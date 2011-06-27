Used Genesis Luxury for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- $37,997
2017 Genesis G90 Premium21,114 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Conicelli Hyundai - Conshohocken / Pennsylvania
AWD, CarFax One Owner! Low miles for a 2017! Navigation, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, This 2017 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium, has a great London Gray Metallic exterior, and a clean Black interior! Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, HD Radio Aux Audio Input, Seating, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start Parking Sensors AM/FM Radio Rain Sensing Wipers Premium Sound System Air Suspension Park Distance Control Turbocharged, Stability Control, ABS Brakes Chrome Wheels Active suspension Satellite Radio Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1208 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G90 Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHG34JA2HU027446
Stock: HY6728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $40,900
2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced3,151 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Serra Hyundai - Trussville / Alabama
Serra Hyundai is pleased to be currently offering this 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced with 31,051mi. Once you see this Genesis, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Genesis G70's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced is the one! Driven by many, but adored by more, the Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced is a perfect addition to any home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced. It is incomparable for the price and quality.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMTG34LA4KU033095
Stock: 033095R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- New Listing$42,420
2018 Genesis G90 Premium26,344 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G90 Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHG34JA4JU038776
Stock: 10449529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $40,998
2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced2,978 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Warner Robins - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Warner Robins / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMTG44LA1KU026361
Stock: 19218757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,999Great Deal | $4,932 below market
2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced3,434 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, Se habla espan??ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+. Casablanca White 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L TGDIFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMTG64LA9KU025145
Stock: 108784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-22-2019
- $34,980Good Deal | $927 below market
2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport32,447 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kearny Mesa Hyundai - San Diego / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport White **CLEAN CARFAX***, ONE OWNER.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
Dealer Review:
Amazing team, knowledgeable and thoughtful
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JB3JU230337
Stock: HS4P5674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $46,999
2020 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport4,900 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hyundai Of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
2020 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport Mallorca Blue Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: On all Certified Pre-owned Genesis, buyer receives remainder of 10 year or 100,000 mile powertrain warranty beginning on original in-service date. 2020 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC V6 **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **LOCAL TRADE IN ONE OWNER**, Alloy Wheels, Audio Package, Backup Camera, Bi Xenon Headlamp Package, Bluetooth, Bose High End Sound Package, Power Package, G80 3.3T Sport, Mallorca Blue. Recent Arrival!
Dealer Review:
I purchased a 2015 Santa Fe in midst of this pandemic. David Wagner was the sales person who treated me fairly with honesty and professionalism. Finance office completed the transaction without any high pressure and gave me an interest rate that was better than expected.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMTFN4JB9LU329877
Stock: LG1136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-04-2020
- $32,495
2018 Genesis G80 3.823,961 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
University Kia - Huntsville / Alabama
LEATHER, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS START, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, PORTABLE AUDIO CONNECTION, SATELLITE RADIO, USB PORT/PORTABLE AUDIO CONNECTION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, 18" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, CD player, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Please call today to check availability and additional options. You can reach one of our Product Specialists at (256) 690-2275 or go to universitykia.com.** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE5JU233749
Stock: P5931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- Price Drop$43,980
2019 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport4,279 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stockton Hyundai - Stockton / California
Clean CARFAX. Certified. Victoria Black 2019 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC V6 MANAGER'S SPECIAL, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED.Recent Arrival!Certification Program Details: A breath of fresh luxury comes to Certified Pre-Owned later this year. In preparation for certification, each vehicle undergoes a meticulous inspection by Genesis technicians.
Dealer Review:
Went there today and was treated horribly lied to wanted to see what i can get for trade and was promised that no credit would be ran while getting informed from us then We get credit alerts that our credit was ran with out us knowing and against our wishes there are plenty of other dealers to go to I will never step in Stockton Hyundai again
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMTFN4JB7KU314728
Stock: B2930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $34,991
2018 Genesis G80 3.819,083 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gary Smith Honda - Fort Walton Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD !! NON SMOKER !!, ** EXTRA LOW MILES **, AWD 4X4 FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, BACKUP CAMERA, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION NAV GPS, PUSH START, SUNROOF MOONROOF.Odometer is 1434 miles below market average!Come in and see us at Gary Smith Honda. The Honda Giant!
