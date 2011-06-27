Used 2018 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews

Absolutely the best! Don’t look anywhere else Joe Gilliland , 05/17/2018 Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 79 of 82 people found this review helpful To start, I have owned various full size trucks in the last 15 years from all of the domestic manufacturers. This is my first tundra and I am overly impressed. I read the media reviews of the f150, ram, and gm twins and keep thinking “wow these folks have to be getting paid to write these”. To start I went shopping for a new truck looking into all options. Value, features, reliability and residual value were all important to me. First off the tow ratings are well more than adequate. The other competition is not leaps and bounds higher read the fine print. Second fuel mileage. Yes the eco boost and gm 5.3l can return better highway mileage unloaded. Put a load and use the trucks and that advantage disappears. Trim level to trim level: I bought a 2018 tundra limited trd 4x4. Sticker was 50k, I paid 46k with 0.9 financing. The other trucks with equivalent equipment were thousands more, the ford in fact was 12k more! That’s a lot of $$. Driving wise, it’s a beast, and is a great truck. I honestly drove them all, and for me the Toyota does everything I want in a truck. If you’re going to buy one of the big 3’s products make sure you like the coffee in their service department. My Gmc was in the shop 37 times in 2.5 years, my fords a handful each as well. Just because the Toyota is an older design doesn’t mean it’s outdated. You give up a lot to get fuel mileage. Weight reduction, lighter designs, etc. and way more complicated power plants (twin turbos or cylinder management, etc) they all look good on paper until you have to drive them everyday. I could go on and on, but In closing the tundra is #1 by a landslide. Not considering one you are falling into the media and sales hype of the big 3 and you are missing out. Is the tundra the best in class on paper? No, but in the real world it shines brighter than the rest. Report Abuse

Finally did it! jmdaniel , 01/19/2018 SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful After sitting on the fence for a couple of years, I traded in my '11 Tacoma on a new 2018 Tundra. I'm not going to say I wish I had done it sooner, as I liked my Tacoma, but the increase in size and comfort is great! Gas mileage, not so great, but I work from home, so it doesn't kill me. It looks great in the garage, sitting next to my 1977 FJ40 Landcruiser. Toyota all the way! Performance Comfort

Tundra- great truck, meh features John , 08/14/2018 SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The Tundra is an all around great truck, but some of the features and the gas milage need work. The Entune entertainment system is a joke. The navigation system is a joke. Toyota needs to use the android auto system to allow users to use their own nav and audio apps. Gas milage is one of the worst in it's class but that is something I am willing to deal with for a truck with as much performance as this one has. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

3rd Tundra Jim , 04/28/2018 Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I've owned a 2014 SR5 4 we Crewmax, a 2016 Limited Crewmax 4wd and now a 2018 Limited Crewmax 4wd. All 3 have been great trucks and have been totally reliable. These trucks are comfortable to spend time in on commutes and trips. I like the trucks ability to accelerate rapidly to pass when necessary. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value