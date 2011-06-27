Used 2018 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews
Absolutely the best! Don’t look anywhere else
To start, I have owned various full size trucks in the last 15 years from all of the domestic manufacturers. This is my first tundra and I am overly impressed. I read the media reviews of the f150, ram, and gm twins and keep thinking “wow these folks have to be getting paid to write these”. To start I went shopping for a new truck looking into all options. Value, features, reliability and residual value were all important to me. First off the tow ratings are well more than adequate. The other competition is not leaps and bounds higher read the fine print. Second fuel mileage. Yes the eco boost and gm 5.3l can return better highway mileage unloaded. Put a load and use the trucks and that advantage disappears. Trim level to trim level: I bought a 2018 tundra limited trd 4x4. Sticker was 50k, I paid 46k with 0.9 financing. The other trucks with equivalent equipment were thousands more, the ford in fact was 12k more! That’s a lot of $$. Driving wise, it’s a beast, and is a great truck. I honestly drove them all, and for me the Toyota does everything I want in a truck. If you’re going to buy one of the big 3’s products make sure you like the coffee in their service department. My Gmc was in the shop 37 times in 2.5 years, my fords a handful each as well. Just because the Toyota is an older design doesn’t mean it’s outdated. You give up a lot to get fuel mileage. Weight reduction, lighter designs, etc. and way more complicated power plants (twin turbos or cylinder management, etc) they all look good on paper until you have to drive them everyday. I could go on and on, but In closing the tundra is #1 by a landslide. Not considering one you are falling into the media and sales hype of the big 3 and you are missing out. Is the tundra the best in class on paper? No, but in the real world it shines brighter than the rest.
Finally did it!
After sitting on the fence for a couple of years, I traded in my '11 Tacoma on a new 2018 Tundra. I'm not going to say I wish I had done it sooner, as I liked my Tacoma, but the increase in size and comfort is great! Gas mileage, not so great, but I work from home, so it doesn't kill me. It looks great in the garage, sitting next to my 1977 FJ40 Landcruiser. Toyota all the way!
- Performance
- Comfort
Tundra- great truck, meh features
The Tundra is an all around great truck, but some of the features and the gas milage need work. The Entune entertainment system is a joke. The navigation system is a joke. Toyota needs to use the android auto system to allow users to use their own nav and audio apps. Gas milage is one of the worst in it's class but that is something I am willing to deal with for a truck with as much performance as this one has.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
3rd Tundra
I've owned a 2014 SR5 4 we Crewmax, a 2016 Limited Crewmax 4wd and now a 2018 Limited Crewmax 4wd. All 3 have been great trucks and have been totally reliable. These trucks are comfortable to spend time in on commutes and trips. I like the trucks ability to accelerate rapidly to pass when necessary.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Outdated
I’ve owned other Tundras and don’t get me wrong. It is a great truck. With that being said, if you plan on spending 55,000 dollars, here is what I didn’t get. Better infotainment - no integrated climate controls, no CarPlay, no android auto, underpowered radio, I have a subwoofer... I just can’t hear it. The 5.7 liter engine is a great, reliable engine. The problem is that it’s sluggish... and thirsty. The Tundra is very roomy but the size comes at a hefty weight which feels “fat” on the road. I say it feels fat because in a turn, regardless of speed, it lumbers around. You could opt for the TRD rear sway bar or ask to replace the front sway bar with one from the sequoia (it isn’t hollow like the Tundras). But that all costs extra. The interior design is simple, dated, and overall it fits well without squeaking or buzzing. Exterior is simple, tried and true Tundra without just jumping out at you.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Tundra
Related Used 2018 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner