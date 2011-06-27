Used 2003 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews

Reliable, awesome truck! It just rocks on. mwsizemttrs , 08/28/2015 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Although I had owned a number of the smaller Toyota 4x4 trucks before purchasing this truck (which by the way were as reliable as this one), this was my first full size 4x4 and my first 4x4 V8 with automatic transmission. Wow! I will never go back to a small truck again. I bought the truck a little over 3 years ago with 160K miles and got it for $4k below book. As I said earlier, my experience with Toyota 6cyl and 4cyl 4x4's were all positive but I was a little apprehensive about buying the V8 but the power of this engine has been anything but a disappointment. I not only use this truck as a workhorse truck (using to help pull down trees, hauling dirt, brush, and logs) but also as my everyday commute to work (70 miles roundtrip and I tend to have a bit of a leadfoot - trust me...the truck has not been babied). The truck has never failed me. Other than normal maintenance expenses and the added expense of less mpg with the V8, the only other expense was the replacement of the shocks after it rolled over to 200K since it still had the original shocks on it. The truck now has 212K miles and runs as good as it did when I bought it. My wife's car is a Nissan Maxima but whenever we go anywhere together, we take the truck. Needless to say..I love my Tundra. Great truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Running it till it quits russ , 01/19/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Im a courier and have 458,000 thousand on this model. That mileage was not a mis-print! No tranny issues. Amsoil and frequent flushes. A few alternators and a starter is all the expense I've had. Grease the wheel bearings Report Abuse

Tundra Roberto , 12/09/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I had my Tundra in Mexico for 3 years. All we had were dirt roads and since we were on the beach, there was a salt spray problem. This truck is outstanding. It runs just like new and has no rattles. Report Abuse

WOW! Joe , 03/07/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this truck brand new. Awesome acceleration, and pulling power. I have pulled things with this truck I shouldn't have. It hasn't let me down yet! Only exceptions is I had to replace two o2 sensors ($90 each). I am driving this truck until the wheels fall off. Only down side is the doors and the access cab needed to be a bit bigger. I love my Toyota! I remember driving off the lot for $14,000 tt&l to include extended warranty. Report Abuse