Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Cost to Own

More about the 2014 Beetle Convertible

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$772$796$819$844$869$4,099
Maintenance$686$251$2,071$362$1,662$5,032
Repairs$511$594$695$811$947$3,557
Taxes & Fees$826$42$42$42$42$993
Financing$804$647$479$299$109$2,338
Depreciation$4,458$1,794$1,533$1,307$1,115$10,207
Fuel$1,410$1,452$1,495$1,540$1,587$7,485
True Cost to Own®$9,468$5,575$7,134$5,204$6,330$33,711

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,037$1,069$1,100$1,133$1,167$5,506
Maintenance$922$337$2,781$486$2,232$6,758
Repairs$686$797$933$1,089$1,271$4,777
Taxes & Fees$1,110$56$56$56$56$1,334
Financing$1,080$869$644$401$147$3,140
Depreciation$5,988$2,410$2,059$1,755$1,497$13,710
Fuel$1,893$1,951$2,008$2,069$2,132$10,053
True Cost to Own®$12,716$7,488$9,582$6,990$8,502$45,279

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,067$1,100$1,132$1,166$1,201$5,667
Maintenance$949$347$2,862$501$2,297$6,956
Repairs$706$821$960$1,121$1,308$4,917
Taxes & Fees$1,142$58$58$58$58$1,373
Financing$1,111$894$663$413$151$3,232
Depreciation$6,163$2,480$2,119$1,806$1,541$14,110
Fuel$1,949$2,008$2,067$2,129$2,194$10,347
True Cost to Own®$13,088$7,707$9,862$7,194$8,750$46,601

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,045$1,076$1,108$1,141$1,176$5,546
Maintenance$929$339$2,801$490$2,248$6,808
Repairs$691$803$940$1,097$1,281$4,812
Taxes & Fees$1,118$57$57$57$57$1,344
Financing$1,087$875$649$404$148$3,163
Depreciation$6,032$2,427$2,074$1,768$1,508$13,810
Fuel$1,907$1,965$2,023$2,084$2,147$10,126
True Cost to Own®$12,809$7,543$9,652$7,041$8,564$45,609

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$787$811$835$860$886$4,180
Maintenance$700$256$2,111$369$1,694$5,130
Repairs$521$605$708$827$965$3,626
Taxes & Fees$842$43$43$43$43$1,013
Financing$820$659$489$305$111$2,384
Depreciation$4,546$1,829$1,563$1,332$1,137$10,407
Fuel$1,437$1,481$1,525$1,570$1,618$7,632
True Cost to Own®$9,653$5,685$7,274$5,306$6,454$34,372

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible 2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,098$1,131$1,164$1,199$1,235$5,828
Maintenance$976$357$2,944$515$2,362$7,153
Repairs$726$844$987$1,153$1,346$5,056
Taxes & Fees$1,175$59$59$59$59$1,412
Financing$1,143$919$682$425$155$3,323
Depreciation$6,338$2,551$2,179$1,857$1,585$14,510
Fuel$2,004$2,065$2,126$2,190$2,256$10,640
True Cost to Own®$13,459$7,926$10,141$7,398$8,999$47,923
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$10,007

Taxes & Fees

$974

Financing

$2,292

Fuel

$7,338

Insurance

$4,019

Repairs

$3,487

Maintenance

$4,933

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$757$780$803$827$852$4,019
Maintenance$673$246$2,030$355$1,629$4,933
Repairs$501$582$681$795$928$3,487
Taxes & Fees$810$41$41$41$41$974
Financing$788$634$470$293$107$2,292
Depreciation$4,371$1,759$1,503$1,281$1,093$10,007
Fuel$1,382$1,424$1,466$1,510$1,556$7,338
True Cost to Own®$9,282$5,466$6,994$5,102$6,206$33,050

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$757$780$803$827$852$4,019
Maintenance$673$246$2,030$355$1,629$4,933
Repairs$501$582$681$795$928$3,487
Taxes & Fees$810$41$41$41$41$974
Financing$788$634$470$293$107$2,292
Depreciation$4,371$1,759$1,503$1,281$1,093$10,007
Fuel$1,382$1,424$1,466$1,510$1,556$7,338
True Cost to Own®$9,282$5,466$6,994$5,102$6,206$33,050

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Technology (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$855$881$907$935$963$4,541
Maintenance$760$278$2,294$401$1,841$5,574
Repairs$566$658$770$898$1,049$3,940
Taxes & Fees$915$46$46$46$46$1,101
Financing$890$716$531$331$121$2,590
Depreciation$4,939$1,988$1,698$1,448$1,235$11,308
Fuel$1,562$1,609$1,657$1,706$1,758$8,292
True Cost to Own®$10,489$6,177$7,903$5,765$7,013$37,347

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$939$967$996$1,025$1,056$4,984
Maintenance$835$305$2,517$440$2,020$6,117
Repairs$621$722$844$986$1,151$4,324
Taxes & Fees$1,004$51$51$51$51$1,208
Financing$977$786$583$363$133$2,842
Depreciation$5,420$2,181$1,864$1,588$1,355$12,409
Fuel$1,714$1,766$1,818$1,872$1,929$9,099
True Cost to Own®$11,510$6,778$8,673$6,326$7,695$40,982

