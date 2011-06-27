Used 2009 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews

Lance , 06/15/2009

5 of 5 people found this review helpful

We traded in a Toyota Sequoia for the Crewmax Tundra as our primary soccer mom, road trip, camping vehicle. The back seat is great and 3 boys fit very well. We haul so much stuff that we were trashing the back of the SUV and this is the perfect solution. Drives great and has lots of room to throw stuff in and go. The power is amazing and fun and the interior room and comfort has everything you need.