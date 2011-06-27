  1. Home
Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Cost to Own

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

Beetle Convertible Diesel

TDI w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$49,433*

Total Cash Price

$22,608

TDI w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)

True Cost to Own

$42,274*

Total Cash Price

$19,334

TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$43,297*

Total Cash Price

$19,802

TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)

True Cost to Own

$43,979*

Total Cash Price

$20,114

TDI w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)

True Cost to Own

$48,070*

Total Cash Price

$21,985

TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)

True Cost to Own

$50,797*

Total Cash Price

$23,232

TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$35,456*

Total Cash Price

$16,216

TDI w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$40,229*

Total Cash Price

$18,399

Beetle Convertible

R-Line w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$34,774*

Total Cash Price

$15,904

R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$46,706*

Total Cash Price

$21,361

R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$48,070*

Total Cash Price

$21,985

1.8T w/Technology 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$34,092*

Total Cash Price

$15,592

R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$47,047*

Total Cash Price

$21,517

R-Line w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$35,456*

Total Cash Price

$16,216

R-Line w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$34,092*

Total Cash Price

$15,592

R-Line w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$38,524*

Total Cash Price

$17,619

R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$42,274*

Total Cash Price

$19,334

R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$40,569*

Total Cash Price

$18,554

R-Line w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$45,001*

Total Cash Price

$20,581

R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$44,320*

Total Cash Price

$20,270

1.8T w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$36,138*

Total Cash Price

$16,528

1.8T PZEV w/Technology 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$41,933*

Total Cash Price

$19,178

R-Line w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$38,183*

Total Cash Price

$17,463

R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$34,774*

Total Cash Price

$15,904

R-Line PZEV w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$42,274*

Total Cash Price

$19,334

R-Line PZEV w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$42,274*

Total Cash Price

$19,334

R-Line w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$47,729*

Total Cash Price

$21,829

R-Line w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$48,411*

Total Cash Price

$22,141

1.8T PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$35,115*

Total Cash Price

$16,060

R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$42,956*

Total Cash Price

$19,646

1.8T Classic 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$38,524*

Total Cash Price

$17,619

R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$37,842*

Total Cash Price

$17,307

1.8T PZEV w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$39,206*

Total Cash Price

$17,931

R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$35,115*

Total Cash Price

$16,060

1.8T w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$45,342*

Total Cash Price

$20,737

1.8T w/Technology, Prod. end 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$40,910*

Total Cash Price

$18,710

1.8T PZEV w/Technology, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$47,047*

Total Cash Price

$21,517

1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$45,342*

Total Cash Price

$20,737

1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$40,910*

Total Cash Price

$18,710

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible Diesel TDI w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,079$1,111$1,144$1,179$1,214$5,726
Maintenance$1,763$1,070$310$2,852$2,498$8,494
Repairs$834$967$1,131$1,322$1,543$5,797
Taxes & Fees$1,244$59$59$59$59$1,482
Financing$1,217$977$724$452$164$3,534
Depreciation$6,467$2,765$2,362$2,013$1,718$15,325
Fuel$1,710$1,760$1,814$1,868$1,924$9,076
True Cost to Own®$14,313$8,710$7,544$9,745$9,121$49,433

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible Diesel TDI w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$923$950$978$1,008$1,038$4,897
Maintenance$1,508$915$265$2,439$2,137$7,264
Repairs$713$827$967$1,131$1,319$4,958
Taxes & Fees$1,064$51$51$51$51$1,267
Financing$1,040$836$619$387$140$3,022
Depreciation$5,530$2,365$2,020$1,721$1,469$13,106
Fuel$1,462$1,505$1,551$1,597$1,645$7,761
True Cost to Own®$12,240$7,449$6,452$8,334$7,800$42,274

