Estimated values
2007 Volvo V50 T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,666
|$4,186
|$5,040
|Clean
|$2,406
|$3,776
|$4,538
|Average
|$1,888
|$2,957
|$3,534
|Rough
|$1,369
|$2,138
|$2,531
Estimated values
2007 Volvo V50 T5 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,287
|$3,443
|$4,094
|Clean
|$2,064
|$3,106
|$3,687
|Average
|$1,619
|$2,432
|$2,871
|Rough
|$1,174
|$1,759
|$2,056
Estimated values
2007 Volvo V50 2.4i 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,092
|$3,232
|$3,872
|Clean
|$1,889
|$2,915
|$3,487
|Average
|$1,482
|$2,283
|$2,716
|Rough
|$1,074
|$1,651
|$1,944