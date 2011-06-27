Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Beetle Convertible
R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$33,711*
Total Cash Price
$14,953
1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,279*
Total Cash Price
$20,084
TDI 2dr Convertible w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$46,601*
Total Cash Price
$20,671
2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,609*
Total Cash Price
$20,231
R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,372*
Total Cash Price
$15,246
2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,923*
Total Cash Price
$21,257
2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,050*
Total Cash Price
$14,660
R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$33,050*
Total Cash Price
$14,660
2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Technology (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,347*
Total Cash Price
$16,566
R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,982*
Total Cash Price
$18,178
2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,330*
Total Cash Price
$17,445
R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,626*
Total Cash Price
$19,351
R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$42,965*
Total Cash Price
$19,058
R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,982*
Total Cash Price
$18,178
R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$35,033*
Total Cash Price
$15,540
R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,652*
Total Cash Price
$18,032
2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Technology (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,016*
Total Cash Price
$16,419
1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,711*
Total Cash Price
$14,953
R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,982*
Total Cash Price
$18,178
R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,982*
Total Cash Price
$18,178
R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,270*
Total Cash Price
$20,524
1.8T 2dr Convertible w/Premium (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,931*
Total Cash Price
$20,817
1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,042*
Total Cash Price
$15,100
1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Technology (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,643*
Total Cash Price
$18,472
1.8T 2dr Convertible w/Technology (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,347*
Total Cash Price
$16,566
TDI 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,686*
Total Cash Price
$16,273
1.8T 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,008*
Total Cash Price
$16,859
TDI 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,042*
Total Cash Price
$15,100
TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,957*
Total Cash Price
$19,498
TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,974*
Total Cash Price
$18,618
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$4,099
|Maintenance
|$686
|$251
|$2,071
|$362
|$1,662
|$5,032
|Repairs
|$511
|$594
|$695
|$811
|$947
|$3,557
|Taxes & Fees
|$826
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$993
|Financing
|$804
|$647
|$479
|$299
|$109
|$2,338
|Depreciation
|$4,458
|$1,794
|$1,533
|$1,307
|$1,115
|$10,207
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,468
|$5,575
|$7,134
|$5,204
|$6,330
|$33,711
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,037
|$1,069
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$5,506
|Maintenance
|$922
|$337
|$2,781
|$486
|$2,232
|$6,758
|Repairs
|$686
|$797
|$933
|$1,089
|$1,271
|$4,777
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,110
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,334
|Financing
|$1,080
|$869
|$644
|$401
|$147
|$3,140
|Depreciation
|$5,988
|$2,410
|$2,059
|$1,755
|$1,497
|$13,710
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,716
|$7,488
|$9,582
|$6,990
|$8,502
|$45,279
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,667
|Maintenance
|$949
|$347
|$2,862
|$501
|$2,297
|$6,956
|Repairs
|$706
|$821
|$960
|$1,121
|$1,308
|$4,917
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,142
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,373
|Financing
|$1,111
|$894
|$663
|$413
|$151
|$3,232
|Depreciation
|$6,163
|$2,480
|$2,119
|$1,806
|$1,541
|$14,110
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,088
|$7,707
|$9,862
|$7,194
|$8,750
|$46,601
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$5,546
|Maintenance
|$929
|$339
|$2,801
|$490
|$2,248
|$6,808
|Repairs
|$691
|$803
|$940
|$1,097
|$1,281
|$4,812
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,118
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,344
|Financing
|$1,087
|$875
|$649
|$404
|$148
|$3,163
|Depreciation
|$6,032