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible Diesel TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$945$973$1,002$1,033$1,063$5,015
Maintenance$1,544$937$272$2,498$2,188$7,440
Repairs$730$847$991$1,158$1,351$5,077
Taxes & Fees$1,090$52$52$52$52$1,298
Financing$1,066$856$634$396$144$3,095
Depreciation$5,664$2,422$2,069$1,763$1,505$13,423
Fuel$1,497$1,542$1,589$1,636$1,685$7,949
True Cost to Own®$12,536$7,629$6,608$8,536$7,988$43,297

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible Diesel TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$960$988$1,018$1,049$1,080$5,094
Maintenance$1,569$952$276$2,537$2,223$7,557
Repairs$742$860$1,006$1,176$1,373$5,157
Taxes & Fees$1,107$53$53$53$53$1,318
Financing$1,082$869$644$402$146$3,144
Depreciation$5,753$2,460$2,101$1,791$1,529$13,634
Fuel$1,521$1,566$1,614$1,662$1,712$8,074
True Cost to Own®$12,734$7,749$6,712$8,670$8,114$43,979

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible Diesel TDI w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,049$1,080$1,112$1,146$1,180$5,568
Maintenance$1,715$1,041$302$2,773$2,429$8,260
Repairs$811$940$1,100$1,286$1,500$5,637
Taxes & Fees$1,210$58$58$58$58$1,441
Financing$1,183$950$704$440$159$3,436
Depreciation$6,289$2,689$2,297$1,957$1,671$14,902
Fuel$1,662$1,712$1,764$1,816$1,871$8,825
True Cost to Own®$13,918$8,470$7,336$9,477$8,869$48,070

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible Diesel TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,109$1,141$1,176$1,211$1,247$5,884
Maintenance$1,812$1,100$319$2,931$2,567$8,728
Repairs$857$994$1,162$1,359$1,585$5,957
Taxes & Fees$1,278$61$61$61$61$1,523
Financing$1,250$1,004$744$465$168$3,631
Depreciation$6,645$2,841$2,427$2,068$1,766$15,748
Fuel$1,757$1,809$1,864$1,919$1,977$9,326
True Cost to Own®$14,708$8,950$7,752$10,014$9,372$50,797

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible Diesel TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$774$797$821$846$870$4,107
Maintenance$1,265$768$223$2,046$1,792$6,092
Repairs$598$694$811$948$1,107$4,158
Taxes & Fees$892$43$43$43$43$1,063
Financing$873$701$519$324$118$2,534
Depreciation$4,638$1,983$1,694$1,444$1,232$10,992
Fuel$1,226$1,263$1,301$1,340$1,380$6,509
True Cost to Own®$10,266$6,247$5,411$6,990$6,542$35,456

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible Diesel TDI w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$904$931$959$988$4,660
Maintenance$1,435$871$253$2,321$2,033$6,912
Repairs$679$787$920$1,076$1,256$4,718
Taxes & Fees$1,012$48$48$48$48$1,206
Financing$990$795$589$368$133$2,876
Depreciation$5,263$2,250$1,922$1,638$1,398$12,471
Fuel$1,391$1,433$1,476$1,520$1,566$7,386
True Cost to Own®$11,648$7,088$6,140$7,931$7,422$40,229

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$759$781$805$829$854$4,028
Maintenance$1,240$753$218$2,006$1,757$5,975
Repairs$587$680$796$930$1,085$4,078
Taxes & Fees$875$42$42$42$42$1,042
Financing$856$687$509$318$115$2,486
Depreciation$4,549$1,945$1,662$1,416$1,209$10,780
Fuel$1,203$1,238$1,276$1,314$1,354$6,384
True Cost to Own®$10,068$6,127$5,307$6,855$6,416$34,774