Dealer Review:
My Wife and I had a GREAT buying experience with this dealership. Our Salesperson Jason and Manager Allen were curtious, Helpful and delivered on what we were looking for with our lease. Excellent experience. I would recommend anyone who is looking for a new Honda to check Gary Smith Honda.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE5JU223108
Stock: H10757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $31,997
2018 Genesis G80 3.814,249 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Hyundai Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Our experience was excellent.our sales lady was very knowledgeable about the options on the vehicle we test drove. ok with
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE4JU236240
Stock: JU236240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $38,012
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Design19,265 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hyundai of Auburn - Auburn / Alabama
If you like to fly first class, why not drive first class? It's like driving from the comfort of your recliner. That's how you'll feel! Wanted: Drivers and passengers with long legs. We've got you covered! Asking for directions is a thing of the past with the easy to use Navigation system! This vehicle is loaded with lot of extras. Factory warranty included. Attention iPhone, iPod, & digital music junkies! Get your cable, plug it in here, & rock out!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Design with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMTG34LE6KU030346
Stock: 126488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $34,446Fair Deal
2019 Genesis G80 3.85,199 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hanlees Hilltop Nissan - Richmond / California
White 2019 Genesis G80 3.8 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC V6Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Genesis G80 3.8 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMTFN4JE1KU309924
Stock: HR21050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $36,959
2017 Genesis G90 Ultimate26,002 milesDelivery available*
Sansone's Route 1 Genesis - Avenel / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G90 Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHG54JH4HU024071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $39,199
2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced2,850 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Piazza Hyundai of Pottstown - Limerick / Pennsylvania
**GENESIS OF POTTSTOWN SERVICE DEPARTMENT LOANER- ELITE PKG, PRESTIGE PKG & DYNAMIC PKG - WAS $47,010, SAVE $,$$$! YOU WILL BE THE FIRST REGISTERED RETAIL OWNER AND RECEIVE THE BALANCE OF THE 10YR/100,000 MILE NEW CAR WARRANTY.*Price includes Retail Bonus Cash Mileage subject to change as this is an active service loaner vehicle.
Dealer Review:
Zack was great and made sure I understood everything about the car before leaving. Was a pleasant transaction. I would recommend.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMTG44LAXKU025791
Stock: G00022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-21-2020
- Price Drop$39,600
2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced898 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Paramount Hyundai of Hickory - Hickory / North Carolina
NEW! *Elite Package:*Prestige Package: *Dynamic Package: *Sport Package: G70 2.0T Advanced Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation, Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather Seats, Push Button Start, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, AWD, Alloy Pedals, Auto High-beam Headlights, Copper Headlight Bezel Accents, Dark Chrome Grille, Dark Tint Taillight Covers, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Dynamic Package, Elite Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heads-Up Display, Nappa Leather Seat Trim w/Sport Quilting, Option Group 05, Sport Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0J Fr & 19 x 8.5J Rr Sport Alloy. Clean CARFAX.
Dealer Review:
After visiting several dealerships we decided to stop by on our way back home to Virginia. I had heard good reviews on Hyundai and as a last resort we stopped in this dealership. the salesperson Jesus was very nice and professional. We looked at a couple of cars and decide on a 2016 Tucson Eco. The internet price was 18,900 but the price they showed us on paper was 19,400. After several tires going back and forth to the manager they came down the 500 but would go no further even though the NADA retail was 300 lower. We were pressed to buy a car that day for personal reasons so went ahead and agreed on the inflated price. While signing the myriad of papers I noticed that they had changed the price to reflect a $265 increase At that point I was ready to walk out . I would never deal with these people again
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMTG44LA9KU044915
Stock: H7640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- $54,995
2019 Genesis G90 Premium14,375 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Allen Cadillac - Laguna Niguel / California
CarFax One Owner, Certified!!!, Navigation System.2019 Genesis G90 3.3T PremiumClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Family owned & operated in South Orange County for over 70 Years.
Dealer Review:
I truly had a lovely experience there at Allen Cadillac. Everyone was so attentive and my salesman, Peter was very informative, patient, and engaging . I am totally elated with my Cadillac...it's Beautiful
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Genesis G90 Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMTF34JA4KU061641
Stock: H4585A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $32,999
2018 Genesis G80 3.811,579 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fletcher Jones Imports - Las Vegas / Nevada
Fletcher Jones Imports presents this 2018 Genesis G80 3.8L. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Fletcher Jones Imports is located at 7300 West Sahara Avenue, in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
Dealer Review:
My experience was extraordinary at Fletcher Jones Imports. It started off on line talking with Sal Cusco, who send me all the specs on the cars I was interested in. We drove to Las Vegas after talking with Sal. He meet us showed us the car; he was very busy, but still took time to make sure we were taken care of. Sal is a pleasure! Took it for a test ride; car is awesome. Next, meet with Evan Hoff to do the paperwork. Evan explain all the options & was a pleasure to work with, also. Very enjoyable person. They had the car clean & full of gas for us to take. Before we left A very cute & knowledgeable young lady(I didn’t get her card w/name) came out & showed us how to work everything in the car. She was also a pleasure to talk with. I would highly recommend this Dealership for buying your next vehicle; you won’t be disappointed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE2JU225141
Stock: 00432UX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
