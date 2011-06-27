Close

Fletcher Jones Imports - Las Vegas / Nevada

Fletcher Jones Imports presents this 2018 Genesis G80 3.8L. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Fletcher Jones Imports is located at 7300 West Sahara Avenue, in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!

Dealer Review:

My experience was extraordinary at Fletcher Jones Imports. It started off on line talking with Sal Cusco, who send me all the specs on the cars I was interested in. We drove to Las Vegas after talking with Sal. He meet us showed us the car; he was very busy, but still took time to make sure we were taken care of. Sal is a pleasure! Took it for a test ride; car is awesome. Next, meet with Evan Hoff to do the paperwork. Evan explain all the options & was a pleasure to work with, also. Very enjoyable person. They had the car clean & full of gas for us to take. Before we left A very cute & knowledgeable young lady(I didn’t get her card w/name) came out & showed us how to work everything in the car. She was also a pleasure to talk with. I would highly recommend this Dealership for buying your next vehicle; you won’t be disappointed.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHGN4JE2JU225141

Stock: 00432UX

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020