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,019$1,049$1,081$1,114$1,147$5,410
Maintenance$1,666$1,011$293$2,695$2,361$8,025
Repairs$788$914$1,069$1,249$1,458$5,477
Taxes & Fees$1,175$56$56$56$56$1,400
Financing$1,149$923$684$427$155$3,339
Depreciation$6,110$2,613$2,232$1,902$1,623$14,480
Fuel$1,615$1,663$1,714$1,765$1,818$8,575
True Cost to Own®$13,523$8,230$7,128$9,208$8,617$46,706

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,049$1,080$1,112$1,146$1,180$5,568
Maintenance$1,715$1,041$302$2,773$2,429$8,260
Repairs$811$940$1,100$1,286$1,500$5,637
Taxes & Fees$1,210$58$58$58$58$1,441
Financing$1,183$950$704$440$159$3,436
Depreciation$6,289$2,689$2,297$1,957$1,671$14,902
Fuel$1,662$1,712$1,764$1,816$1,871$8,825
True Cost to Own®$13,918$8,470$7,336$9,477$8,869$48,070
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$10,569

Taxes & Fees

$1,022

Financing

$2,437

Fuel

$6,259

Insurance

$3,949

Repairs

$3,998

Maintenance

$5,858

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T w/Technology 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$744$766$789$813$837$3,949
Maintenance$1,216$738$214$1,967$1,723$5,858
Repairs$575$667$780$912$1,064$3,998
Taxes & Fees$858$41$41$41$41$1,022
Financing$839$674$499$312$113$2,437
Depreciation$4,460$1,907$1,629$1,388$1,185$10,569
Fuel$1,179$1,214$1,251$1,288$1,327$6,259
True Cost to Own®$9,871$6,007$5,203$6,721$6,290$34,092

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,027$1,057$1,089$1,122$1,155$5,450
Maintenance$1,678$1,018$295$2,714$2,378$8,084
Repairs$793$920$1,076$1,259$1,468$5,517
Taxes & Fees$1,184$57$57$57$57$1,410
Financing$1,158$930$689$431$156$3,363
Depreciation$6,155$2,632$2,248$1,915$1,635$14,585
Fuel$1,627$1,675$1,726$1,777$1,831$8,637
True Cost to Own®$13,622$8,290$7,180$9,275$8,680$47,047

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$774$797$821$846$870$4,107
Maintenance$1,265$768$223$2,046$1,792$6,092
Repairs$598$694$811$948$1,107$4,158
Taxes & Fees$892$43$43$43$43$1,063
Financing$873$701$519$324$118$2,534
Depreciation$4,638$1,983$1,694$1,444$1,232$10,992
Fuel$1,226$1,263$1,301$1,340$1,380$6,509
True Cost to Own®$10,266$6,247$5,411$6,990$6,542$35,456

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$744$766$789$813$837$3,949
Maintenance$1,216$738$214$1,967$1,723$5,858
Repairs$575$667$780$912$1,064$3,998
Taxes & Fees$858$41$41$41$41$1,022
Financing$839$674$499$312$113$2,437
Depreciation$4,460$1,907$1,629$1,388$1,185$10,569
Fuel$1,179$1,214$1,251$1,288$1,327$6,259
True Cost to Own®$9,871$6,007$5,203$6,721$6,290$34,092

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$841$866$892$919$946$4,462
Maintenance$1,374$834$242$2,223$1,947$6,620
Repairs$650$754$881$1,031$1,202$4,518
Taxes & Fees$970$46$46$46$46$1,155
Financing$948$762$564$353$128$2,754
Depreciation$5,040$2,155$1,841$1,568$1,339$11,943
Fuel$1,332$1,372$1,414$1,455$1,500$7,073
True Cost to Own®$11,154$6,788$5,879$7,595$7,108$38,524

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$923$950$978$1,008$1,038$4,897
Maintenance$1,508$915$265$2,439$2,137$7,264
Repairs$713$827$967$1,131$1,319$4,958
Taxes & Fees$1,064$51$51$51$51$1,267
Financing$1,040$836$619$387$140$3,022
Depreciation$5,530$2,365$2,020$1,721$1,469$13,106
Fuel$1,462$1,505$1,551$1,597$1,645$7,761
True Cost to Own®$12,240$7,449$6,452$8,334$7,800$42,274

