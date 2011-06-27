  1. Home
Used 2003 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews

158 reviews
Reliable, awesome truck! It just rocks on.

mwsizemttrs, 08/28/2015
4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Although I had owned a number of the smaller Toyota 4x4 trucks before purchasing this truck (which by the way were as reliable as this one), this was my first full size 4x4 and my first 4x4 V8 with automatic transmission. Wow! I will never go back to a small truck again. I bought the truck a little over 3 years ago with 160K miles and got it for $4k below book. As I said earlier, my experience with Toyota 6cyl and 4cyl 4x4's were all positive but I was a little apprehensive about buying the V8 but the power of this engine has been anything but a disappointment. I not only use this truck as a workhorse truck (using to help pull down trees, hauling dirt, brush, and logs) but also as my everyday commute to work (70 miles roundtrip and I tend to have a bit of a leadfoot - trust me...the truck has not been babied). The truck has never failed me. Other than normal maintenance expenses and the added expense of less mpg with the V8, the only other expense was the replacement of the shocks after it rolled over to 200K since it still had the original shocks on it. The truck now has 212K miles and runs as good as it did when I bought it. My wife's car is a Nissan Maxima but whenever we go anywhere together, we take the truck. Needless to say..I love my Tundra. Great truck.

Running it till it quits

russ, 01/19/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Im a courier and have 458,000 thousand on this model. That mileage was not a mis-print! No tranny issues. Amsoil and frequent flushes. A few alternators and a starter is all the expense I've had. Grease the wheel bearings

Tundra

Roberto, 12/09/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I had my Tundra in Mexico for 3 years. All we had were dirt roads and since we were on the beach, there was a salt spray problem. This truck is outstanding. It runs just like new and has no rattles.

WOW!

Joe, 03/07/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck brand new. Awesome acceleration, and pulling power. I have pulled things with this truck I shouldn't have. It hasn't let me down yet! Only exceptions is I had to replace two o2 sensors ($90 each). I am driving this truck until the wheels fall off. Only down side is the doors and the access cab needed to be a bit bigger. I love my Toyota! I remember driving off the lot for $14,000 tt&l to include extended warranty.

Nicest car I have ever owned

Michael, 07/03/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Greatest vehicle ever. Incredible power, not too shabby mpg for a V8. When I first bought it, I drove from Utah to Nebraska and back climbing through Wyoming, fighting strong headwinds and side winds traveling 85 to 105 mph. This truck never missed a beat and got 18 mpg. The only other time I calculated mileage was 2 years ago hauling a 4,000 lb. trailer from Utah to Indiana. I got 10 mpg, but I had no trouble keeping it at 80 to 85 even going up steep inclines. Other than the fact that it needs a new windshield now and the shocks aren't brand new, it still drives like a brand new truck even with 105,000 miles on it. Only regret: not buying leather interior. I never want to sell this truck!

Research Similar Vehicles