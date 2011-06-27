  1. Home
Used 2009 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews

Family truck

Lance, 06/15/2009
We traded in a Toyota Sequoia for the Crewmax Tundra as our primary soccer mom, road trip, camping vehicle. The back seat is great and 3 boys fit very well. We haul so much stuff that we were trashing the back of the SUV and this is the perfect solution. Drives great and has lots of room to throw stuff in and go. The power is amazing and fun and the interior room and comfort has everything you need.

Best ever

tn2095, 05/04/2009
Coming from a 2004 F150 there is no comparison. The 5.7l engine and transmission are silky smooth. The interior is the most functional of all the trucks I test drove. Drive them all then get a Tundra.