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$885$912$939$967$996$4,699
Maintenance$1,447$878$255$2,341$2,050$6,971
Repairs$684$794$928$1,085$1,266$4,758
Taxes & Fees$1,021$49$49$49$49$1,216
Financing$998$802$594$371$134$2,900
Depreciation$5,307$2,269$1,939$1,652$1,410$12,577
Fuel$1,403$1,445$1,489$1,533$1,579$7,448
True Cost to Own®$11,746$7,148$6,192$7,998$7,485$40,569

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$982$1,011$1,041$1,073$1,105$5,213
Maintenance$1,605$974$282$2,596$2,274$7,733
Repairs$759$880$1,030$1,204$1,404$5,277
Taxes & Fees$1,133$54$54$54$54$1,349
Financing$1,107$890$659$412$149$3,217
Depreciation$5,887$2,517$2,150$1,832$1,564$13,951
Fuel$1,556$1,602$1,651$1,700$1,752$8,262
True Cost to Own®$13,030$7,929$6,868$8,872$8,303$45,001

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$967$996$1,026$1,057$1,088$5,134
Maintenance$1,581$959$278$2,557$2,240$7,615
Repairs$748$867$1,014$1,186$1,383$5,197
Taxes & Fees$1,115$53$53$53$53$1,329
Financing$1,091$876$649$406$147$3,168
Depreciation$5,798$2,479$2,118$1,804$1,541$13,740
Fuel$1,533$1,578$1,626$1,674$1,725$8,137
True Cost to Own®$12,832$7,809$6,764$8,737$8,177$44,320

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$789$812$836$862$887$4,186
Maintenance$1,289$782$227$2,085$1,826$6,209
Repairs$610$707$827$967$1,128$4,238
Taxes & Fees$909$43$43$43$43$1,083
Financing$889$714$529$331$120$2,583
Depreciation$4,728$2,021$1,727$1,471$1,256$11,203
Fuel$1,250$1,287$1,326$1,365$1,407$6,635
True Cost to Own®$10,463$6,367$5,515$7,124$6,667$36,138

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV w/Technology 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$915$942$970$1,000$1,030$4,857
Maintenance$1,496$908$263$2,419$2,119$7,205
Repairs$707$820$959$1,122$1,309$4,918
Taxes & Fees$1,055$50$50$50$50$1,257
Financing$1,032$829$614$384$139$2,998
Depreciation$5,486$2,346$2,004$1,707$1,458$13,000
Fuel$1,450$1,493$1,539$1,584$1,632$7,699
True Cost to Own®$12,141$7,389$6,400$8,267$7,737$41,933

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$833$858$884$911$937$4,423
Maintenance$1,362$827$240$2,203$1,930$6,561
Repairs$644$747$874$1,021$1,192$4,478
Taxes & Fees$961$46$46$46$46$1,145
Financing$940$755$559$349$127$2,729
Depreciation$4,995$2,136$1,824$1,555$1,327$11,837
Fuel$1,320$1,360$1,401$1,443$1,486$7,010
True Cost to Own®$11,056$6,728$5,827$7,528$7,045$38,183

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$759$781$805$829$854$4,028
Maintenance$1,240$753$218$2,006$1,757$5,975
Repairs$587$680$796$930$1,085$4,078
Taxes & Fees$875$42$42$42$42$1,042
Financing$856$687$509$318$115$2,486
Depreciation$4,549$1,945$1,662$1,416$1,209$10,780
Fuel$1,203$1,238$1,276$1,314$1,354$6,384
True Cost to Own®$10,068$6,127$5,307$6,855$6,416$34,774