|$2,427
|$2,074
|$1,768
|$1,508
|$13,810
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,809
|$7,543
|$9,652
|$7,041
|$8,564
|$45,609
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$4,180
|Maintenance
|$700
|$256
|$2,111
|$369
|$1,694
|$5,130
|Repairs
|$521
|$605
|$708
|$827
|$965
|$3,626
|Taxes & Fees
|$842
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,013
|Financing
|$820
|$659
|$489
|$305
|$111
|$2,384
|Depreciation
|$4,546
|$1,829
|$1,563
|$1,332
|$1,137
|$10,407
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,653
|$5,685
|$7,274
|$5,306
|$6,454
|$34,372
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible 2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$5,828
|Maintenance
|$976
|$357
|$2,944
|$515
|$2,362
|$7,153
|Repairs
|$726
|$844
|$987
|$1,153
|$1,346
|$5,056
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,175
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,412
|Financing
|$1,143
|$919
|$682
|$425
|$155
|$3,323
|Depreciation
|$6,338
|$2,551
|$2,179
|$1,857
|$1,585
|$14,510
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,459
|$7,926
|$10,141
|$7,398
|$8,999
|$47,923
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|Maintenance
|$673
|$246
|$2,030
|$355
|$1,629
|$4,933
|Repairs
|$501
|$582
|$681
|$795
|$928
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$810
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$974
|Financing
|$788
|$634
|$470
|$293
|$107
|$2,292
|Depreciation
|$4,371
|$1,759
|$1,503
|$1,281
|$1,093
|$10,007
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,282
|$5,466
|$6,994
|$5,102
|$6,206
|$33,050
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|Maintenance
|$673
|$246
|$2,030
|$355
|$1,629
|$4,933
|Repairs
|$501
|$582
|$681
|$795
|$928
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$810
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$974
|Financing
|$788
|$634
|$470
|$293
|$107
|$2,292
|Depreciation
|$4,371
|$1,759
|$1,503
|$1,281
|$1,093
|$10,007
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,282
|$5,466
|$6,994
|$5,102
|$6,206
|$33,050
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Technology (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$935
|$963
|$4,541
|Maintenance
|$760
|$278
|$2,294
|$401
|$1,841
|$5,574
|Repairs
|$566
|$658
|$770
|$898
|$1,049
|$3,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$915
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,101
|Financing
|$890
|$716
|$531
|$331
|$121
|$2,590
|Depreciation
|$4,939
|$1,988
|$1,698
|$1,448
|$1,235
|$11,308
|Fuel
|$1,562
|$1,609
|$1,657
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$8,292
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,489
|$6,177
|$7,903
|$5,765
|$7,013
|$37,347
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,984
|Maintenance
|$835
|$305
|$2,517
|$440
|$2,020
|$6,117
|Repairs
|$621
|$722
|$844
|$986
|$1,151
|$4,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,004
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,208
|Financing
|$977
|$786
|$583
|$363
|$133
|$2,842
|Depreciation
|$5,420
|$2,181
|$1,864
|$1,588
|$1,355
|$12,409
|Fuel
|$1,714
|$1,766
|$1,818
|$1,872
|$1,929
|$9,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,510
|$6,778
|$8,673
|$6,326
|$7,695
|$40,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$901
|$928
|$956
|$984
|$1,014
|$4,783
|Maintenance
|$801
|$293
|$2,416
|$422
|$1,939
|$5,870
|Repairs
|$596
|$693
|$810
|$946
|$1,104
|$4,150
|Taxes & Fees
|$964
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,159
|Financing
|$938
|$754
|$559
|$349
|$127
|$2,727
|Depreciation
|$5,201
|$2,093
|$1,789
|$1,524
|$1,301
|$11,908
|Fuel
|$1,645
|$1,695
|$1,745
|$1,797
|$1,852
|$8,732
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,046
|$6,505
|$8,323
|$6,071
|$7,385
|$39,330
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$5,305
|Maintenance
|$888
|$325
|$2,680
|$469
|$2,150
|$6,512
|Repairs
|$661
|$768
|$899
|$1,049
|$1,225
|$4,603
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,069
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,286
|Financing
|$1,040
|$837
|$620
|$387
|$141
|$3,025
|Depreciation
|$5,770
|$2,322
|$1,984
|$1,691
|$1,443
|$13,209
|Fuel
|$1,824
|$1,880
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$2,054
|$9,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,252
|$7,215
|$9,232
|$6,735
|$8,192
|$43,626
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$5,225
|Maintenance
|$875
|$320
|$2,639
|$462
|$2,118
|$6,413
|Repairs
|$651
|$757
|$885
|$1,034
|$1,206
|$4,533
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,053
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,266
|Financing
|$1,024
|$824
|$611
|$381
|$139
|$2,980
|Depreciation
|$5,682
|$2,287
|$1,954
|$1,665
|$1,421
|$13,009
|Fuel
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$1,906
|$1,963
|$2,023
|$9,539
