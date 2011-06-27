Estimated values
2008 Volvo V50 T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,170
|$4,878
|$5,839
|Clean
|$2,879
|$4,425
|$5,285
|Average
|$2,295
|$3,518
|$4,177
|Rough
|$1,712
|$2,611
|$3,069
Estimated values
2008 Volvo V50 T5 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,630
|$3,885
|$4,593
|Clean
|$2,388
|$3,524
|$4,157
|Average
|$1,904
|$2,802
|$3,286
|Rough
|$1,420
|$2,079
|$2,414
Estimated values
2008 Volvo V50 2.4i 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,456
|$3,703
|$4,405
|Clean
|$2,230
|$3,359
|$3,987
|Average
|$1,778
|$2,670
|$3,151
|Rough
|$1,326
|$1,982
|$2,315