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$923$950$978$1,008$1,038$4,897
Maintenance$1,508$915$265$2,439$2,137$7,264
Repairs$713$827$967$1,131$1,319$4,958
Taxes & Fees$1,064$51$51$51$51$1,267
Financing$1,040$836$619$387$140$3,022
Depreciation$5,530$2,365$2,020$1,721$1,469$13,106
Fuel$1,462$1,505$1,551$1,597$1,645$7,761
True Cost to Own®$12,240$7,449$6,452$8,334$7,800$42,274

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$923$950$978$1,008$1,038$4,897
Maintenance$1,508$915$265$2,439$2,137$7,264
Repairs$713$827$967$1,131$1,319$4,958
Taxes & Fees$1,064$51$51$51$51$1,267
Financing$1,040$836$619$387$140$3,022
Depreciation$5,530$2,365$2,020$1,721$1,469$13,106
Fuel$1,462$1,505$1,551$1,597$1,645$7,761
True Cost to Own®$12,240$7,449$6,452$8,334$7,800$42,274

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,042$1,072$1,105$1,138$1,172$5,529
Maintenance$1,702$1,033$300$2,754$2,412$8,201
Repairs$805$934$1,092$1,277$1,490$5,597
Taxes & Fees$1,201$57$57$57$57$1,431
Financing$1,175$944$699$437$158$3,412
Depreciation$6,244$2,670$2,281$1,943$1,659$14,797
Fuel$1,651$1,700$1,751$1,803$1,858$8,763
True Cost to Own®$13,819$8,410$7,284$9,409$8,806$47,729

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,056$1,088$1,120$1,154$1,189$5,608
Maintenance$1,727$1,048$304$2,793$2,447$8,318
Repairs$817$947$1,108$1,295$1,511$5,677
Taxes & Fees$1,218$58$58$58$58$1,451
Financing$1,191$957$709$443$160$3,461
Depreciation$6,333$2,708$2,313$1,971$1,683$15,008
Fuel$1,674$1,724$1,776$1,829$1,884$8,888
True Cost to Own®$14,017$8,530$7,388$9,544$8,932$48,411

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$766$789$813$837$862$4,067
Maintenance$1,252$760$220$2,026$1,775$6,034
Repairs$592$687$803$939$1,096$4,118
Taxes & Fees$884$42$42$42$42$1,053
Financing$864$694$514$321$116$2,510
Depreciation$4,594$1,964$1,678$1,430$1,221$10,886
Fuel$1,214$1,250$1,289$1,327$1,367$6,447
True Cost to Own®$10,167$6,187$5,359$6,923$6,479$35,115

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$937$965$994$1,024$1,055$4,976
Maintenance$1,532$930$270$2,478$2,171$7,381
Repairs$725$840$983$1,149$1,341$5,037
Taxes & Fees$1,081$52$52$52$52$1,288
Financing$1,057$849$629$393$142$3,071
Depreciation$5,620$2,403$2,053$1,749$1,493$13,317
Fuel$1,486$1,530$1,576$1,623$1,672$7,886
True Cost to Own®$12,437$7,569$6,556$8,468$7,925$42,956

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T Classic 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$841$866$892$919$946$4,462
Maintenance$1,374$834$242$2,223$1,947$6,620
Repairs$650$754$881$1,031$1,202$4,518
Taxes & Fees$970$46$46$46$46$1,155
Financing$948$762$564$353$128$2,754
Depreciation$5,040$2,155$1,841$1,568$1,339$11,943
Fuel$1,332$1,372$1,414$1,455$1,500$7,073
True Cost to Own®$11,154$6,788$5,879$7,595$7,108$38,524

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$826$850$876$902$929$4,383
Maintenance$1,350$819$238$2,183$1,913$6,502
Repairs$638$740$866$1,012$1,181$4,438
Taxes & Fees$952$46$46$46$46$1,134
Financing$931$748$554$346$125$2,705
Depreciation$4,951$2,117$1,808$1,541$1,315$11,732
Fuel$1,309$1,348$1,389$1,430$1,473$6,947
True Cost to Own®$10,957$6,668$5,775$7,460$6,982$37,842