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,067
|$7,106
|$9,092
|$6,633
|$8,068
|$42,965
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,984
|Maintenance
|$835
|$305
|$2,517
|$440
|$2,020
|$6,117
|Repairs
|$621
|$722
|$844
|$986
|$1,151
|$4,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,004
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,208
|Financing
|$977
|$786
|$583
|$363
|$133
|$2,842
|Depreciation
|$5,420
|$2,181
|$1,864
|$1,588
|$1,355
|$12,409
|Fuel
|$1,714
|$1,766
|$1,818
|$1,872
|$1,929
|$9,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,510
|$6,778
|$8,673
|$6,326
|$7,695
|$40,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$827
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$4,260
|Maintenance
|$713
|$261
|$2,152
|$376
|$1,727
|$5,229
|Repairs
|$531
|$617
|$722
|$843
|$984
|$3,696
|Taxes & Fees
|$859
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,032
|Financing
|$835
|$672
|$498
|$311
|$113
|$2,430
|Depreciation
|$4,633
|$1,865
|$1,593
|$1,358
|$1,159
|$10,607
|Fuel
|$1,465
|$1,509
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$1,649
|$7,778
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,839
|$5,794
|$7,414
|$5,408
|$6,578
|$35,033
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$4,943
|Maintenance
|$828
|$303
|$2,497
|$437
|$2,004
|$6,068
|Repairs
|$616
|$716
|$838
|$978
|$1,141
|$4,289
|Taxes & Fees
|$996
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,198
|Financing
|$969
|$780
|$578
|$360
|$132
|$2,819
|Depreciation
|$5,376
|$2,164
|$1,849
|$1,576
|$1,344
|$12,309
|Fuel
|$1,700
|$1,752
|$1,803
|$1,857
|$1,914
|$9,026
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,417
|$6,723
|$8,603
|$6,275
|$7,633
|$40,652
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible 2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Technology (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$874
|$899
|$926
|$954
|$4,501
|Maintenance
|$754
|$276
|$2,274
|$398
|$1,824
|$5,525
|Repairs
|$561
|$652
|$763
|$890
|$1,039
|$3,905
|Taxes & Fees
|$907
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,091
|Financing
|$883
|$710
|$526
|$328
|$120
|$2,567
|Depreciation
|$4,896
|$1,970
|$1,683
|$1,435
|$1,224
|$11,208
|Fuel
|$1,548
|$1,595
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,743
|$8,219
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,396
|$6,122
|$7,833
|$5,714
|$6,951
|$37,016
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$4,099
|Maintenance
|$686
|$251
|$2,071
|$362
|$1,662
|$5,032
|Repairs
|$511
|$594
|$695
|$811
|$947
|$3,557
|Taxes & Fees
|$826
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$993
|Financing
|$804
|$647
|$479
|$299
|$109
|$2,338
|Depreciation
|$4,458
|$1,794
|$1,533
|$1,307
|$1,115
|$10,207
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,468
|$5,575
|$7,134
|$5,204
|$6,330
|$33,711
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,984
|Maintenance
|$835
|$305
|$2,517
|$440
|$2,020
|$6,117
|Repairs
|$621
|$722
|$844
|$986
|$1,151
|$4,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,004
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,208
|Financing
|$977
|$786
|$583
|$363
|$133
|$2,842
|Depreciation
|$5,420
|$2,181
|$1,864
|$1,588
|$1,355
|$12,409
|Fuel
|$1,714
|$1,766
|$1,818
|$1,872
|$1,929
|$9,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,510
|$6,778
|$8,673
|$6,326
|$7,695
|$40,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,984
|Maintenance
|$835
|$305
|$2,517
|$440
|$2,020
|$6,117
|Repairs
|$621
|$722
|$844
|$986
|$1,151
|$4,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,004
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,208
|Financing
|$977
|$786
|$583
|$363
|$133
|$2,842
|Depreciation
|$5,420
|$2,181
|$1,864
|$1,588
|$1,355
|$12,409
|Fuel
|$1,714
|$1,766
|$1,818
|$1,872
|$1,929
|$9,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,510
|$6,778
|$8,673
|$6,326
|$7,695
|$40,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,627
|Maintenance
|$942
|$344
|$2,842
|$497
|$2,281
|$6,906
|Repairs
|$701
|$815
|$953
|$1,113
|$1,299
|$4,882
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,134
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,364
|Financing
|$1,103
|$888
|$658
|$410
|$150
|$3,209
|Depreciation
|$6,119
|$2,463
|$2,104
|$1,793
|$1,530
|$14,010
|Fuel
|$1,935
|$1,994
|$2,052
|$2,114
|$2,178
|$10,273
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,995
|$7,652
|$9,792
|$7,143
|$8,688
|$46,270
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible w/Premium (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$5,707
|Maintenance
|$956
|$349
|$2,883
|$504
|$2,313
|$7,005
|Repairs
|$711
|$826
|$967
|$1,129
|$1,318
|$4,952
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,150
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,383
|Financing
|$1,119
|$900
|$667
|$416
|$152
|$3,255
|Depreciation
|$6,207
|$2,498
|$2,134
|$1,819
|$1,552
|$14,210
|Fuel
|$1,962
|$2,022
|$2,082
|$2,144
|$2,210
|$10,420
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,180
|$7,762
|$9,931
|$7,245
|$8,813
|$46,931
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$878
|$4,140
|Maintenance
|$693
|$253
|$2,091
|$366
|$1,678
|$5,081
|Repairs
|$516
|$599
|$701
|$819
|$956
|$3,592
|Taxes & Fees
|$834
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,003
|Financing
|$812
|$653
|$484
|$302
|$110
|$2,361
|Depreciation
|$4,502
|$1,812
|$1,548
|$1,319
|$1,126
|$10,307
|Fuel
|$1,423
|$1,467
|$1,510
|$1,555
|$1,603
|$7,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,560
|$5,630
|$7,204
|$5,255
|$6,392
|$34,042
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Technology (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$954
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,074
|$5,064
|Maintenance
|$848
|$310
|$2,558
|$447
|$2,053
|$6,216
|Repairs
|$631
|$733
|$858
|$1,002
|$1,169
|$4,394
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,021
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,227
|Financing
|$993
|$799
|$592
|$369
|$135
|$2,888
|Depreciation
|$5,507
|$2,216
|$1,894
|$1,614
|$1,377
|$12,609
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,903
|$1,961
|$9,246
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,695
|$6,887
|$8,812
|$6,429
|$7,820
|$41,643
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible w/Technology (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$935
|$963
|$4,541
|Maintenance
|$760
|$278
|$2,294
|$401
|$1,841
|$5,574
|Repairs
|$566
|$658
|$770
|$898
|$1,049
|$3,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$915
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,101
|Financing
|$890
|$716
|$531
|$331
|$121
|$2,590
|Depreciation
|$4,939
|$1,988
|$1,698
|$1,448
|$1,235
|$11,308
|Fuel
|$1,562
|$1,609
|$1,657
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$8,292
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,489
|$6,177
|$7,903
|$5,765
|$7,013
|$37,347
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$866
|$891
|$918
|$946
|$4,461
|Maintenance
|$747
|$273
|$2,253
|$394
|$1,808
|$5,476
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$756
|$882
|$1,030
|$3,871
|Taxes & Fees
|$899
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,081
|Financing
|$875
|$704
|$522
|$325
|$119
|$2,544
|Depreciation
|$4,852
|$1,952
|$1,668
|$1,422
|$1,213
|$11,108
|Fuel
|$1,534
|$1,581
|$1,627
|$1,676
|$1,727
|$8,145
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,303
|$6,067
|$7,763
|$5,663
|$6,889
|$36,686
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$871
|$897
|$923
|$951
|$980
|$4,622
|Maintenance
|$774
|$283
|$2,335
|$408
|$1,873
|$5,673
|Repairs
|$576
|$669
|$783
|$914
|$1,067
|$4,010
|Taxes & Fees
|$931
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,120
|Financing
|$906
|$729
|$541
|$337
|$123
|$2,636
|Depreciation
|$5,027
|$2,023
|$1,728
|$1,473
|$1,257
|$11,508
|Fuel
|$1,589
|$1,638
|$1,686
|$1,736
|$1,789
|$8,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,674
|$6,286
|$8,043
|$5,867
|$7,137
|$38,008
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$878
|$4,140
|Maintenance
|$693
|$253
|$2,091
|$366
|$1,678
|$5,081
|Repairs
|$516
|$599
|$701
|$819
|$956
|$3,592
|Taxes & Fees
|$834
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,003
|Financing
|$812
|$653
|$484
|$302
|$110
|$2,361
|Depreciation
|$4,502
|$1,812
|$1,548
|$1,319
|$1,126
|$10,307
|Fuel
|$1,423
|$1,467
|$1,510
|$1,555
|$1,603
|$7,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,560
|$5,630
|$7,204
|$5,255
|$6,392
|$34,042
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$5,345
|Maintenance
|$895
|$327
|$2,700
|$472
|$2,167
|$6,561
|Repairs
|$666
|$774
|$906
|$1,057
|$1,234
|$4,638
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,077
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,295
|Financing
|$1,048
|$843
|$625
|$390
|$142
|$3,048
|Depreciation
|$5,813
|$2,339
|$1,999
|$1,704
|$1,454
|$13,309
|Fuel
|$1,838
|$1,894
|$1,950
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$9,760
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,345
|$7,270
|$9,302
|$6,786
|$8,254
|$43,957
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,104
|Maintenance
|$855
|$312
|$2,578
|$451
|$2,069
|$6,265
|Repairs
|$636
|$739
|$865
|$1,010
|$1,179
|$4,428
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,029
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,237
|Financing
|$1,001
|$805
|$597
|$372
|$136
|$2,911
|Depreciation
|$5,551
|$2,234
|$1,909
|$1,627
|$1,388
|$12,709
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,788
|$6,942
|$8,882
|$6,480
|$7,882
|$41,974
Learn about the 2014 Beetle Convertible
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible in Virginia is:not available
