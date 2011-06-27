Used 2015 Toyota Yaris Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Linda Stark , 08/25/2016 LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)

I bought this car a week ago to replace a 2007 Kia Rio sedan. First positive impressions: nice dark grey color and body style, motor sounds better and back passenger spaces is roomier than some other economy cars test driven. Initial negative impressions: Speedometer only indicates 20-40-60 with numerical markings, 10-30-50 with hashes, and no markings at all on the fives. The side mirrors are so small and poorly shaped that if they are the slightest bit out of adjustment (or if the driver leans forward an inch) rear view is severely compromised which is made worse by the fact that the center rear view is mostly blocked by huge back seat head rests. In the Molded Places to Put Stuff category, the Yaris is an utter failure. The glove box barely holds the owners manual (and doesn't lock), the cup holders...well, take your pick--you can have two sixteen-ounce water bottles, or you can have one foam cup, or you can have a phone charger in the socket above the cup holder. Other seemingly random misshapen pits--two above the glove box, one to the left of the instrument panel, and one behind the cup holder--have proven as useless as they appear to be. The single front wiper is annoying in the beginning but doesn't seem so bad after a few rains. Despite these shortcomings which were apparent during the test drive, I chose the car for reputed reliability, price, and MPG. After 400 miles of mostly city driving I've found a few more things to like and even love. It handles well. The cargo capacity utterly amazed on a trip to the local wholesale club. We bought the usual list and the kids did not have to ride home with their feet resting on a bag of cat food or case of V-8 and assorted bags and trays piled high on their laps as before in the Rio, and there was spare room for a few more cases of water. The worst of the worst so far is that at least this particular Yaris isn't living up to its MPG rating. Not even close. As a semi-dedicated hypermiler, I usually got a little better than the Rio was rated at, even with the A/C running and even after 100,000 miles. Between the first and second fill-ups this car averaged a very disappointing 26.6 MPG. Would I choose something else knowing what I know today? Yeah, maybe.