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$901$928$956$984$1,014$4,783
Maintenance$801$293$2,416$422$1,939$5,870
Repairs$596$693$810$946$1,104$4,150
Taxes & Fees$964$49$49$49$49$1,159
Financing$938$754$559$349$127$2,727
Depreciation$5,201$2,093$1,789$1,524$1,301$11,908
Fuel$1,645$1,695$1,745$1,797$1,852$8,732
True Cost to Own®$11,046$6,505$8,323$6,071$7,385$39,330

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$999$1,030$1,060$1,092$1,125$5,305
Maintenance$888$325$2,680$469$2,150$6,512
Repairs$661$768$899$1,049$1,225$4,603
Taxes & Fees$1,069$54$54$54$54$1,286
Financing$1,040$837$620$387$141$3,025
Depreciation$5,770$2,322$1,984$1,691$1,443$13,209
Fuel$1,824$1,880$1,935$1,993$2,054$9,686
True Cost to Own®$12,252$7,215$9,232$6,735$8,192$43,626

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$984$1,014$1,044$1,075$1,108$5,225
Maintenance$875$320$2,639$462$2,118$6,413
Repairs$651$757$885$1,034$1,206$4,533
Taxes & Fees$1,053$53$53$53$53$1,266
Financing$1,024$824$611$381$139$2,980
Depreciation$5,682$2,287$1,954$1,665$1,421$13,009
Fuel$1,797$1,851$1,906$1,963$2,023$9,539
True Cost to Own®$12,067$7,106$9,092$6,633$8,068$42,965

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$939$967$996$1,025$1,056$4,984
Maintenance$835$305$2,517$440$2,020$6,117
Repairs$621$722$844$986$1,151$4,324
Taxes & Fees$1,004$51$51$51$51$1,208
Financing$977$786$583$363$133$2,842
Depreciation$5,420$2,181$1,864$1,588$1,355$12,409
Fuel$1,714$1,766$1,818$1,872$1,929$9,099
True Cost to Own®$11,510$6,778$8,673$6,326$7,695$40,982

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$802$827$851$877$903$4,260
Maintenance$713$261$2,152$376$1,727$5,229
Repairs$531$617$722$843$984$3,696
Taxes & Fees$859$43$43$43$43$1,032
Financing$835$672$498$311$113$2,430
Depreciation$4,633$1,865$1,593$1,358$1,159$10,607
Fuel$1,465$1,509$1,554$1,601$1,649$7,778
True Cost to Own®$9,839$5,794$7,414$5,408$6,578$35,033

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$931$959$988$1,017$1,048$4,943
Maintenance$828$303$2,497$437$2,004$6,068
Repairs$616$716$838$978$1,141$4,289
Taxes & Fees$996$50$50$50$50$1,198
Financing$969$780$578$360$132$2,819
Depreciation$5,376$2,164$1,849$1,576$1,344$12,309
Fuel$1,700$1,752$1,803$1,857$1,914$9,026
True Cost to Own®$11,417$6,723$8,603$6,275$7,633$40,652

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible 2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Technology (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$848$874$899$926$954$4,501
Maintenance$754$276$2,274$398$1,824$5,525
Repairs$561$652$763$890$1,039$3,905
Taxes & Fees$907$46$46$46$46$1,091
Financing$883$710$526$328$120$2,567
Depreciation$4,896$1,970$1,683$1,435$1,224$11,208
Fuel$1,548$1,595$1,642$1,691$1,743$8,219
True Cost to Own®$10,396$6,122$7,833$5,714$6,951$37,016

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$772$796$819$844$869$4,099
Maintenance$686$251$2,071$362$1,662$5,032
Repairs$511$594$695$811$947$3,557
Taxes & Fees$826$42$42$42$42$993
Financing$804$647$479$299$109$2,338
Depreciation$4,458$1,794$1,533$1,307$1,115$10,207
Fuel$1,410$1,452$1,495$1,540$1,587$7,485
True Cost to Own®$9,468$5,575$7,134$5,204$6,330$33,711

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$939$967$996$1,025$1,056$4,984
Maintenance$835$305$2,517$440$2,020$6,117
Repairs$621$722$844$986$1,151$4,324
Taxes & Fees$1,004$51$51$51$51$1,208
Financing$977$786$583$363$133$2,842
Depreciation$5,420$2,181$1,864$1,588$1,355$12,409
Fuel$1,714$1,766$1,818$1,872$1,929$9,099
True Cost to Own®$11,510$6,778$8,673$6,326$7,695$40,982

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$939$967$996$1,025$1,056$4,984
Maintenance$835$305$2,517$440$2,020$6,117
Repairs$621$722$844$986$1,151$4,324
Taxes & Fees$1,004$51$51$51$51$1,208
Financing$977$786$583$363$133$2,842
Depreciation$5,420$2,181$1,864$1,588$1,355$12,409
Fuel$1,714$1,766$1,818$1,872$1,929$9,099
True Cost to Own®$11,510$6,778$8,673$6,326$7,695$40,982