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$856$881$907$935$963$4,541
Maintenance$1,398$849$246$2,262$1,981$6,737
Repairs$661$767$897$1,049$1,224$4,598
Taxes & Fees$987$47$47$47$47$1,175
Financing$965$775$574$359$130$2,803
Depreciation$5,129$2,193$1,873$1,596$1,363$12,154
Fuel$1,356$1,396$1,439$1,481$1,526$7,198
True Cost to Own®$11,352$6,908$5,983$7,729$7,233$39,206

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$766$789$813$837$862$4,067
Maintenance$1,252$760$220$2,026$1,775$6,034
Repairs$592$687$803$939$1,096$4,118
Taxes & Fees$884$42$42$42$42$1,053
Financing$864$694$514$321$116$2,510
Depreciation$4,594$1,964$1,678$1,430$1,221$10,886
Fuel$1,214$1,250$1,289$1,327$1,367$6,447
True Cost to Own®$10,167$6,187$5,359$6,923$6,479$35,115

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$990$1,019$1,049$1,081$1,113$5,252
Maintenance$1,617$982$285$2,616$2,292$7,791
Repairs$765$887$1,037$1,213$1,415$5,317
Taxes & Fees$1,141$55$55$55$55$1,359
Financing$1,116$896$664$415$150$3,241
Depreciation$5,932$2,536$2,167$1,846$1,576$14,057
Fuel$1,568$1,615$1,664$1,713$1,765$8,324
True Cost to Own®$13,128$7,989$6,920$8,939$8,366$45,342

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T w/Technology, Prod. end 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$893$919$947$976$1,004$4,739
Maintenance$1,459$886$257$2,360$2,068$7,030
Repairs$690$800$936$1,094$1,277$4,798
Taxes & Fees$1,030$49$49$49$49$1,226
Financing$1,007$809$599$374$136$2,924
Depreciation$5,352$2,288$1,955$1,666$1,422$12,683
Fuel$1,415$1,457$1,501$1,546$1,592$7,511
True Cost to Own®$11,845$7,208$6,244$8,065$7,548$40,910

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV w/Technology, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,027$1,057$1,089$1,122$1,155$5,450
Maintenance$1,678$1,018$295$2,714$2,378$8,084
Repairs$793$920$1,076$1,259$1,468$5,517
Taxes & Fees$1,184$57$57$57$57$1,410
Financing$1,158$930$689$431$156$3,363
Depreciation$6,155$2,632$2,248$1,915$1,635$14,585
Fuel$1,627$1,675$1,726$1,777$1,831$8,637
True Cost to Own®$13,622$8,290$7,180$9,275$8,680$47,047

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$990$1,019$1,049$1,081$1,113$5,252
Maintenance$1,617$982$285$2,616$2,292$7,791
Repairs$765$887$1,037$1,213$1,415$5,317
Taxes & Fees$1,141$55$55$55$55$1,359
Financing$1,116$896$664$415$150$3,241
Depreciation$5,932$2,536$2,167$1,846$1,576$14,057
Fuel$1,568$1,615$1,664$1,713$1,765$8,324
True Cost to Own®$13,128$7,989$6,920$8,939$8,366$45,342

Selected Model:

2015 Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$893$919$947$976$1,004$4,739
Maintenance$1,459$886$257$2,360$2,068$7,030
Repairs$690$800$936$1,094$1,277$4,798
Taxes & Fees$1,030$49$49$49$49$1,226
Financing$1,007$809$599$374$136$2,924
Depreciation$5,352$2,288$1,955$1,666$1,422$12,683
Fuel$1,415$1,457$1,501$1,546$1,592$7,511
True Cost to Own®$11,845$7,208$6,244$8,065$7,548$40,910

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Beetle Convertible

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible in Virginia is:

