$321
|$116
|$2,510
|Depreciation
|$4,594
|$1,964
|$1,678
|$1,430
|$1,221
|$10,886
|Fuel
|$1,214
|$1,250
|$1,289
|$1,327
|$1,367
|$6,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,167
|$6,187
|$5,359
|$6,923
|$6,479
|$35,115
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$5,252
|Maintenance
|$1,617
|$982
|$285
|$2,616
|$2,292
|$7,791
|Repairs
|$765
|$887
|$1,037
|$1,213
|$1,415
|$5,317
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,141
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,359
|Financing
|$1,116
|$896
|$664
|$415
|$150
|$3,241
|Depreciation
|$5,932
|$2,536
|$2,167
|$1,846
|$1,576
|$14,057
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$8,324
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,128
|$7,989
|$6,920
|$8,939
|$8,366
|$45,342
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T w/Technology, Prod. end 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$976
|$1,004
|$4,739
|Maintenance
|$1,459
|$886
|$257
|$2,360
|$2,068
|$7,030
|Repairs
|$690
|$800
|$936
|$1,094
|$1,277
|$4,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,030
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,226
|Financing
|$1,007
|$809
|$599
|$374
|$136
|$2,924
|Depreciation
|$5,352
|$2,288
|$1,955
|$1,666
|$1,422
|$12,683
|Fuel
|$1,415
|$1,457
|$1,501
|$1,546
|$1,592
|$7,511
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,845
|$7,208
|$6,244
|$8,065
|$7,548
|$40,910
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV w/Technology, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,027
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$1,678
|$1,018
|$295
|$2,714
|$2,378
|$8,084
|Repairs
|$793
|$920
|$1,076
|$1,259
|$1,468
|$5,517
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,184
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,410
|Financing
|$1,158
|$930
|$689
|$431
|$156
|$3,363
|Depreciation
|$6,155
|$2,632
|$2,248
|$1,915
|$1,635
|$14,585
|Fuel
|$1,627
|$1,675
|$1,726
|$1,777
|$1,831
|$8,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,622
|$8,290
|$7,180
|$9,275
|$8,680
|$47,047
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$5,252
|Maintenance
|$1,617
|$982
|$285
|$2,616
|$2,292
|$7,791
|Repairs
|$765
|$887
|$1,037
|$1,213
|$1,415
|$5,317
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,141
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,359
|Financing
|$1,116
|$896
|$664
|$415
|$150
|$3,241
|Depreciation
|$5,932
|$2,536
|$2,167
|$1,846
|$1,576
|$14,057
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$8,324
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,128
|$7,989
|$6,920
|$8,939
|$8,366
|$45,342
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$976
|$1,004
|$4,739
|Maintenance
|$1,459
|$886
|$257
|$2,360
|$2,068
|$7,030
|Repairs
|$690
|$800
|$936
|$1,094
|$1,277
|$4,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,030
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,226
|Financing
|$1,007
|$809
|$599
|$374
|$136
|$2,924
|Depreciation
|$5,352
|$2,288
|$1,955
|$1,666
|$1,422
|$12,683
|Fuel
|$1,415
|$1,457
|$1,501
|$1,546
|$1,592
|$7,511
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,845
|$7,208
|$6,244
|$8,065
|$7,548
|$40,910
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Beetle Convertible
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019