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,060$1,092$1,124$1,158$1,193$5,627
Maintenance$942$344$2,842$497$2,281$6,906
Repairs$701$815$953$1,113$1,299$4,882
Taxes & Fees$1,134$57$57$57$57$1,364
Financing$1,103$888$658$410$150$3,209
Depreciation$6,119$2,463$2,104$1,793$1,530$14,010
Fuel$1,935$1,994$2,052$2,114$2,178$10,273
True Cost to Own®$12,995$7,652$9,792$7,143$8,688$46,270

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible w/Premium (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,075$1,108$1,140$1,174$1,210$5,707
Maintenance$956$349$2,883$504$2,313$7,005
Repairs$711$826$967$1,129$1,318$4,952
Taxes & Fees$1,150$58$58$58$58$1,383
Financing$1,119$900$667$416$152$3,255
Depreciation$6,207$2,498$2,134$1,819$1,552$14,210
Fuel$1,962$2,022$2,082$2,144$2,210$10,420
True Cost to Own®$13,180$7,762$9,931$7,245$8,813$46,931

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$780$803$827$852$878$4,140
Maintenance$693$253$2,091$366$1,678$5,081
Repairs$516$599$701$819$956$3,592
Taxes & Fees$834$42$42$42$42$1,003
Financing$812$653$484$302$110$2,361
Depreciation$4,502$1,812$1,548$1,319$1,126$10,307
Fuel$1,423$1,467$1,510$1,555$1,603$7,558
True Cost to Own®$9,560$5,630$7,204$5,255$6,392$34,042

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Technology (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$954$983$1,012$1,042$1,074$5,064
Maintenance$848$310$2,558$447$2,053$6,216
Repairs$631$733$858$1,002$1,169$4,394
Taxes & Fees$1,021$52$52$52$52$1,227
Financing$993$799$592$369$135$2,888
Depreciation$5,507$2,216$1,894$1,614$1,377$12,609
Fuel$1,741$1,794$1,847$1,903$1,961$9,246
True Cost to Own®$11,695$6,887$8,812$6,429$7,820$41,643

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible w/Technology (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$855$881$907$935$963$4,541
Maintenance$760$278$2,294$401$1,841$5,574
Repairs$566$658$770$898$1,049$3,940
Taxes & Fees$915$46$46$46$46$1,101
Financing$890$716$531$331$121$2,590
Depreciation$4,939$1,988$1,698$1,448$1,235$11,308
Fuel$1,562$1,609$1,657$1,706$1,758$8,292
True Cost to Own®$10,489$6,177$7,903$5,765$7,013$37,347

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$840$866$891$918$946$4,461
Maintenance$747$273$2,253$394$1,808$5,476
Repairs$556$646$756$882$1,030$3,871
Taxes & Fees$899$46$46$46$46$1,081
Financing$875$704$522$325$119$2,544
Depreciation$4,852$1,952$1,668$1,422$1,213$11,108
Fuel$1,534$1,581$1,627$1,676$1,727$8,145
True Cost to Own®$10,303$6,067$7,763$5,663$6,889$36,686

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$871$897$923$951$980$4,622
Maintenance$774$283$2,335$408$1,873$5,673
Repairs$576$669$783$914$1,067$4,010
Taxes & Fees$931$47$47$47$47$1,120
Financing$906$729$541$337$123$2,636
Depreciation$5,027$2,023$1,728$1,473$1,257$11,508
Fuel$1,589$1,638$1,686$1,736$1,789$8,439
True Cost to Own®$10,674$6,286$8,043$5,867$7,137$38,008

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$780$803$827$852$878$4,140
Maintenance$693$253$2,091$366$1,678$5,081
Repairs$516$599$701$819$956$3,592
Taxes & Fees$834$42$42$42$42$1,003
Financing$812$653$484$302$110$2,361
Depreciation$4,502$1,812$1,548$1,319$1,126$10,307
Fuel$1,423$1,467$1,510$1,555$1,603$7,558
True Cost to Own®$9,560$5,630$7,204$5,255$6,392$34,042

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,007$1,037$1,068$1,100$1,133$5,345
Maintenance$895$327$2,700$472$2,167$6,561
Repairs$666$774$906$1,057$1,234$4,638
Taxes & Fees$1,077$55$55$55$55$1,295
Financing$1,048$843$625$390$142$3,048
Depreciation$5,813$2,339$1,999$1,704$1,454$13,309
Fuel$1,838$1,894$1,950$2,008$2,069$9,760
True Cost to Own®$12,345$7,270$9,302$6,786$8,254$43,957

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$961$991$1,020$1,050$1,082$5,104
Maintenance$855$312$2,578$451$2,069$6,265
Repairs$636$739$865$1,010$1,179$4,428
Taxes & Fees$1,029$52$52$52$52$1,237
Financing$1,001$805$597$372$136$2,911
Depreciation$5,551$2,234$1,909$1,627$1,388$12,709
Fuel$1,755$1,808$1,862$1,918$1,976$9,319
True Cost to Own®$11,788$6,942$8,882$6,480$7,882$41,974

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Beetle Convertible

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

